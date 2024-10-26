Business 80 best pictures from Courier Business Awards 2024 More than 700 people were dressed to impressed for our annual celebration of businesses in Tayside and Fife. Bella Mella team Kim Strachan, Mhairi Robertson, Melanie Mackintosh and Carmen Sinclair at the Courier Business Awards. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson By Rob McLaren October 26 2024, 2:15pm October 26 2024, 2:15pm Share 80 best pictures from Courier Business Awards 2024 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/business-environment/business/5111339/gallery-80-best-pictures-from-courier-business-awards-2024/ Copy Link 0 comment Hundreds of members of the business community in Tayside and Fife were dressed to impress at the Courier Business Awards 2024. The annual celebration, took place at the Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee on Friday night. Courier photographers Steve Brown, Steve McDougall and Mhairi Edwards were there to capture all the action. Here are the best pictures from the event, which was held in partnership with Henderson Loggie. Guests arrive Sean Fleming, Lynsey Campbell and Stuart Gunn. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Amanda Inglis and Cat Innes from Due North Creatives. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Persimmon Homes team – Ryan Fenton, Louise Scott, Karon Taylor, Emma Dewar and Barry Kane. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Mike Duncan, development manager for the Federation of Small Businesses. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Judy Hamilton from Fife Council. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Montrose Port Authority chief executive Tom Hutchison and wife Fiona. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson James Urquhart, owner of Discovery Flexibles, with wife Wendy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Henderson Loggie staff. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Dundee & Angus Chamber of Commerce events executive Heather Whyte with Elaine Fleming from Altar. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Alfred Ombajem of Persimmon Homes was a finalist for apprentice of the year. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Mark Donald, Kerry Price, Hayley Johnstone and Connor Black. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Joanna Saigeon and Erin Peoples from Lindsays. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Lynne Short, Ashleigh Pink and Emma Halford-Forbes. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Iain and Anita McGregor. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Dean Matheson and Alexis Wilkins from Heritage Portfolio. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Caryn Gibson and Mike Pratt from Timber Engineering. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Lizzi Nicoll and James Entwistle from University of Dundee with Barry Ferguson from V&A Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Lynn McAlpine, Nat Painter, Isidro Flores and Marion MacCormack. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Linzi Malley, Gillian Bayford-Deans and Karen Thomson. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Emma Harley, Kyle MacLean, Adam Taylor, Claire Taylor. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Bradley Jackson, Kimberley Thomson, Susan Pattison and Alan Davis from Henderson Loggie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Martin Peel, Campbell Archibald, Katie Borewell and Martin Brown. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Ready for the awards A 360 degree video booth on the way from the drinks reception to the awards was popular. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson The awards take place at a specially erected marquee in the grounds of the Apex Hotel in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Courier Business Awards trophies ready to be presented. Image: Graham Huband/DC Thomson Bella Mella team Kim Strachan, Mhairi Robertson, Melanie Mackintosh and Carmen Sinclair pick up a drink on their way into the marquee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson John Finlay from Malmasion. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson The saxophonist playing as guests take their seats. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Awards ceremony This year’s awards were hosted by broadcaster Jackie Bird. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson David Clegg, editor of The Courier, welcomes guests. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson David Smith, managing partner of Henderson Loggie, was one of this year’s judges. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Secretary of State for Scotland, Ian Murray, also made a speech. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Cheers as Lyndsey Nicholls of Apex Hotel wins Employee of the Year. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Lyndsey Nicholls receives a guard of honour from staff backstage at Apex Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson The Bella Mella team on the way to the stage after winning the Independent Retail category. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Applause for Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance who won Brand Marketing and Social Media. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson A guests stands to capture the moment. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Support for Apprentice of the year winner Todd Arthur. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Applause all round for the Small Business award. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Tom Hutchison, chief executive of Montrose Port Authority, receives a hug after winning Business of the Year. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Tom making a speech on stage, paying tribute to his staff. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson DC Thomson managing editor Graham Huband brings the formal proceedings to a close. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Winners return to the stage for a group photo. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Entertainment The post event dancing has kicked off. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Glitz Band on stage. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Caryn Gibson and Mike Pratt hit the dancefloor. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson The party continued until the wee hours. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Tables Persimmon Homes. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Research and Innovation Services, University of Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Henderson Loggie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson NCR Atleos. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson GS Group. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson The ESP Group. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Thorntons. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson NFU Mutual Perth. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Henderson Loggie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson/DC Thomson The Courier. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Rocket Environmental Services. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Malmaison Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Insights. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson DC Thomson. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Research and Innovation Services, University of Dundee . Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Gilson Gray. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson CoelBrew. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson DC Thomson. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Blackadders. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Forth Ports. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Carnoustie Golf Links. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Hillcrest. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Neville Robertson Communications. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Hillcrest. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Altar. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Forth Ports. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Eastern Western Motor Group. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Dundee & Angus Chamber of Commerce. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Blackadders. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson CalForth Construction. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson McLaughlin Harvey. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
