‘Nothing is impossible’: Fife veteran Garry lost his sight to chickenpox but became a top climber

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

‘Nothing is impossible’: Fife veteran Garry lost his sight to chickenpox but became a top climber

The 43-year-old has gone on to become a top Scottish paraclimber and helps others with disabilities through his passion for the sport.

Fife veteran Garry Cowan lost his sight in 2015 after having chickenpox.
Fife veteran Garry Cowan lost his sight in 2015 after having chickenpox. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Picture shows; Garry Cowan. St Andrews. Supplied by Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Date; 15/08/2024
By Debbie Clarke

When Garry Cowan’s doctor saw he had a grey ring around his left eye, he told him to get to Ninewells Hospital immediately.

The former North Sea oil rig worker and RAF veteran asked him why and was told he was going to go blind.

“I remember asking the doctor how blind and he said it depends on how quickly you get to A&E,” the 43-year-old recalls.

“I realised how serious he was and my partner’s mum took me straight there.

“At first I lost my sight in my left eye.

“But a few days later I was completely blind.”

In the lead up to Garry going to the doctors he was experiencing really bad itching.

But while he didn’t have any red spots, it turned out he had chickenpox.

And this is what resulted in him losing his sight.

Blind Fife veteran Garry Cowan
Fife veteran Garry hasn’t let sight loss hold him back. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

He has since had surgery to completely remove his eyes.

Yet Garry, who has lived in St Andrews for 21 years, is determined to show you can do anything you put your mind to.

Not only has he has gone on to become a top Scottish para-climber, but he has also mentored fellow veterans with sight loss – for which he has been recognised with a prestigious award.

Life changing health condition

Losing his eyesight in 2015, wasn’t the first time Garry had suffered a life-changing health condition.

Twelve years earlier while working at RAF Leuchars as an avionics engineer he broke his back in a parachute jump and had to learn to walk again.

“I was 22 when I did the parachute jump,” he says.

“I landed badly and just knew something was very wrong the minute my feet touched the ground.

“The pain hit me and I passed out.

“When I woke up, I couldn’t move and I started to panic. That’s when it hit home.

“It turned out I had snapped vertebrae in the middle of my spine.”

Garry was initially treated in hospitals in London.

Scans revealed he had two cysts on his vertebrae.

And he had to undergo several operations.

“I had a few operations to remove one of the cysts, but the other one is still there because nerves had grown into it.”

He adds: “I am just thankful to still be here.”

Learning to walk again

Back at RAF Leuchars, Garry spent two years learning how to walk again at a rehabilitation centre in Edinburgh.

Garry spent two years at a rehabilitation centre learning to walk again.
Garry was determined to walk again. Image: Garry Cowan.

“While I was there I was using light weights and exercises to build up my strength including core work.

“It was quite intense.

“But I was determined to walk again.”

Over time, Garry achieved his goal, although he still experiences discomfort and has to wear a back brace.

Being infected with chickenpox

It was more than a decade later, that Garry suffered the next devastating blow to his health.

Early in 2015 he contracted chickenpox.

But as he didn’t have the typical symptoms associated with the infection, Garry had no idea he had it.

Garry, from Fife, suffered sight loss after chickenpox
Garry, from Fife, suffered sight loss after chickenpox. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

He explains: “I was scratching like mad but I didn’t have any marks on my body.

“At first I thought maybe our dog had fleas.

“But the itching continued.

“I asked my partner Chris, 41, if he had changed the shampoo or the washing powder and he hadn’t.

“Then one morning I woke up and saw I had a grey ring around my left eye.

“Over the weekend the grey ring got bigger and I lost the sight in my left eye so on the Monday I decided to go to the doctor.”

That was when the doctor told him to go immediately to Ninewells Hospital.

How did Garry end up losing his sight?

At Ninewells doctors tried to save the sight in his right eye but the damage had already been done.

“The chickenpox had got into the retina in my left eye and started to eat away at it and over a few days I lost my sight in that eye.

“Then it moved into my right eye.

“I asked the doctor if I would be able to see again.

“But I was told there was pretty much a zero chance.

“I just cried after that.”

Developing a passion for climbing

After taking some time to come to terms with his disability, Garry travelled to North Wales to a Blind Veterans UK facility.

During his stay there, he signed up to learn how to climb.

“I was taken to an area next to Mount Snowdon and I climbed up a 90ft cliff!

“At the top I felt the wind blowing and all I could hear was the sound of the sea.

“I was shaking for the first time in years but it felt amazing.”

A few days later he was climbing in an indoor gym.

Garry developed a passion for climbing after he went blind.
Garry developed a passion for climbing after he lost his sight. Image: Rogelio Rodriguez.

After building up his skills over two years, he took part in his first para-climbing competition in London.

And since then he has gone on to excel in the sport.

He has trained with the GB Paralympic climbing team and become an Olympic qualified GB climber.

Helping others affected by sight loss

Over the last few years Garry has helped other veterans affected by sight loss through Scottish War Blinded, Blind Veterans UK and Sight Scotland.

He also helps people with other disabilities and enjoys passing on his climbing knowledge.

Garry has helped other veterans with sight loss
Garry has helped other veterans with sight loss. Image: Garry Cowan.

In 2021 Garry won a ‘Role Model of the Year’ accolade after he was nominated by the charity Sight Scotland for his mentoring work with fellow veterans with sight loss.

Further surgery on his eyes

However, he also had a setback that year after he experienced a lot of pain with his eyes.

“My left eye shrunk down to the size of a pea and my right eye was trying to burst out the side of my head,” he says.

“Painful doesn’t even begin to describe it – I was on the maximum dose of morphine.

“In the end I had to have an operation to get my eyes removed in the August.

“The pain was gone the following morning after they were scooped out.”

Six months later he underwent another medical procedure to insert plastic eyes into his eye sockets which were moulded to fit.

After taking time to recover, he has now gone back to coaching.

He hopes to get back into climbing competitively within the next year.

Support from partner Chris

Throughout Garry’s health battle, his partner Chris Ross – who he is due to marry next year – has been there to support him.

Garry with his partner Chris who has helped him come to terms with his sight loss
Garry with Chris. Image: Rogelio Rodriguez.

“He has been there through everything and has been by my side since I went blind.

“I wouldn’t be here without Chris.”

While life hasn’t been easy, Gary believes having a positive outlook is important.

Garry has a positive outlook despite his sight loss
Garry, from Fife, has a positive outlook despite his sight loss. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“For me life now consists of not letting anybody feel the way I felt when I first went blind.

“I want to help others affected by sight loss and teach them to go running, cycling, rowing, climbing the works.

“I am here to be used by Sight Scotland veterans for this.”

He adds: “Being positive is key.

“I want people to know that nothing is impossible if you put your mind to it.”

More from Health & Wellbeing

The sporty Forster family from Fife at their Peacefit gym. Mum Emma and dad Ross with their four children Jess, Molly, Emma, Belle and Mac.
How Fife fitness coach Emma takes the heavy lifting out of getting her 4…
The wellness weekend includes yoga with sheep. Image: Epic Scotland
I spent three days meditating with sheep in Stirlingshire - this is what it…
Stirling teacher Gilly McLaren has a new lease of life after ovarian cancer battle.
Stirling teacher's new lease of life after ovarian cancer took away her fertility at…
Fife dad Ian Steedman was diagnosed with MS. He is supported by his wife Diane who is also his carer.
Son’s ‘surprising’ gesture showed how MS isn’t getting the better of this loving Fife…
Calum Harvie and wife Louise Harvie with a 'plot 22' sign made by one of Louise's Bell Baxter High School pupils for their allotment at Elmwood College Allotments in Cupar.
Digging into the 'good life' of Fife and Dundee allotment holders
Kayleigh Olsen, from Perthshire, has been chosen to compete in the Commonwealth Powerlifting and Bench Press Championships in South Africa.
Perthshire ambulance technician's journey to the Commonwealth Powerlifting Championships
CR0049269, Rebecca Baird, Dundee, 'SLEEP DIVORCE' - Maddie Bayley and Tony Holdsworth are a Dundee couple who sleep in separate rooms as it works best for their relationship. Picture shows; Maddie Bayley and Tony Holdsworth who have their own bedrooms for sleeping. Tuesday 30th July, 2024. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
'We sleep in separate rooms - it just suits us': Dundee couple Maddie and…
Angus mum Kirstin is pleased her son Arlo, who has cystic fibrosis, now has access to new prescribed drugs which can prolong his life.
Angus mum says 'life-changing' cystic fibrosis drug deal could prolong her son's life
Dundee Special Olympian Taylor MacKenzie
Taylor Mackenzie: Dundee swimmer's journey to gold medal success started at old Olympia
Kinghorn dad Craig Stokes started running in 2019 and has enjoyed it ever since.
Kinghorn dad Craig bought cheap trainers to try Parkrun - five years on he…

Conversation