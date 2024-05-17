Five fire engines on route to A90 between Perth and Dundee after crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Five fire engines on route to A90 between Perth and Dundee after crash

A witness reported seeing queued traffic "going on for miles".

By Lindsey Hamilton
Crash on A90 at Glendoick
The A90 near Glendoick (stock image).

The A90 has partially re-opened northbound near Glendoick after a crash involving two cars and a lorry.

Five fire engines are on their way to the scene.

It is not yet known if there are any casualties.

The collision happened just after 2.15pm on Friday.

A witness told The Courier: “Police car and two ambulances are heading north, with two already heading south again, plus the fire brigade.

“I can’t see what is going on but the queued traffic is going on for miles.”

A post on Twitter X at 3.35pm by Traffic Scotland said: “Lane 2 has re-opened  to allow traffic to pass.

“Congestion remains in the area but traffic is now moving.”

Drivers told to be cautious after A90 crash between Perth and Dundee

Traffic Scotland wrote on X: “The A90 is currently restricted at Glendoick due to a road traffic incident.

“Motorists are advised to use caution on approach and should be aware of possible delays to journey times.”

A spokesman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got a call from someone at the scene at 2.18pm about a crash on the A90 northbound between Perth and Dundee involving two cars and a lorry.

“We have sent five appliances to the scene –  three from Perth and two from Macalpine Road in Dundee.

“They are just arriving at the scene and we have no further details at this stage.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

Conversation