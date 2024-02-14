Perth shop undergoes a blooming change and opens new floral academy

A Perth coffee shop and florist has moved into a larger space after outgrowing its old home.

The Rose House has been in St John Street, since opening eight years ago.

Audrey Maestri runs the business alongside her husband John, which has now added its own floral academy.

It offers smaller floristry classes at the moment as well as teaching people how to do their wedding bouquets.

The Rose House academy ‘a dream come true’

Audrey has done floristry work all over Europe for more than 40 years and said the academy is a dream come true.

She said: “It’s something I’ve always wanted to have – I love teaching, I love showing people how to do things.

“I’ve done floristry all my life, but this lets me do it as a proper business.

“People are absolutely loving it – they like watching me make up a bouquet.”

The floral academy offers different courses and levels, from everyday hand tie courses to full-on career change courses, and wedding courses.

Audrey decided to add the floral side of the business after seeing similar features in her European travels.

She added: “When I worked abroad you could buy a coffee and a cake in a lot of flower shops.

“You could watch them make up your bouquet – that’s why we do it here. It gives a different aspect to the shop.

“Even sitting in the coffee shop now – it’s beautiful. You can visually see into the flower shop and the gift shop.”

Flower shop’s ‘personal touch’ with customers

Audrey is keen to make sure she has a “personal touch” with her clientele, with people travelling from further afield to visit The Rose House.

She said: “We know all our customers, new and old, and we are starting to get new customers in the new shop which is lovely.

“That’s what our small shop is all about – we want to meet new people. The support we’ve received is really heart-warming.”

Audrey will now look at ways of taking the academy forward as it continues to grow its audience.

She added: “That’s what we are focusing on now – it’s about seeing how we can expand that side of the business.”