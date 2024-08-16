Fire service objection delays ‘fabulously quirky’ Arbroath short-term let licence bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fire service objection delays ‘fabulously quirky’ Arbroath short-term let licence bid

The owner of Woodside House promised Angus councillors Scottish Fire and Rescue Service concerns are being dealt with.

By Graham Brown
Woodside House is a highly-rated holiday let. Image: Woodside House
Angus councillors have delayed a decision on an Arbroath short-term let after a Scottish Fire and Rescue Service objection.

But they hope the business will still be able to cash in on the Christmas market after its owner promised the necessary safety measures will be in place soon.

Nandor Marczin went before Angus civic licensing committee on Thursday with his application for Woodside House on the outskirts of the Angus town.

It’s part of a divided country house which he has owned since 1998.

The property is highly-rated on holiday home websites.

One reviewer described the five-bed Victorian mansion as “fabulously quirky”.

Airbnb-type operators must apply for a short-term let licence under new rules introduced last year.

Woodside House holiday let near Arbroath.
A sitting room in the listed mansion. Image: Woodside House

Mr Marczin said the fire service objection was the only issue still outstanding.

It includes safety measures for doors in the historic house.

“We’ve plans for this but it requires major work by tradesmen,” he said.

“We have a timeline and everything is on track. We have had very productive dialogue with Scottish Fire and Rescue.”

He hopes the work will be done by mid-October.

Woodside House holiday home in Arbroath.
One of the five bedrooms. Image: Woodside House

However, SFRS told the committee it couldn’t back the application until the fire safety improvements are complete.

Local councillor Brenda Durno backed deferring the application for three months.

“He would still be able to open for the Christmas trade and so on if everything if the licence is granted then,” she said.

Forfar member Linda Clark added: “We’re certainly giving the applicant every chance to do what he needs to do.

“I know it will be disappointing, but it needs to be safe.”

The committee unanimously agreed to defer the application to its scheduled meeting on November 14.

