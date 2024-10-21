Angus ‘dog whisperer’ Margaret has spent almost 40 years training pet pooches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Angus ‘dog whisperer’ Margaret has spent almost 40 years training pet pooches

From bringing Rottweilers into schools to winning national awards, Margaret Thomson has gained a well-deserved reputation as a dog whisperer.

Rottweiler lover Margaret Thomson has been running dog training classes at Tealing Hall for almost 40 years. Image: Kim Cessford.
Rottweiler lover Margaret Thomson has been running dog training classes at Tealing Hall for almost 40 years. Image: Kim Cessford.
By Gayle Ritchie

Move over Barbara Woodhouse – legendary dog whisperer Margaret Thomson is in town.

Margaret has been running dog training classes at Tealing Hall in Angus for almost 40 years, and she’s not planning on giving up any time soon.

She’s worked her magic on “hundreds and hundreds” of pet pooches of all shapes and sizes, from cheeky puppies to badly behaved golden oldies.

And she’s taken her beloved Rottweilers into schools and nursing homes where they’ve proved a hit among pupils and residents.

“The ambition is to make things fun and enjoyable for the dogs – that’s the priority – but they still need to do what they’re told,” says Margaret.

Margaret Thomson, aka the 'dog whisperer' meets pet pooches of all shapes and sizes at her classes in Tealing Hall.
Margaret Thomson, aka the ‘dog whisperer’ meets pet pooches of all shapes and sizes at her classes in Tealing Hall. Image: Steve MacDougall.

Margaret runs four obedience sessions on Monday nights, from 5pm to 9pm.

And on Tuesdays at 7.30pm she runs ‘Ringcraft’ classes, which focus on prepping dogs for the show ring.

She also offers one-to-one sessions with dogs and puppies that find classes a wee bit intimidating.

Margaret won ‘best dog trainer’ award

In March last year, Margaret clinched the top title of ‘best dog trainer of the year’ at the Local Pet Awards Scotland 2023.

The awards ceremony, hosted by TV personality Carol Smillie, took place at Glasgow’s Marriott Hotel.

In 2018 her dog training class made it on to the Pawscars shortlist – an awards ceremony which recognises success, hard work and effort in the UK dog scene.

Margaret's dog training classes are always well attended.
Margaret’s dog training classes are always well attended. Image: Steve MacDougall.

So how and when did her illustrious canine career begin?

“I’ve always been involved with dogs,” Margaret tells me.

“I followed the Kennel Club’s scheme for judging and training classes, and yes, I enjoyed watching Barbara Woodhouse.

“I started showing my dogs and soon got asked to judge other dogs and run training sessions.

Margaret Thomson, aka the 'dog whisperer', has a laugh during one of her training sessions at Tealing Hall.
Margaret Thomson, aka the ‘dog whisperer’, has a laugh during one of her training sessions at Tealing Hall. Image: Steve MacDougall.

“I was a trainer for a club but decided to go it alone about 35 or maybe even 40 years ago – I couldn’t give you the exact date!

“My classes have always been at Tealing Hall. People come from all over Tayside, and some from Fife, too.”

What’s the trick to dog training?

Over the years Margaret has trained multiple breeds, but is adamant no breed is harder to train than any other.

“You just have to work away with them – it takes time but you’ll get there,” she assures.

“There can be various problems. Recall is one of the main things, or the dog just doesn’t do what it’s told.”

Margaret Thomson has been training dogs in Tealing Hall for almost 40 years. Image: Steve MacDougall.
Margaret Thomson has been training dogs in Tealing Hall for almost 40 years. Image: Steve MacDougall.

Dogs who attend Monday classes focus on obedience and socialisation – but if they want to take things further, they can work towards attaining their Kennel Club (KC) Good Citizen Dog Training Scheme bronze, silver or gold awards.

These entail performing a variety of tests in front of an examiner, whether sitting and staying, coming to the recall, mixing with other dogs, or doing heelwork off the lead.

A Monday night dog training session at Tealing Hall run by Margaret Thomson.
A Monday night dog training session at Tealing Hall run by Margaret Thomson. Image: Steve MacDougall.

Margaret is also heavily involved with the charity Pets As Therapy (PAT).

She assesses would-be therapy dogs, as well as being a volunteer and coordinator, taking her gentle-natured Rottweilers into schools and nursing homes.

“I used to take Raz into Longhaugh and St Francis RC primary schools in Dundee,” she says.

“Sadly, Raz died, but she helped children with so many things at special units in both schools depending on their needs and disabilities.”

Margaret is a huge fan of Rottweilers

Now the owner of three Rottweilers, Roxy, Daz and Dolly, Margaret has been a fan of the breed all her life, getting her first one around 50 years ago.

Her Rottweiler, Becky, won the Pets As Therapy’s PAT Dog of the Year in 2006, while her champion Rudi won the top Rottweiler in the UK award in 2009.

She’s always keen to dispel any negative perceptions of the breed.

Margaret Thomson with her Rottweiler Roxy at Errol Show in 2018.
Margaret Thomson with her Rottweiler Roxy at Errol Show in 2018. Image: Steve MacDougall.

“They’re such lovely and caring natured dogs,” she says. “I’ve always loved Rotties – they’re a huge part of my life. It’s all to do with breeding and training.”

Over the years she’s also had collies, terriers, boxers and St Bernard dogs.

Dogs should be well trained

Ultimately, training dogs to be well behaved is of huge importance to Margaret, and she believes it’s important for owners to be responsible.

“Dogs are my life: my life revolves around them,” she smiles.

One of the classes in action at Tealing Hall.
One of Margaret’s classes in action at Tealing Hall. Image: Steve MacDougall.

“I love helping people train them and I get so much satisfaction out of seeing dogs do well.

“I’ve never done this to make money – I run classes for the love of it.”

When she’s not around dogs – which isn’t very often – Margaret enjoys the odd game of bingo with her friend and teaches line dancing.

More from Lifestyle

Lynda Rourke with Tavish on his 20th birthday. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Remembering Dundee dog Tavish - a year after Scotland's 'oldest' Westie died aged 20
RRS Discovery, Sir Ernest Shackleton and the Hope Cross from South Georgia which is now on display in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson Design team
Should Dundee fear for the future of RRS Discovery?
CR0050335 - Katy Gordon Story - Perthshire area - Restaurant review of the Cafe Kisa in Auchterarder - Picture shows dish: house pasta -- Cafe Kisa, High Street, Auchterarder - Friday 11th October 2024 - Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Cafe Kisa is one of my favourite brunch spots, but how are its evening…
View of City Quay and South Victoria Dock Road, Dundee
Top-floor Dundee flat with amazing balcony views of City Quay reduced to £185k
3
CR0049170 - Rebecca Baird Story - Angus area - Alan Steadman, voice of the Speaking Clock, as he celebrates 35 years of jazz at Hospitalfield with a lookback in the room where every single one of the concerts has taken place - Picture shows Alan Steadman - Hospitalfield House, Hospitalfield, Arbroath -- Friday 19th July 2024 Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
My Broughty Ferry: Alan Steadman, voice of The Speaking Clock, shares his favourite things…
I visited a Dundee colour consultant to find out what season I am. Image: Shirley Phillips
I visited top Dundee colour consultant to find out what 'season' I am
7
Matty Dixon launched his brewery in July 2021, but now it has found a home in Dunblane. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
Dunblane craft brewery plans to host first taproom event before Christmas
June Soutar in her home on East Mill Road in Brechin, which is still in the process of being refurbished a year on from Storm Babet. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
'I've never known stress like this': Brechin residents a year on from Storm Babet
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Could I live in a tiny house? feature Picture shows; Rebecca Baird visiting a tiny house A-frame designed by Fife-born Alicia Storie/how a kitted out tiny home might look. . na. Supplied by Image: Grant Anderson/Shutterstock. Date; Unknown
Could I live in a tiny house? I visited a Dundee project to find…
2
Stirling mum Alison McLaughlin (52) was diagnosed with breast cancer two years ago.
Stirling mum's poignant pink ribbon tattoo marks end of breast cancer battle

Conversation