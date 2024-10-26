80 best pictures from Courier Business Awards 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
80 best pictures from Courier Business Awards 2024

More than 700 people were dressed to impressed for our annual celebration of businesses in Tayside and Fife.

Bella Mella team Kim Strachan, Mhairi Robertson, Melanie Mackintosh and Carmen Sinclair at the Courier Business Awards. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Rob McLaren

Hundreds of members of the business community in Tayside and Fife were dressed to impress at the Courier Business Awards 2024.

The annual celebration, took place at the Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee on Friday night.

Courier photographers Steve Brown, Steve McDougall and Mhairi Edwards were there to capture all the action.

Here are the best pictures from the event, which was held in partnership with Henderson Loggie.

Guests arrive

Sean Fleming, Lynsey Campbell and Stuart Gunn. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Amanda Inglis and Cat Innes from Due North Creatives. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Persimmon Homes team – Ryan Fenton, Louise Scott, Karon Taylor, Emma Dewar and Barry Kane. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Mike Duncan, development manager for the Federation of Small Businesses. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Judy Hamilton from Fife Council. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Montrose Port Authority chief executive Tom Hutchison and wife Fiona. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
James Urquhart, owner of Discovery Flexibles, with wife Wendy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Henderson Loggie staff. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dundee & Angus Chamber of Commerce events executive Heather Whyte with Elaine Fleming from Altar. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Alfred Ombajem of Persimmon Homes was a finalist for apprentice of the year. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Mark Donald, Kerry Price, Hayley Johnstone and Connor Black. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Joanna Saigeon and Erin Peoples from Lindsays. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Lynne Short, Ashleigh Pink and Emma Halford-Forbes. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Iain and Anita McGregor. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dean Matheson and Alexis Wilkins from Heritage Portfolio. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Caryn Gibson and Mike Pratt from Timber Engineering. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Lizzi Nicoll and James Entwistle from University of Dundee with Barry Ferguson from V&A Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Lynn McAlpine, Nat Painter, Isidro Flores and Marion MacCormack. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Linzi Malley, Gillian Bayford-Deans and Karen Thomson. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Emma Harley, Kyle MacLean, Adam Taylor, Claire Taylor. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Bradley Jackson, Kimberley Thomson, Susan Pattison and Alan Davis from Henderson Loggie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Martin Peel, Campbell Archibald, Katie Borewell and Martin Brown. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Ready for the awards

A 360 degree video booth on the way from the drinks reception to the awards was popular. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The awards take place at a specially erected marquee in the grounds of the Apex Hotel in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Courier Business Awards trophies ready to be presented. Image: Graham Huband/DC Thomson
Bella Mella team Kim Strachan, Mhairi Robertson, Melanie Mackintosh and Carmen Sinclair pick up a drink on their way into the marquee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
John Finlay from Malmasion. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The saxophonist playing as guests take their seats. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Awards ceremony

This year’s awards were hosted by broadcaster Jackie Bird. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
David Clegg, editor of The Courier, welcomes guests. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
David Smith, managing partner of Henderson Loggie, was one of this year’s judges. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Secretary of State for Scotland, Ian Murray, also made a speech. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Cheers as Lyndsey Nicholls of Apex Hotel wins Employee of the Year. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Lyndsey Nicholls receives a guard of honour from staff backstage at Apex Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The Bella Mella team on the way to the stage after winning the Independent Retail category. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Applause for Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance who won Brand Marketing and Social Media. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
A guests stands to capture the moment. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Support for Apprentice of the year winner Todd Arthur. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Applause all round for the Small Business award. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Tom Hutchison, chief executive of Montrose Port Authority, receives a hug after winning Business of the Year. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Tom making a speech on stage, paying tribute to his staff. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
DC Thomson managing editor Graham Huband brings the formal proceedings to a close. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Winners return to the stage for a group photo. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Entertainment

The post event dancing has kicked off. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Glitz Band on stage. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Caryn Gibson and Mike Pratt hit the dancefloor. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The party continued until the wee hours. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Tables

Persimmon Homes. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Research and Innovation Services, University of Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Henderson Loggie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
NCR Atleos. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
GS Group. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The ESP Group. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Thorntons. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
NFU Mutual Perth. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Henderson Loggie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson/DC Thomson
The Courier. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Rocket Environmental Services. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Malmaison Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Insights. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
DC Thomson. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Research and Innovation Services, University of Dundee . Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Gilson Gray. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
CoelBrew. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
DC Thomson. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Blackadders. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Forth Ports. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Carnoustie Golf Links. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Hillcrest. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Neville Robertson Communications. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Hillcrest. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Altar. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Forth Ports. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Eastern Western Motor Group. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee & Angus Chamber of Commerce. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Blackadders. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
CalForth Construction. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
McLaughlin Harvey. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Conversation