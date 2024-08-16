Courier Business Awards 2024: Our finalists revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Courier Business Awards 2024: Our finalists revealed

The judges whittled down almost 150 entries to form the shortlist celebrating the best companies in Tayside and Fife.

By Rob McLaren
Courier Business Awards 2024 finalists are revealed.
Every single finalist truly deserves their place on the Courier Business Awards shortlist.

That was the view of our judging panel after hours of deliberation whittling down almost 150 entries across 15 categories.

Held in partnership with accountants Henderson Loggie, the awards celebrate the best companies and business talent operating in Tayside and Fife.

The black-tie ceremony – the biggest event in this area’s business calendar – will be held for the 11th time in October.

Companies large and small spanning a diverse range of sectors are featured on the shortlist.

Judging process

This year’s judging panel was chaired by Scottish Chambers of Commerce chief executive Liz Cameron.

Other members of the panel were David Smith, managing partner at Henderson Loggie; Graham Huband, managing editor at DC Thomson; Caryn Gibson, business partnerships manager at Dundee and Angus College and Rob McLaren, The Courier business editor.

Mr Smith said: “This year there was a consistent depth to the submissions across the various awards categories.

“I enjoyed the lively and constructive discussion round the judging table, which lead to a really strong, credible shortlist of finalists who really showcase the diversity and quality of the amazing businesses spread across the whole of Courier Country.”

Courier Business Awards 2024 judges David Smith, Graham Huband, Caryn Gibson, Rob McLaren and Liz Cameron have selected their finalists. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Every business nominated will be visited by representatives from The Courier and Henderson Loggie before the judges select their winners.

New awards this year include Employee of the Year and Legal and Property.

Mr Huband thanked everyone who put forward an entry this year.

He said: “It was another competitive year across the categories with much debate among the judges.

“It was tremendous to read the submissions which were full of compelling stories of innovation, ambition and growth.

“There is no doubt that every single finalist deserves their place on their shortlist and I look forward to celebrating their achievements at our awards ceremony in October.”

Courier Business Awards host

Gabby Logan, who has just completed fronting the BBC’s coverage of the Olympics, will host the awards on October 25 at Apex City Quay Hotel.

She said: “I can’t wait to come to Dundee to host the Courier Business Awards.

“I know there are some fantastic businesses in Tayside and Fife and I’m looking forward to celebrating their achievements. It will be a really fun and exciting night.

Courier Business Awards 2024 host Gabby Logan has congratulated the finalists.

“I wish all of the shortlisted companies the very best.”

In addition to our category winners, our top award of Business of the Year will be revealed on the night.

Last year Carnoustie Golf Links won the top Business of the Year honour. Other past overall winners include Castle Water, Ingenico and James Donaldson & Sons.

Tickets for the event are available at thecourierbusinessawards.com

Courier Business Awards 2024 finalists

*Finalists listed in alphabetical order.

Apprentice sponsored by Apex Hotels

  • Todd Arthur – Fife Council Building Services
  • Lucy Jobson – DYW Tay Cities
  • Keir McKenna – Hillcrest Homes
  • Alfred Ombajen – Persimmon Homes

Brand Marketing sponsored by The Rocket Group

  • ALTAR Gin Bothy
  • Montrose Port Authority
  • Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance

Business Leader sponsored by Blackadders

  • Tom Hutchison – Montrose Port Authority
  • Angela Linton – Hillcrest Homes
  • Jimmy Urquhart – Discovery Flexibles

Community sponsored by Insights

  • Dundee Bairns
  • Hillcrest Futures
  • Street Soccer Scotland
  • The Enchanted Forest

Employee of the Year sponsored by Calforth Construction

  • Margaret Livingstone – Here’s the Plan
  • Lyndsey Nicholls – Apex Hotels
  • Roger Stout – AtkinsRéalis

Family sponsored by Thorntons

  • Calforth Construction
  • Caltech Lifts
  • The Castlecroft Group
  • The ESP Group

Growth sponsored by Hillcrest

  • AGR Automation
  • Alpha Projects (Scotland)
  • Growers Garden

Independent Retail

  • Bella Mella
  • Spoiled Life
  • Thomson Technologies

Innovation and Technology sponsored by Research and Innovation Services, University of Dundee

  • AGR Automation
  • SP Automation & Robotics
  • Ten Bio

Legal and Property sponsored by Utili-Tay

  • Blackadders
  • Connelly and Yeoman
  • TSPC

Leisure, Tourism and Hospitality sponsored by Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce

  • Carnoustie Golf Links
  • Dundee Heritage Trust – Verdant Works
  • Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort and Spa
  • Perth Museum

Service sponsored by GS Group

  • Gowrie Contracts
  • Hideaway Experience
  • The ESP Group

Small Business sponsored by Gilson Gray

  • Ashton McGill
  • Economy Car and Van Hire
  • NFU Mutual Perth
  • Spaces Taylored

Transition to Net Zero sponsored by Forth Ports

  • Gowrie Contracts
  • Kirsty Maguire Architect
  • Montrose Port Authority

Young Business sponsored by NCR Atleos

  • Calforth Construction
  • Partners&
  • Street Soccer Scotland

3

Conversation