Courier Business Awards 2024: Our finalists revealed

Every single finalist truly deserves their place on the Courier Business Awards shortlist.

That was the view of our judging panel after hours of deliberation whittling down almost 150 entries across 15 categories.

Held in partnership with accountants Henderson Loggie, the awards celebrate the best companies and business talent operating in Tayside and Fife.

The black-tie ceremony – the biggest event in this area’s business calendar – will be held for the 11th time in October.

Companies large and small spanning a diverse range of sectors are featured on the shortlist.

Judging process

This year’s judging panel was chaired by Scottish Chambers of Commerce chief executive Liz Cameron.

Other members of the panel were David Smith, managing partner at Henderson Loggie; Graham Huband, managing editor at DC Thomson; Caryn Gibson, business partnerships manager at Dundee and Angus College and Rob McLaren, The Courier business editor.

Mr Smith said: “This year there was a consistent depth to the submissions across the various awards categories.

“I enjoyed the lively and constructive discussion round the judging table, which lead to a really strong, credible shortlist of finalists who really showcase the diversity and quality of the amazing businesses spread across the whole of Courier Country.”

Every business nominated will be visited by representatives from The Courier and Henderson Loggie before the judges select their winners.

New awards this year include Employee of the Year and Legal and Property.

Mr Huband thanked everyone who put forward an entry this year.

He said: “It was another competitive year across the categories with much debate among the judges.

“It was tremendous to read the submissions which were full of compelling stories of innovation, ambition and growth.

“There is no doubt that every single finalist deserves their place on their shortlist and I look forward to celebrating their achievements at our awards ceremony in October.”

Courier Business Awards host

Gabby Logan, who has just completed fronting the BBC’s coverage of the Olympics, will host the awards on October 25 at Apex City Quay Hotel.

She said: “I can’t wait to come to Dundee to host the Courier Business Awards.

“I know there are some fantastic businesses in Tayside and Fife and I’m looking forward to celebrating their achievements. It will be a really fun and exciting night.

“I wish all of the shortlisted companies the very best.”

In addition to our category winners, our top award of Business of the Year will be revealed on the night.

Last year Carnoustie Golf Links won the top Business of the Year honour. Other past overall winners include Castle Water, Ingenico and James Donaldson & Sons.

Tickets for the event are available at thecourierbusinessawards.com

Courier Business Awards 2024 finalists

*Finalists listed in alphabetical order.

Apprentice sponsored by Apex Hotels

Todd Arthur – Fife Council Building Services

Lucy Jobson – DYW Tay Cities

Keir McKenna – Hillcrest Homes

Alfred Ombajen – Persimmon Homes

Brand Marketing sponsored by The Rocket Group

ALTAR Gin Bothy

Montrose Port Authority

Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance

Business Leader sponsored by Blackadders

Tom Hutchison – Montrose Port Authority

Angela Linton – Hillcrest Homes

Jimmy Urquhart – Discovery Flexibles

Community sponsored by Insights

Dundee Bairns

Hillcrest Futures

Street Soccer Scotland

The Enchanted Forest

Employee of the Year sponsored by Calforth Construction

Margaret Livingstone – Here’s the Plan

Lyndsey Nicholls – Apex Hotels

Roger Stout – AtkinsRéalis

Family sponsored by Thorntons

Calforth Construction

Caltech Lifts

The Castlecroft Group

The ESP Group

Growth sponsored by Hillcrest

AGR Automation

Alpha Projects (Scotland)

Growers Garden

Independent Retail

Bella Mella

Spoiled Life

Thomson Technologies

Innovation and Technology sponsored by Research and Innovation Services, University of Dundee

AGR Automation

SP Automation & Robotics

Ten Bio

Legal and Property sponsored by Utili-Tay

Blackadders

Connelly and Yeoman

TSPC

Leisure, Tourism and Hospitality sponsored by Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce

Carnoustie Golf Links

Dundee Heritage Trust – Verdant Works

Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort and Spa

Perth Museum

Service sponsored by GS Group

Gowrie Contracts

Hideaway Experience

The ESP Group

Small Business sponsored by Gilson Gray

Ashton McGill

Economy Car and Van Hire

NFU Mutual Perth

Spaces Taylored

Transition to Net Zero sponsored by Forth Ports

Gowrie Contracts

Kirsty Maguire Architect

Montrose Port Authority

Young Business sponsored by NCR Atleos