Perthshire butcher Simon Howie adds staff after making £2m investment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Perthshire butcher Simon Howie adds staff after making £2m investment

The firm recently won a deal for its black puddings to be stocked in more supermarkets.

By Paul Malik
Simon Howie outside his factory.
Simon Howie. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Perthshire butcher Simon Howie has completed a £2 million self-sufficiency energy project, the savings of which has allowed them to increase their workforce by 10%.

The firm is hoping to save around 900 tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) over the next three years after work finished at its Findony Farm site in Dunning.

A new fully integrated energy system with a 2.1MW solar array will produce up to 40% of the site’s daytime energy requirements and 150% of electricity demand in the summer.

And the factory site has hired an additional 11 employees as a result, brining total worker numbers to 122.

It comes as the company, which makes meat and vegetarian products, celebrates a new deal with supermarket giant Asda.

Simon Howie black pudding is now available at more than 260 stores across the country, up from the 54 Scottish shops which currently sell the product.

Simon Howie’s sustainability project

The company “dipped their toe” into sustainable energy production in 2013, installing 600 solar panels to the factory roof.

Since then, the firm has developed its sustainability and energy-production efforts, they said.

Two 450KWh lithium batteries and two 12,000 litre water storage tanks have also been installed.

Workers pack haggis at the Simon Howie factory. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

This, the company said, would allow “every drop of energy produced from the solar panels to be used by the site”.

The move comes as an acceptance of the “climate emergency” and the need to limit energy costs as they “spiral”, Mr Howie said.

Plans for a 2.3MW turbine at their Findony Farm site in Dunning were approved by Perth and Kinross Council in March.

“The climate emergency is real and businesses taking on the responsibility to reduce their carbon footprint is, understandably, becoming more and more important to the consumer,” he said.

“Couple this with the spiralling and uncontrollable energy price increases we all experienced and investing in sustainable green energy become a ‘must-do’ as far as we were concerned.

“We want our customers to know we are doing all that we can to insulate them from cost-of-living increases and to make the right changes for the benefit of the planet.”

Scottish Enterprise funding

The project was funded in part by public-body Scottish Enterprise, which provided £500,000 for the development.

Chief executive Adrian Gillespie said: “This innovative project will result in 300 tonnes of CO2 savings annually and puts the business on a strong footing for the future.

Scottish Enterprise chief executive Adrian Gillespie. Image: Scottish Enterprise.

“Scottish Enterprise looks forward to continuing to work with the company to realise the impact of this investment, both for their business and the environment.”

More from Business

Google CEO Sundar Pichai during a visit to Argyle Primary School, in London, alongside Minister for Digital Policy Matt Hancock, as Google announced plans to bring VR technology to one million schoolchildren in the UK as part of a new learning initiative (PA)
Google boss ‘cautiously optimistic’ about protecting elections from deepfakes
Drivers are suffering from ‘unfairly high margins’ on fuel sales, a Cabinet minister has been warned (Peter Byrne/PA)
Drivers hit by retailers making ‘unfairly high margins’ on fuel, minister warned
The Women’s Institute says that high bills are contributing to a women’s mental health crisis (Danny Lawson/PA)
WI says energy bills and debt ‘fuelling women’s mental health crisis’
Healthy packed lunches cost 45% more on average, according to The Food Foundation (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Healthy packed lunches 45% more expensive on average, charity research suggests
A report from UK Financee has outlined recommendations to support economic abuse survivors (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Recommendations to help economic abuse survivors regain financial independence
Junior doctors and the Government are in mediation with a view to ending strikes (PA)
Junior doctors and Government enter ‘mediated talks’ in bid to end pay dispute
Junior doctors have staged a series of strikes over the past year (PA)
Junior doctors enter talks with Government in bid to end pay dispute
Google is to introduce new security features for Android phones (Google/PA)
Google tackles phone theft with new safety features coming to Android
Apple iPhone 15s on display (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Apple brings eye tracking to iPhone and iPad in accessibility update
Tanker Eduard Toll docked at Harland & Wolff’s shipyard at Belfast Port in Northern Ireland (Liam McBurney/PA)
Harland and Wolff insist talks with Government continue over key application

Conversation