Angus ‘dog whisperer’ Margaret has spent almost 40 years training pet pooches

Move over Barbara Woodhouse – legendary dog whisperer Margaret Thomson is in town.

Margaret has been running dog training classes at Tealing Hall in Angus for almost 40 years, and she’s not planning on giving up any time soon.

She’s worked her magic on “hundreds and hundreds” of pet pooches of all shapes and sizes, from cheeky puppies to badly behaved golden oldies.

And she’s taken her beloved Rottweilers into schools and nursing homes where they’ve proved a hit among pupils and residents.

“The ambition is to make things fun and enjoyable for the dogs – that’s the priority – but they still need to do what they’re told,” says Margaret.

Margaret runs four obedience sessions on Monday nights, from 5pm to 9pm.

And on Tuesdays at 7.30pm she runs ‘Ringcraft’ classes, which focus on prepping dogs for the show ring.

She also offers one-to-one sessions with dogs and puppies that find classes a wee bit intimidating.

Margaret won ‘best dog trainer’ award

In March last year, Margaret clinched the top title of ‘best dog trainer of the year’ at the Local Pet Awards Scotland 2023.

The awards ceremony, hosted by TV personality Carol Smillie, took place at Glasgow’s Marriott Hotel.

In 2018 her dog training class made it on to the Pawscars shortlist – an awards ceremony which recognises success, hard work and effort in the UK dog scene.

So how and when did her illustrious canine career begin?

“I’ve always been involved with dogs,” Margaret tells me.

“I followed the Kennel Club’s scheme for judging and training classes, and yes, I enjoyed watching Barbara Woodhouse.

“I started showing my dogs and soon got asked to judge other dogs and run training sessions.

“I was a trainer for a club but decided to go it alone about 35 or maybe even 40 years ago – I couldn’t give you the exact date!

“My classes have always been at Tealing Hall. People come from all over Tayside, and some from Fife, too.”

What’s the trick to dog training?

Over the years Margaret has trained multiple breeds, but is adamant no breed is harder to train than any other.

“You just have to work away with them – it takes time but you’ll get there,” she assures.

“There can be various problems. Recall is one of the main things, or the dog just doesn’t do what it’s told.”

Dogs who attend Monday classes focus on obedience and socialisation – but if they want to take things further, they can work towards attaining their Kennel Club (KC) Good Citizen Dog Training Scheme bronze, silver or gold awards.

These entail performing a variety of tests in front of an examiner, whether sitting and staying, coming to the recall, mixing with other dogs, or doing heelwork off the lead.

Margaret is also heavily involved with the charity Pets As Therapy (PAT).

She assesses would-be therapy dogs, as well as being a volunteer and coordinator, taking her gentle-natured Rottweilers into schools and nursing homes.

“I used to take Raz into Longhaugh and St Francis RC primary schools in Dundee,” she says.

“Sadly, Raz died, but she helped children with so many things at special units in both schools depending on their needs and disabilities.”

Margaret is a huge fan of Rottweilers

Now the owner of three Rottweilers, Roxy, Daz and Dolly, Margaret has been a fan of the breed all her life, getting her first one around 50 years ago.

Her Rottweiler, Becky, won the Pets As Therapy’s PAT Dog of the Year in 2006, while her champion Rudi won the top Rottweiler in the UK award in 2009.

She’s always keen to dispel any negative perceptions of the breed.

“They’re such lovely and caring natured dogs,” she says. “I’ve always loved Rotties – they’re a huge part of my life. It’s all to do with breeding and training.”

Over the years she’s also had collies, terriers, boxers and St Bernard dogs.

Dogs should be well trained

Ultimately, training dogs to be well behaved is of huge importance to Margaret, and she believes it’s important for owners to be responsible.

“Dogs are my life: my life revolves around them,” she smiles.

“I love helping people train them and I get so much satisfaction out of seeing dogs do well.

“I’ve never done this to make money – I run classes for the love of it.”

When she’s not around dogs – which isn’t very often – Margaret enjoys the odd game of bingo with her friend and teaches line dancing.