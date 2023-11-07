Perth street buoyed by opening of floral café and premium spirits shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth street buoyed by opening of floral café and premium spirits shop

The shops opened on the city centre street on the same day.

By Chloe Burrell
From left to right: Malts and Spirits and The Rose House on St John Street in Perth.
Left to right: Malts and Spirits and The Rose House have opened on St John Street in Perth. Image: Perthshire Local

A city centre street in Perth has been given a double boost by the opening of two shops on the same day.

A spirits shop selling a premium selection of alcohol and a floral cafe both began trading on St John Street on Monday.

Malts and Spirits has moved from George Street to a bigger unit, where it will continue to sell a wide range of whisky, gin and rum, as well as hold regular tasting sessions.

It began as an online brand and sales soared during the Covid lockdowns, enabling owner Steve McGilvray to open a store on George Street.

It has now moved to a bigger space on St John Street, opening on Monday.

A post on Malt and Spirits’ Facebook page said: “Our new shop is now open, lots more space to extend our ranges and to facilitate tasting sessions.

“Coming soon, whisky flights tasting sessions with various options available. A great gift for a whisky lover or groups.”

Premium spirit store open on Perth’s St John Street

Many expressed excitement online at the new opening.

One person said: “Looks great. Will be sure to pop in.”

Another said: “Congratulations! Shop looks amazing Steve!”

Speaking to The Courier about the opening, Steve, 60, said: “It’s like a sweet shop for adults.

“We were on George Street for over two years and it was fantastic.

“This store is three to four times the size, stocking 300 different whiskys, over 100 gins and around 50 to 80 rums.

Owner of Malts and Spirits Steve McGilvray.
Owner of Malts and Spirits Steve McGilvray. Image: Perthshire Local

“We’re very excited about the shop; we’re quite lucky that our business is growing year on year.

“People aren’t going out as much but still like to socialise so they are having nicer drinks at home with friends.

“There will be far more footfall on St John Street due to it being pedestrianised and closer to High Street.”

Steve added: “Whisky is as popular as it’s ever been.

“Young people are drinking it now and people are appreciating nice spirits.”

Floral cafe has academy and gift shop

The Rose House also opened its new venue on St John Street on Monday.

The move was announced at the start of October to incorporate its new flower venture.

A post said: “The Rose House will have the coffee and gift shop on the bottom floor, with our new Floral Academy and comfy seating area with pre-loved library on the second floor.

Delicious cakes are on offer at The Rose House in Perth.
Delicious cakes are on offer at The Rose House. Image: Perthshire Local
Inside The Rose House in Perth.
There is a Floral Academy upstairs. Image: Perthshire Local
A pre-loved library will be on offer at The Rose House in Perth.
The upstairs has a pre-loved library. Image: Perthshire Local

“The Floral Academy will have beginners classes to full-on career change courses.”

After announcing it would be open from Monday, one person wrote: “Looks amazing! Can’t wait to visit.”

Another posted: “Looking forward to seeing your new premises in the new shop.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Tom Lewin paragliding in the air in the Swiss Alps.
Watch as Perthshire piper plays the pipes while paragliding in the Swiss Alps
St John Street, Perth, with a number of To Let signs outside empty premises.
'Ugly' To Let signs stripped from empty shops around £27M Perth Museum
County Place, Perth.
Hunt for two suspects after man, 36, assaulted in Perth city centre
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Threats Picture shows; Kieran Carvill. Glasgow. Supplied by Facebook Date; 06/11/2023
Celtic fan threatened Perth shopkeeper en route to Ross County game and said: ‘We…
To go with story by Alan Richardson. admitted multiple sex assaults on woman at Salvation Army outlet, South Street, where he was working as a cleaner Picture shows; Gordon Anderson. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 06/11/2023
Cleaner, 70, admits sexually assaulting woman at Perth Salvation Army church
Alex Little.
Fife funeral director spared jail after ‘opportunistic’ sex attack on woman in her Methil home
Dunkeld House Hotel.
£392-a-night luxury Perthshire hotel rating drops to 2* due to 'unfriendly' staff
Police closure of Stirling Road, near the junction of Mill Lade, Milnathort, on September 6 2023.
Man, 33, in hospital after alleged stabbing on Milnathort street
Fireworks and the northern lights at Clatto Park
Readers' best pictures as Northern Lights put on amazing Bonfire Night display in Tayside…
Perth put on a spectacular South Inch display. Image: Phil Hannah
Pictures from Perth fireworks as South Inch display pulls in crowds

Conversation