Courier Business Awards 2024: Full shortlist ahead of tonight’s ceremony

Gabby Logan will host the celebration of businesses operating in Tayside and Fife.

By Rob McLaren
Chloe Oswald of Chocolatia won the Young Courier Business Award last year. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
More than 700 people will gather in Dundee tonight for the biggest night on Tayside and Fife’s business calendar — The Courier Business Awards.

The black-tie ceremony, held in partnership with accountants Henderson Loggie, will take place in a specially erected marquee at Apex City Quay Hotel.

This year’s event will be hosted by Gabby Logan, who led this summer’s Olympics coverage for the BBC.

She said: “I can’t wait to come to Dundee and celebrate with all the fantastic businesses in Tayside and Fife.

“I’ve been very impressed with the wide range of companies operating in the area and I’m looking forward to a night to remember.”

New Courier Business Award

The Courier Business Awards are being held for the 11th time.

A total of 16 trophies will be presented across a wide range of categories, which reflect the diverse nature of the business landscape in Courier Country.

Categories include technology and innovation, service, retail, apprentice, community and leisure, tourism and hospitality.

Gabby Logan has been studying the Courier Business Awards 2024 shortlist ahead of hosting the event.

This year, a new employee of the year award will be presented for the first time.

The ceremony will conclude with the presentation of the Business of the Year trophy.

Every shortlisted business was visited by senior members of staff from The Courier and Henderson Loggie before a final decision was made.

Rigorous judging process

DC Thomson managing editor Graham Huband was among the members of this year’s judging panel.

He said: “The purpose of The Courier Business Awards is to celebrate the incredible work taking place every day across Courier Country – and the people who make it happen.

“The judges spent months scrutinising scores of applications and visiting each and every shortlisted business to get a rounded view of what the exceptional companies operating on our patch have to offer.

“We found companies that were innovating and iterating every single day and pushing the bar in terms of exceptional customer service.

“We found organisations that were doing exceptional work in the community to improve lives and we found others whose focus on learning and development for their staff were second to none.

Graham Huband, managing editor at DC Thomson. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“Courier Country is a predominantly SME economy and that means we have excellence in many areas, from life sciences to new energy to hospitality.

“As judges, we are privileged to get to see that array of work up close and get a better understanding of the amazing things that are happening on our doorstep.

“Anyone nominated for an award should be proud of their achievements.

“The awards would not be possible without our amazing sponsors, chief of which are our friends at Henderson Loggie who have been on this amazing journey every single step of the way.”

Courier Business Awards 2024 shortlist

*Finalists listed in alphabetical order.

Apprentice sponsored by Apex Hotels

  • Todd Arthur – Fife Council Building Services
  • Lucy Jobson – DYW Tay Cities
  • Keir McKenna – Hillcrest Homes
  • Alfred Ombajen – Persimmon Homes

Brand Marketing sponsored by Rocket Environmental Services

  • Altar
  • Montrose Port Authority
  • Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance

Business Leader sponsored by Blackadders

  • Tom Hutchison – Montrose Port Authority
  • Angela Linton – Hillcrest Homes
  • Jimmy Urquhart – Discovery Flexibles

Community sponsored by Insights

  • Dundee Bairns
  • Hillcrest Futures
  • Street Soccer Scotland
  • The Enchanted Forest

Employee of the Year sponsored by CalForth Construction

  • Margaret Livingstone – Here’s the Plan
  • Lyndsey Nicholls – Apex Hotels
  • Roger Stout – AtkinsRéalis

Family sponsored by Thorntons

  • CalForth Construction
  • Caltech Lifts
  • The Castlecroft Group
  • The ESP Group

Growth sponsored by Hillcrest

  • Convergix Automation Solutions
  • Alpha Projects (Scotland)
  • Growers Garden

Independent Retail sponsored by The Courier

  • Bella Mella
  • Spoiled Life
  • Thomson Technologies

Innovation and Technology sponsored by Research and Innovation Services, University of Dundee

  • Convergix Automation Solutions
  • SP Automation & Robotics
  • Ten Bio

Legal and Property sponsored by Utili-Tay

  • Blackadders
  • Connelly and Yeoman
  • TSPC

Leisure, Tourism and Hospitality sponsored by Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce

  • Carnoustie Golf Links
  • Dundee Heritage Trust – Verdant Works
  • Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort and Spa
  • Perth Museum

Service sponsored by GS Group

  • Gowrie Contracts
  • Hideaway Experience
  • The ESP Group

Small Business sponsored by Gilson Gray

  • Ashton McGill
  • Economy Car and Van Hire
  • NFU Mutual Perth
  • Spaces Taylored

Transition to Net Zero sponsored by Forth Ports

  • Gowrie Contracts
  • Kirsty Maguire Architect
  • Montrose Port Authority

Young Business sponsored by NCR Atleos

  • CalForth Construction
  • Partners&
  • Street Soccer Scotland

Conversation