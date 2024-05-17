Five fire engines on route to A90 between Perth and Dundee after crash

The A90 has partially re-opened northbound near Glendoick after a crash involving two cars and a lorry.

Five fire engines are on their way to the scene.

It is not yet known if there are any casualties.

The collision happened just after 2.15pm on Friday.

A witness told The Courier: “Police car and two ambulances are heading north, with two already heading south again, plus the fire brigade.

“I can’t see what is going on but the queued traffic is going on for miles.”

A post on Twitter X at 3.35pm by Traffic Scotland said: “Lane 2 has re-opened to allow traffic to pass.

“Congestion remains in the area but traffic is now moving.”

Drivers told to be cautious after A90 crash between Perth and Dundee

Traffic Scotland wrote on X: “The A90 is currently restricted at Glendoick due to a road traffic incident.

“Motorists are advised to use caution on approach and should be aware of possible delays to journey times.”

A spokesman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got a call from someone at the scene at 2.18pm about a crash on the A90 northbound between Perth and Dundee involving two cars and a lorry.

“We have sent five appliances to the scene – three from Perth and two from Macalpine Road in Dundee.

“They are just arriving at the scene and we have no further details at this stage.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.