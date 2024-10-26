80 best pictures from Courier Business Awards 2024

Hundreds of members of the business community in Tayside and Fife were dressed to impress at the Courier Business Awards 2024.

The annual celebration, took place at the Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee on Friday night.

Courier photographers Steve Brown, Steve McDougall and Mhairi Edwards were there to capture all the action.

Here are the best pictures from the event, which was held in partnership with Henderson Loggie.

Guests arrive

Ready for the awards

Awards ceremony

Entertainment

Tables

More from Courier Business Awards 2024