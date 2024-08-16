Fire service objection delays ‘fabulously quirky’ Arbroath short-term let licence bid

Angus councillors have delayed a decision on an Arbroath short-term let after a Scottish Fire and Rescue Service objection.

But they hope the business will still be able to cash in on the Christmas market after its owner promised the necessary safety measures will be in place soon.

Nandor Marczin went before Angus civic licensing committee on Thursday with his application for Woodside House on the outskirts of the Angus town.

It’s part of a divided country house which he has owned since 1998.

The property is highly-rated on holiday home websites.

One reviewer described the five-bed Victorian mansion as “fabulously quirky”.

Airbnb-type operators must apply for a short-term let licence under new rules introduced last year.

Mr Marczin said the fire service objection was the only issue still outstanding.

It includes safety measures for doors in the historic house.

“We’ve plans for this but it requires major work by tradesmen,” he said.

“We have a timeline and everything is on track. We have had very productive dialogue with Scottish Fire and Rescue.”

He hopes the work will be done by mid-October.

However, SFRS told the committee it couldn’t back the application until the fire safety improvements are complete.

Local councillor Brenda Durno backed deferring the application for three months.

“He would still be able to open for the Christmas trade and so on if everything if the licence is granted then,” she said.

Forfar member Linda Clark added: “We’re certainly giving the applicant every chance to do what he needs to do.

“I know it will be disappointing, but it needs to be safe.”

The committee unanimously agreed to defer the application to its scheduled meeting on November 14.