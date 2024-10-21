EXCLUSIVE: Montrose Port Authority nearly doubles footprint with multi-million-pound acquisition

It’s a multi-million-pound deal that shows confidence in continuing to attract renewables work to the Port of Montrose.

Montrose Port Authority has acquired 45-acres of prime industrial land in the town as part of its vision to be one of Scotland’s key offshore energy hubs.

The purchase of Montrose Commercial Park, for an undisclosed multi-million-pound sum from Equipco Investments Ltd, adds to the existing 59 acres at the harbour.

The Forties Road site is formerly home to Petrofac’s fire safety training facility and the now-demolished Charleton House, which used to function as a maternity hospital.

The move is part of Montrose Port Authority’s masterplan to meet growing demand for space to support Scotland’s offshore energy sector.

‘Landmark’ acquisition for Montrose Port

Tom Hutchison, chief executive of Montrose Port Authority, has previously outlined hopes for the port to support 1,000 jobs.

He describes the land deal as a “landmark expansion”.

He said: “As a trust port, our mission is to drive sustainable growth that benefits our entire community.

“This landmark expansion amplifies our impact far beyond almost doubling our footprint.

“We’re creating opportunities for new businesses, local jobs, and economic growth.

“We are positioning Montrose at the forefront of Scotland’s energy transition.”

Montrose Port Authority hosts the operations and maintenance base for the Seagreen wind farm.

It will host the same facility for the Inch Cape wind farm development. This will involve an investment of more than £5m and create 50 jobs.

It is hopeful this is just the start of the part it plays in renewables.

Meanwhile it is also developing offices and a training facility at the town’s former Customs House. This is also in anticipation of an “influx” of companies looking to locate to Angus.

Mr Hutchison adds: “Our vision looks to the long term.

“We are laying the groundwork for future generations, ensuring Montrose remains pivotal in both traditional and renewable energy sectors.

“We’re proud to be a driving force for Scotland’s green energy future, catalysing growth and creating positive change that will resonate for decades to come.”

Council leader supports plans

Existing tenants of Montrose Commercial Park will continue their operations, with all tenancy agreements continuing.

Angus Council leader Bill Duff said: “Supporting the growth of the economy is a key priority for Angus Council.

“This announcement shows how the port is playing a vital role in capitalising on opportunities within the energy sector to support local jobs, increase capacity to support the growing clean energy sector and continue to establish Montrose and Angus as a key player in the green economy.”

Montrose Port was recently named SME Port of the Year at the 2024 British Ports Association Awards.

Montrose Port Authority is looking into future development options for the site with Scottish Enterprise.

Suzanne Sosna, director of energy transition at Scottish Enterprise, said: “We are exploring potential options for investment and promotion with Montrose Port Authority.”