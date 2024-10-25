Courier Business Awards 2024: Full shortlist ahead of tonight’s ceremony

More than 700 people will gather in Dundee tonight for the biggest night on Tayside and Fife’s business calendar — The Courier Business Awards.

The black-tie ceremony, held in partnership with accountants Henderson Loggie, will take place in a specially erected marquee at Apex City Quay Hotel.

This year’s event will be hosted by Gabby Logan, who led this summer’s Olympics coverage for the BBC.

She said: “I can’t wait to come to Dundee and celebrate with all the fantastic businesses in Tayside and Fife.

“I’ve been very impressed with the wide range of companies operating in the area and I’m looking forward to a night to remember.”

New Courier Business Award

The Courier Business Awards are being held for the 11th time.

A total of 16 trophies will be presented across a wide range of categories, which reflect the diverse nature of the business landscape in Courier Country.

Categories include technology and innovation, service, retail, apprentice, community and leisure, tourism and hospitality.

This year, a new employee of the year award will be presented for the first time.

The ceremony will conclude with the presentation of the Business of the Year trophy.

Every shortlisted business was visited by senior members of staff from The Courier and Henderson Loggie before a final decision was made.

Rigorous judging process

DC Thomson managing editor Graham Huband was among the members of this year’s judging panel.

He said: “The purpose of The Courier Business Awards is to celebrate the incredible work taking place every day across Courier Country – and the people who make it happen.

“The judges spent months scrutinising scores of applications and visiting each and every shortlisted business to get a rounded view of what the exceptional companies operating on our patch have to offer.

“We found companies that were innovating and iterating every single day and pushing the bar in terms of exceptional customer service.

“We found organisations that were doing exceptional work in the community to improve lives and we found others whose focus on learning and development for their staff were second to none.

“Courier Country is a predominantly SME economy and that means we have excellence in many areas, from life sciences to new energy to hospitality.

“As judges, we are privileged to get to see that array of work up close and get a better understanding of the amazing things that are happening on our doorstep.

“Anyone nominated for an award should be proud of their achievements.

“The awards would not be possible without our amazing sponsors, chief of which are our friends at Henderson Loggie who have been on this amazing journey every single step of the way.”

Courier Business Awards 2024 shortlist

*Finalists listed in alphabetical order.

Apprentice sponsored by Apex Hotels

Todd Arthur – Fife Council Building Services

Lucy Jobson – DYW Tay Cities

Keir McKenna – Hillcrest Homes

Alfred Ombajen – Persimmon Homes

Brand Marketing sponsored by Rocket Environmental Services

Altar

Montrose Port Authority

Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance

Business Leader sponsored by Blackadders

Tom Hutchison – Montrose Port Authority

Angela Linton – Hillcrest Homes

Jimmy Urquhart – Discovery Flexibles

Community sponsored by Insights

Dundee Bairns

Hillcrest Futures

Street Soccer Scotland

The Enchanted Forest

Employee of the Year sponsored by CalForth Construction

Margaret Livingstone – Here’s the Plan

Lyndsey Nicholls – Apex Hotels

Roger Stout – AtkinsRéalis

Family sponsored by Thorntons

CalForth Construction

Caltech Lifts

The Castlecroft Group

The ESP Group

Growth sponsored by Hillcrest

Convergix Automation Solutions

Alpha Projects (Scotland)

Growers Garden

Independent Retail sponsored by The Courier

Bella Mella

Spoiled Life

Thomson Technologies

Innovation and Technology sponsored by Research and Innovation Services, University of Dundee

Convergix Automation Solutions

SP Automation & Robotics

Ten Bio

Legal and Property sponsored by Utili-Tay

Blackadders

Connelly and Yeoman

TSPC

Leisure, Tourism and Hospitality sponsored by Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce

Carnoustie Golf Links

Dundee Heritage Trust – Verdant Works

Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort and Spa

Perth Museum

Service sponsored by GS Group

Gowrie Contracts

Hideaway Experience

The ESP Group

Small Business sponsored by Gilson Gray

Ashton McGill

Economy Car and Van Hire

NFU Mutual Perth

Spaces Taylored

Transition to Net Zero sponsored by Forth Ports

Gowrie Contracts

Kirsty Maguire Architect

Montrose Port Authority

Young Business sponsored by NCR Atleos