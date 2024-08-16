Kirkcaldy blacksmith Sandy Allan marches to his own beat at the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo 2024

Kirkcaldy blacksmith Sandy Allan, 60, is no stranger to the resounding rhythms of the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

As a veteran bass drummer with the Tattoo Pipe Band, Sandy has been pounding the drum with pride since 2014, making this year his eighth appearance at the world-renowned event.

How Sandy Allan’s journey began

Sandy’s journey with the Tattoo Pipe Band began almost a decade ago when his good friend, Mark Gibson, stumbled upon a call for musicians.

“Mark’s a bit of a computer whizz,” Sandy chuckles, in conversation with The Courier.

“He saw that the Tattoo was looking for side drummers, tenor drummers, pipers, and bass drummers.

“We applied, and before we knew it, we were at Dreghorn, almost getting arrested for being in the wrong place, and getting fired down to Redford instead.”

Despite the rocky start, Sandy’s audition earned him a coveted spot with the band.

While his friend couldn’t continue due to work commitments, Sandy was more fortunate. “I’ve been very lucky,” he says. “I’ve played every Tattoo since.”

Forging musical roots deep in Fife

Sandy’s musical roots stretch back to his childhood in Thornton, where he first picked up a drumstick at just eight years old with the Boys’ Brigade band in Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Road.

Though he occasionally wonders if he should have pursued the bagpipes, he has no regrets about sticking with percussion.

“Sometimes I wonder what would have happened if I’d stuck with the pipes, but no, I’ve done very well. I’ve been very fortunate and very lucky.”

When he’s not playing in the Tattoo Pipe Band, Sandy runs his blacksmithing business in Kirkcaldy, Sandy Allan (Blacksmiths) Ltd, which he has operated since leaving school.

“I’ve been a blacksmith since I was a boy, and I’ve been very lucky to turn it into a business,” he says.

But the call of the drum has taken Sandy far beyond the boundaries of Fife. He’s travelled the world with the Tattoo, performing in Germany, Norway, Shanghai, and even Sydney.

The unique magic of Edinburgh Castle

Despite the thrill of international stages, none can quite compare to the atmosphere of Edinburgh Castle.

“There’s just no question – Edinburgh is special,” he says.

“In places like Germany, they might put up big screens and project the castle, but it’s not the same. Sydney had a scaffold clad in a print of the castle, but it doesn’t beat the real thing.”

Sandy admits that even after hundreds of performances, the experience of playing at the Tattoo is still electric.

“The hair still goes up on the back of my neck – at least what’s left of my hair!” he laughs.

“This year, it’s great to see so many newbies in the band. You can see the excitement and the buzz with them. We know from experience that when they call us up to the top for the big draw, we’ve got 25 minutes, but the newbies are off like the clappers and get puffed out. That’s just experience.”

Passing the musical torch

While Sandy’s family may not share his passion for the Tattoo, his son has inherited a love of music, playing piano and singing in Glasgow.

“My daughter’s in Glasgow as well, young of course,” he adds with a smile.

As the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo 2024, which runs until August 24 under the theme Journeys, enters its final performances, Sandy will once again take his place next to his bandmates.

His bass drum reverberating across the esplanade, forging yet another chapter to his storied career.