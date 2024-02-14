Perth shop undergoes a blooming change and opens new floral academy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth shop undergoes a blooming change and opens new floral academy

The husband and wife team have described it as a "dream come true".

By Kaya Macleod
The Rose House Owner Audrey Maestri. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The Rose House Owner Audrey Maestri. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A Perth coffee shop and florist has moved into a larger space after outgrowing its old home.

The Rose House has been in St John Street, since opening eight years ago.

Audrey Maestri runs the business alongside her husband John, which has now added its own floral academy.

It offers smaller floristry classes at the moment as well as teaching people how to do their wedding bouquets.

The Rose House academy ‘a dream come true’

Audrey has done floristry work all over Europe for more than 40 years and said the academy is a dream come true.

She said: “It’s something I’ve always wanted to have – I love teaching, I love showing people how to do things.

“I’ve done floristry all my life, but this lets me do it as a proper business.

“People are absolutely loving it – they like watching me make up a bouquet.”

The floral academy offers different courses and levels, from everyday hand tie courses to full-on career change courses, and wedding courses.

Owner Audrey at the Flower Academy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Audrey decided to add the floral side of the business after seeing similar features in her European travels.

She added: “When I worked abroad you could buy a coffee and a cake in a lot of flower shops.

“You could watch them make up your bouquet – that’s why we do it here. It gives a different aspect to the shop.

“Even sitting in the coffee shop now – it’s beautiful. You can visually see into the flower shop and the gift shop.”

Flower shop’s ‘personal touch’ with customers

Audrey is keen to make sure she has a “personal touch” with her clientele, with people travelling from further afield to visit The Rose House.

She said: “We know all our customers, new and old, and we are starting to get new customers in the new shop which is lovely.

Interior of the shop area. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“That’s what our small shop is all about – we want to meet new people. The support we’ve received is really heart-warming.”

Audrey will now look at ways of taking the academy forward as it continues to grow its audience.

She added: “That’s what we are focusing on now – it’s about seeing how we can expand that side of the business.”

