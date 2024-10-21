Former Traffic Commissioner says councils ‘lack imagination’ in tackling Perthshire and Fife bus problems

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Former Traffic Commissioner says councils ‘lack imagination’ in tackling Perthshire and Fife bus problems

Joan Aitken OBE believes roadworks are a huge problem for bus companies trying to fulfil timetable obligations.

stagecoach buses cancelled
A 39 Stagecoach bus in Errol. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
By Sean O'Neil

A former Traffic Commissioner believes councils “lack imagination” in tackling bus delays amid problems with Stagecoach services in Perthshire and Fife.

Joan Aitken OBE, who served as Traffic Commissioner for Scotland from 2003 to 2019, says roadworks are a major problem for bus companies trying to meet timetable demands.

In an exclusive interview with The Courier, Ms Aitken called on councils to prioritise bus passengers in their decision making.

Joan Aitken OBE.
Joan Aitken OBE.

“What really bedevils buses running to time – and often to route – are roadworks,” she said.

“And from all my time as Traffic Commissioner I urged local authorities, or utilities, or the road works commissioner, to actually put buses way higher up the agenda.

“If you do have to interfere with a road that’s on a bus route – think bus, think all those passengers.”

‘Unimaginative and lazy’

The former ombudsman, who now sits on the board of campaign group Bus Users, was speaking about local authorities across Scotland as a whole in her remarks.

Stagecoach has raised roadworks as an issue in the delays to services across Fife and Tayside – like the controversial 16 route in the Carse of Gowrie.

“People are not being imaginative, people are being lazy, not thinking about the passengers on the bus,” said Ms Aitken.

A 39A Stagecoach bus at the St Madoes Green. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“The bus passengers should be more respected by local authority roads departments, by trunk roads Scotland (Transport Scotland) and utilities.

“Roadworks and the road environment bedevils the sort of bus operation that Stagecoach or any bus operator or Traffic Commissioner (want).

“It is the road environment that frustrates good bus operating.

“And if you can have good bus operating where you can get a real flow of the buses then there is more chance of having frequent services.”

Council departments need to work together

The former Traffic Commissioner called on council officers to come out of their “silos” and use joined up thinking to help alleviate delays.

She believes planning departments are not working together to help make sure bus timetables run smoothly.

“You get decision making that doesn’t favour mass transport through bus use,” she warned.

“Don’t think about Stagecoach and its profits – people get sidelined by that sort of thinking, that’s nonsense.

“It doesn’t matter who owns the buses, if the road on which that bus depends is blocked or slowed that will block and slow the journey for those passengers.”

The Courier will publish the second part of our interview with Joan Aitken on Tuesday. 

More from Perth & Kinross

Barry McQuaid appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Topless thug terrorised Perth couple and told them 'this house belongs to me'
The Courier has rounded up the latest reports published by the Care Inspectorate in Tayside, Fife and Stirling, including an improvement notice issued to ASC Orchard Court and Dalguise in Perthshire. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Care round-up: Care homes threatened with closure in Perthshire and Fife
Connor Sinclair (far right) with members of Alex Salmond's family and acting Alba leader Kenny MacAskill (left). Image: PA
Crieff piper - whose talent Alex Salmond spotted aged 7 - behind homecoming lament…
do attack Kinross
Dog killed, two others and a woman injured in dog attack in Kinross
2
Trains are cancelled from Dundee as a result.
Train services through Tayside disrupted as Storm Ashley flooding hits
The Enchanted Forest in Perthshire has been cancelled on Sunday due to Storm Ashley
Enchanted Forest cancelled over safety concerns amid Storm Ashley
The SSSC headquarters in Dundee.
Perth care worker warned for physically restraining and verbally abusing child
The road between St Madoes and Eroll.
Motorcyclist taken to hospital after Perthshire crash
The Boathouse, Loch Leven, Kinross
Cafe, bar, restaurant and furniture store plan to revive former Loch Leven eatery
Work to repair the damaged bridge at Glencarse began last week.
Broken-down vehicle causing 35-minute delays on A90 between Dundee and Perth

Conversation