Courier Business Awards 2024: Our Business of the Year revealed

The judges were unanimous when deciding on this year's top prize.

By Rob McLaren
Business of the Year award winner Montrose Port Authority presented by David Smith from event sponsor Henderson Loggie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Business of the Year award winner Montrose Port Authority presented by David Smith from event sponsor Henderson Loggie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

It’s been a centre for commercial activity in Tayside for centuries – but today it’s a business that’s looking to the future.

Montrose Port Authority was named Business of the Year at the Courier Business Awards ceremony on Friday night.

Under the leadership of chief executive Tom Hutchison, Montrose Port Authority has made impressive strides over the past few years to develop beyond a traditional cargo port.

It is becoming a key player in the growing renewables sector, hosting the operations and maintenance base for the Seagreen offshore wind farm. It has secured a similar role for when the Inch Cape wind farm gets under way.

Such is its confidence of creating hundreds of renewables jobs, Montrose Port Authority is spending £4m transforming the town’s derelict Customs House building into modern offices.

And earlier this week it announced the completion of a deal for 45 acres of prime industrial land in Montrose, nearly doubling its footprint.

As well as being a catalyst for job creation in the local economy, Montrose Port Authority also gives more than £100,000 to local charitable causes each year.

It is an operation that excels on every level and the Courier Business Awards judges were unanimous in their decision to award it the top prize.

Winners from wide range of sectors

Host Jackie Bird, who stepped in at the last minute for an unwell Gabby Logan, welcomed more than 700 people to the Apex City Quay Hotel.

The annual black-tie celebration of businesses operating in Tayside and Fife, run in partnership with Henderson Loggie, was being held for the 11th year.

Montrose Port.

The awards recognise companies large and small operating in a range of sectors, which reflect the diverse nature of our local economy.

Among the businesses being recognised were construction firm Alpha Projects in the Growth category, Broughty Ferry boutique Bella Mella for Independent Retail and Angus contact centre The Esp Group for Service.

Other winners included Dundee Bairns, Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance, CalForth Construction and Carnoustie Golf Links.

Showcasing of talent

The awards featured a three-course meal and musical entertainment into the early hours.

A charity collection was made for Scottish Heart and Arterial Risk Prevention Scotland and Roxburghe House.

The Courier editor David Clegg said: “This year the competition has been fiercer than ever.

“We received around 150 entries – each one representing hard work, ingenuity and resilience.

The Courier editor, David Clegg
Editor of The Courier David Clegg. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“Every business on the shortlist is a winner. They have helped make Tayside and Fife the buzzing, thriving place it is.”

David Smith, managing partner at Henderson Loggie, said: “It was an evening of inspiration and positivity, for reaffirming and educating us about the amazing work and successes in our region.

“In the past these remarkable stories would not be heard, but the awards give our business community the platform to share and to celebrate.

“The showcasing of talent and success fills me with confidence about the future for business in Courier Country.”

Courier Business Awards 2024 winners

Apprentice Award sponsored by Apex Hotels

Winner – Todd Arthur, Fife Council Building Services

Brand Marketing and Social Media sponsored by Rocket Environmental Services

Winner – Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance

Business Leader sponsored by Blackadders

Winner – Angela Linton, Hillcrest Homes

Community sponsored by Insights

Winner – Dundee Bairns

Employee of the Year sponsored by CalForth Construction

Winner – Lyndsey Nicholls, Apex Hotels

Family sponsored by Thorntons

Winner – The Castlecroft Group

Growth sponsored by Hillcrest

Winner – Alpha Projects

Independent Retail sponsored by The Courier

Winner – Bella Mella

Innovation and Technology sponsored by University of Dundee (RIS)

Winner – Convergix Automation Solutions

Legal and Property sponsored by Utili-Tay

Winner – Blackadders

Leisure, Tourism and Hospitality sponsored by Dundee & Angus Chamber of Commerce

Winner – Carnoustie Golf Links

Service sponsored by GS Group

Winner – The ESP Group

Small Business sponsored by Gilson Gray

Winner – Spaces Taylored

Transition to Net Zero sponsored by Forth Ports

Winner – Montrose Port Authority

Young Business sponsored by NCR Atleos

Winner – CalForth Construction

Business of the Year sponsored by Henderson Loggie

Winner – Montrose Port Authority

