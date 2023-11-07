Perth street buoyed by opening of floral café and premium spirits shop

A city centre street in Perth has been given a double boost by the opening of two shops on the same day.

A spirits shop selling a premium selection of alcohol and a floral cafe both began trading on St John Street on Monday.

Malts and Spirits has moved from George Street to a bigger unit, where it will continue to sell a wide range of whisky, gin and rum, as well as hold regular tasting sessions.

It began as an online brand and sales soared during the Covid lockdowns, enabling owner Steve McGilvray to open a store on George Street.

It has now moved to a bigger space on St John Street, opening on Monday.

A post on Malt and Spirits’ Facebook page said: “Our new shop is now open, lots more space to extend our ranges and to facilitate tasting sessions.

“Coming soon, whisky flights tasting sessions with various options available. A great gift for a whisky lover or groups.”

Many expressed excitement online at the new opening.

One person said: “Looks great. Will be sure to pop in.”

Another said: “Congratulations! Shop looks amazing Steve!”

Speaking to The Courier about the opening, Steve, 60, said: “It’s like a sweet shop for adults.

“We were on George Street for over two years and it was fantastic.

“This store is three to four times the size, stocking 300 different whiskys, over 100 gins and around 50 to 80 rums.

“We’re very excited about the shop; we’re quite lucky that our business is growing year on year.

“People aren’t going out as much but still like to socialise so they are having nicer drinks at home with friends.

“There will be far more footfall on St John Street due to it being pedestrianised and closer to High Street.”

Steve added: “Whisky is as popular as it’s ever been.

“Young people are drinking it now and people are appreciating nice spirits.”

Floral cafe has academy and gift shop

The Rose House also opened its new venue on St John Street on Monday.

The move was announced at the start of October to incorporate its new flower venture.

A post said: “The Rose House will have the coffee and gift shop on the bottom floor, with our new Floral Academy and comfy seating area with pre-loved library on the second floor.

“The Floral Academy will have beginners classes to full-on career change courses.”

After announcing it would be open from Monday, one person wrote: “Looks amazing! Can’t wait to visit.”

Another posted: “Looking forward to seeing your new premises in the new shop.”