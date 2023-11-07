Watch as Perthshire piper plays the pipes while paragliding in the Swiss Alps

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Watch as Perthshire piper plays the pipes while paragliding in the Swiss Alps

Tom Lewin, who plays the Vale of Atholl Pipe band, did it for a 'bit of fun'.

By Kieran Webster

Incredible footage has been shared of a Perthshire piper playing the bagpipes while paragliding in the Swiss Alps.

Tom Lewin, who is part of the Vale of Atholl Pipe Band, played brilliantly as he soared 3,000 feet over Lauterbrunnen Valley, near Interlaken.

The 64-year-old, who has been playing the since he was 11, said did it for a “bit of fun”.

‘I was whooping like a kid out of sheer joy’

He told The Courier: “I thought it would be a bit of a fun thing to do!

“I was on holiday in Switzerland – I drove there – and had the pipes in my car.

“My playing was not of the highest quality because of the altitude, which the pipes don’t like, and also it was quite cold.

“The excuses are coming out – my high A at the end isn’t brilliantly in-tune – I asked for it to be put out the video, but it’s there for the world to see.

Tom paragliding with his bagpipes.
Tom said he did it for ‘a bit of fun’. Image: Airtime Paragliding

“All in all, it’s not too bad – the pipes – which are Kintail – are fantastic and stayed in tune.

“After the gliding and putting the pipes away, we went away from the cliff and I was whooping like a kid out of sheer joy.”

Tom said that the paragliding company had never taken someone on a tour before while they played the bagpipes.

He also said it wasn’t the first time he had played the pipes in a strange setting.

Tom with his bagpipes in Dundee.
Tom with his bagpipes in Dundee. Image: Supplied.

The retired policeman, who lives in Edinburgh, added: “The staff, as you can imagine, are thrill-seeking go-getters themselves.

“I think they thought ‘why the hell not?’

“I think it was a first for them, and the fellow in the video seems to enjoy the daftness of it.

“There is also a deep gorge near Grindelwald which has a walkway beside it.

“Netting is strung across the river below, and I went onto that with a pipe as well.

“I was bouncing up and down on this thing and I couldn’t play for laughing.

“Playing the bagpipes in strange places is fun – if you can’t have a laugh, why bother?”

Conversation