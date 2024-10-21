Dundee Olympia inquiry takes step forward as ‘experienced’ solicitors firm appointed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee Olympia inquiry takes step forward as ‘experienced’ solicitors firm appointed

Councillors previously voted to approve an independent probe examining the failures at the city's flagship leisure facility.

By Laura Devlin
The Olympia has been plagued with maintenance issues. Image: DC Thomson.
The Olympia has been plagued with maintenance issues. Image: DC Thomson.

An inquiry into what went wrong at Dundee’s Olympia centre has taken a step forward as an “experienced” solicitors firm is appointed.

Councillors voted to approve an independent probe that will examine the failures at the city’s flagship leisure facility in April.

It came amid growing public frustration over repeated closures at the centre due to safety and maintenance issues.

The leisure and toddler pools were shut in February after problems were discovered with the flumes. A metal rod had detached from one, narrowly missing swimmers.

They were subsequently closed for three months, eventually reopening in early May.

Inside Dundee Olympia.
The flumes Olympia have had repeated problems. Image: Dundee Leisure & Culture.

The Olympia had only been open for two months following a two-year closure where £6m was spent by the local authority in an attempt to rectify a series of safety issues.

This included corrosion on the flumes and problems with light fittings.

Hopes inquiry will make Olympia ‘fit for purpose’

It was agreed the inquiry should focus on the background leading up to the Olympia’s most recent closure in February.

But this sparked ire from some councillors, who believed the probe did not go far enough.

However, Fraser Macpherson – leader of Dundee City Council’s Liberal Democrat group – said he hopes the investigation will allow for improvements in how the centre is managed.

“What we need to get from the independent reviewer is recommendations to ensure the Olympia is fit for purpose going forward”, he said.

The pool also features a rapid river.
The river rapids area at the Olympia was also closed shortly after the centre reopened. Image: Alan Richardson.

“It’s highly complex and we will need to give it time because it is complicated. But hopefully we can get some positive outcomes and it will be fit for purpose long-term.”

Dundee City Council declined to confirm the name of the firm appointed.

However, a spokesperson said: “An experienced firm of solicitors has been appointed to carry out the inquiry, the terms and conditions of which have agreed with them.

“They are carrying out the work discussed, and a report will be brought to the council’s city governance committee in due course.”

Conversation