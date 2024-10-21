Dundee Olympia inquiry takes step forward as ‘experienced’ solicitors firm appointed

An inquiry into what went wrong at Dundee’s Olympia centre has taken a step forward as an “experienced” solicitors firm is appointed.

Councillors voted to approve an independent probe that will examine the failures at the city’s flagship leisure facility in April.

It came amid growing public frustration over repeated closures at the centre due to safety and maintenance issues.

The leisure and toddler pools were shut in February after problems were discovered with the flumes. A metal rod had detached from one, narrowly missing swimmers.

They were subsequently closed for three months, eventually reopening in early May.

The Olympia had only been open for two months following a two-year closure where £6m was spent by the local authority in an attempt to rectify a series of safety issues.

This included corrosion on the flumes and problems with light fittings.

Hopes inquiry will make Olympia ‘fit for purpose’

It was agreed the inquiry should focus on the background leading up to the Olympia’s most recent closure in February.

But this sparked ire from some councillors, who believed the probe did not go far enough.

However, Fraser Macpherson – leader of Dundee City Council’s Liberal Democrat group – said he hopes the investigation will allow for improvements in how the centre is managed.

“What we need to get from the independent reviewer is recommendations to ensure the Olympia is fit for purpose going forward”, he said.

“It’s highly complex and we will need to give it time because it is complicated. But hopefully we can get some positive outcomes and it will be fit for purpose long-term.”

Dundee City Council declined to confirm the name of the firm appointed.

However, a spokesperson said: “An experienced firm of solicitors has been appointed to carry out the inquiry, the terms and conditions of which have agreed with them.

“They are carrying out the work discussed, and a report will be brought to the council’s city governance committee in due course.”