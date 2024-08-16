Courier Business Awards 2024: Our finalists revealed

Every single finalist truly deserves their place on the Courier Business Awards shortlist.
That was the view of our judging panel after hours of deliberation whittling down almost 150 entries across 15 categories.
Held in partnership with accountants Henderson Loggie, the awards celebrate the best companies and business talent operating in Tayside and Fife.
The black-tie ceremony – the biggest event in this area’s business calendar – will be held for the 11th time in October.
Companies large and small spanning a diverse range of sectors are featured on the shortlist.
Judging process
This year’s judging panel was chaired by Scottish Chambers of Commerce chief executive Liz Cameron.
Other members of the panel were David Smith, managing partner at Henderson Loggie; Graham Huband, managing editor at DC Thomson; Caryn Gibson, business partnerships manager at Dundee and Angus College and Rob McLaren, The Courier business editor.
Mr Smith said: “This year there was a consistent depth to the submissions across the various awards categories.
“I enjoyed the lively and constructive discussion round the judging table, which lead to a really strong, credible shortlist of finalists who really showcase the diversity and quality of the amazing businesses spread across the whole of Courier Country.”
Every business nominated will be visited by representatives from The Courier and Henderson Loggie before the judges select their winners.
New awards this year include Employee of the Year and Legal and Property.
Mr Huband thanked everyone who put forward an entry this year.
He said: “It was another competitive year across the categories with much debate among the judges.
“It was tremendous to read the submissions which were full of compelling stories of innovation, ambition and growth.
“There is no doubt that every single finalist deserves their place on their shortlist and I look forward to celebrating their achievements at our awards ceremony in October.”
Courier Business Awards host
Gabby Logan, who has just completed fronting the BBC’s coverage of the Olympics, will host the awards on October 25 at Apex City Quay Hotel.
She said: “I can’t wait to come to Dundee to host the Courier Business Awards.
“I know there are some fantastic businesses in Tayside and Fife and I’m looking forward to celebrating their achievements. It will be a really fun and exciting night.
“I wish all of the shortlisted companies the very best.”
In addition to our category winners, our top award of Business of the Year will be revealed on the night.
Last year Carnoustie Golf Links won the top Business of the Year honour. Other past overall winners include Castle Water, Ingenico and James Donaldson & Sons.
Tickets for the event are available at thecourierbusinessawards.com
Courier Business Awards 2024 finalists
*Finalists listed in alphabetical order.
Apprentice sponsored by Apex Hotels
- Todd Arthur – Fife Council Building Services
- Lucy Jobson – DYW Tay Cities
- Keir McKenna – Hillcrest Homes
- Alfred Ombajen – Persimmon Homes
Brand Marketing sponsored by The Rocket Group
- ALTAR Gin Bothy
- Montrose Port Authority
- Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance
Business Leader sponsored by Blackadders
- Tom Hutchison – Montrose Port Authority
- Angela Linton – Hillcrest Homes
- Jimmy Urquhart – Discovery Flexibles
Community sponsored by Insights
- Dundee Bairns
- Hillcrest Futures
- Street Soccer Scotland
- The Enchanted Forest
Employee of the Year sponsored by Calforth Construction
- Margaret Livingstone – Here’s the Plan
- Lyndsey Nicholls – Apex Hotels
- Roger Stout – AtkinsRéalis
Family sponsored by Thorntons
- Calforth Construction
- Caltech Lifts
- The Castlecroft Group
- The ESP Group
Growth sponsored by Hillcrest
- AGR Automation
- Alpha Projects (Scotland)
- Growers Garden
Independent Retail
- Bella Mella
- Spoiled Life
- Thomson Technologies
Innovation and Technology sponsored by Research and Innovation Services, University of Dundee
- AGR Automation
- SP Automation & Robotics
- Ten Bio
Legal and Property sponsored by Utili-Tay
- Blackadders
- Connelly and Yeoman
- TSPC
Leisure, Tourism and Hospitality sponsored by Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce
- Carnoustie Golf Links
- Dundee Heritage Trust – Verdant Works
- Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort and Spa
- Perth Museum
Service sponsored by GS Group
- Gowrie Contracts
- Hideaway Experience
- The ESP Group
Small Business sponsored by Gilson Gray
- Ashton McGill
- Economy Car and Van Hire
- NFU Mutual Perth
- Spaces Taylored
Transition to Net Zero sponsored by Forth Ports
- Gowrie Contracts
- Kirsty Maguire Architect
- Montrose Port Authority
Young Business sponsored by NCR Atleos
- Calforth Construction
- Partners&
- Street Soccer Scotland
Conversation