Tealing ‘dog whisperer’ Margaret Thomson has won a prestigious industry award.

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Tealing ‘dog whisperer’ Margaret Thomson has won a prestigious industry award

Margaret Thomson has been running dog training classes in Tealing for more than 30 years.

By Gayle Ritchie
Carol Smillie presents Margaret Thomson with her award (dog trainer/obedience class of the year) at the Local Pet Awards Scotland 2023.

Tealing ‘dog whisperer’ Margaret Thomson has won a prestigious industry award.

Margaret, who has been running dog training classes in Tealing Hall in Angus for more than 30 years, clinched the title of ‘best dog trainer of the year’ at the Local Pet Awards Scotland 2023.

The awards ceremony, hosted by TV personality Carol Smillie, took place at Glasgow’s Marriott Hotel earlier this month.

Margaret says she had “absolutely no idea” she would take the top title, and that she “nearly fell over” when Carol announced her as the winner.

“My friend said my face was a picture!” she says.

“I really hadn’t expected to win because my name was mixed in with loads of others. It was such a surprise. I was so chuffed!”

Carol Smillie hands Margaret her award.

The award – dog trainer/obedience class of the year – was well-deserved, with Margaret having built up a long-standing reputation as a dog-whisperer in and around Angus.

She’s been running weekly dog training and ringcraft classes – which focus on prepping dogs for showing championships – at Tealing Hall for “30-plus years”.

It’s here that she works her magic on the young, the unruly, the troublesome, the cheeky and the downright rude – she certainly knows her stuff.

Margaret training a German Shepherd in 2018.

Margaret travelled to Glasgow for the awards with her friend Lynzi Duncan – a regular at her classes and the owner of a cocker spaniel – and Jeremy Barron and Lorraine Watt from Happas Canine Centre.

Rottie lover

The owner of three Rottweilers, Roxy, Daz and Dolly, Margaret has been a fan of the breed all her life, getting her first around 50 years ago.

She’s keen to dispel any negative perceptions of the breed.

“I just love Rotties,” she says. “They’ve got such a loving nature; they’re so caring and friendly.”

Her Rottweiler, Becky, won the Pets As Therapy’s PAT Dog of the Year in 2006, while her champion Rudi won the top Rottweiler in the UK award in 2009.

Margaret Thomson with her Rottweiler Roxy at a dog show in Errol Airfield in 2018.

Training dogs is hugely important to Margaret, and she says it’s important for owners to be responsible.

“I love working with dogs and have a great rapport with them,” she says.

“I love helping people to train them and it’s so rewarding to see them come on.

“A lot of people bought dogs in lockdown and many had never had them before, so they had very little idea of how to cope, and how to train them.

“Some people ended up handing them back, and of course many ended up at rescue centres which is a huge shame.”

Dogs and their owners at one of Margaret’s training classes in Tealing Hall in 2018.

Tealing Dog Training class was nominated for the Pawscars in 2018, an awards ceremony which recognises success, hard work and effort in the UK dog scene.

  • Margaret runs four classes at Tealing Hall on Mondays from 5pm to 9pm. She also runs Ringcraft classes on Tuesdays at 7.30pm which focus on prepping dogs for showing championships.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

Inspectors find high number of unwitnessed falls at 'understaffed' Forfar care home
D-day looms for Arbroath and Broughty Ferry stations in RNLI life-saving review
Angus teenager learning to run again three years after horror accident
Widow’s mercy plea spares lorry driver from prison after Angus cyclist killed
Drunk man terrified girl in his latest bus-related crime in Arbroath
Angus environmental campaigner who took on US Navy gets double royal honour from King…
Woman, 44, charged over crash that killed Angus biker
JAMIE GILLIES: Brechin City Highland League triumph is about much more than football
Boy, 12, reported to authorities over 'attack' on Angus 7-year-old
Former Montrose football star jailed for causing Fife dad's death

Most Read

1
18-year-old charged after Forth Road Bridge closure
2
Toothless thug stamped on friend and left him for dead in Dundee city centre…
3
Drunk man terrified girl in his latest bus-related crime in Arbroath
4
Surprise as 2ft long snake spotted in Dundee garden
5
Boy, 16, in court to admit torching Fife hotel, forcing evacuations
6
Perth firm’s rescue mission for students affected by Tayside Aviation collapse
7
Uncertainty over future of Dundee Indian restaurant as plans lodged for new eatery on…
8
Three charged and one in hospital after 11-hour police stand-off at Dundee multi
9
What went wrong with Dundee’s e-bikes and who foots the bill?
4
10
Historic Perthshire Inn with links to Jacobites on sale for £500k

More from The Courier

SNP motorhome: Key questions answered about £100k Fife campervan
Dunfermline team news as James McPake sets target to deny Clyde unique League One…
Angus Ambitions: What do Arbroath, Montrose, Forfar Athletic and Brechin City have left to…
LYNNE HOGGAN: Birthday girl Lorna showed me 60 is the new 40 - and…
The Crown: Prince William and Kate Middleton take a stroll in St Andrews as…
EXCLUSIVE: Raith Rovers skipper Ross Matthews gives return timeline and 'can't wait' to be…
Steven Caulker relives 'insane' Dundee spell as he opens up on team-mates with tags,…
'Notable increase' in high-risk behaviour from Perth and Kinross kids since Covid - including…
Alliance Trust: Investment firm's designs on growth as AGM held at V&A Dundee
Montrose pay tribute to David Laing as they salute 'significant contribution' of long-serving late…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]