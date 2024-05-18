Motorcyclist, 65, taken to hospital after ‘serious’ crash on A822 in Perthshire

A 65-year-old motorcyclist has been taken to hospital following a crash on the A822 in Perthshire.

The crash, involving a blue Honda motorbike and a silver Ford Transit van, happened just after 2pm on Friday near Gilmerton.

The driver of the bike was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment.

Police closed the road for around eight hours following the crash.

The condition of the van driver has not been confirmed.

Police appeal after A822 crash near Gilmerton

Inspector Colin Morrison said: “I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who may have dash-cam footage, and has not yet spoken to or provided this information to officers, to contact us as soon as possible.

“The road was closed for approximately eight hours while we investigated this serious crash.

“Local diversions were in place.

“Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2167 of Friday, May 17, 2024.”