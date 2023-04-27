D-day looms for Arbroath and Broughty Ferry stations in RNLI life-saving review

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath and Broughty Ferry RNLI stations are about to learn their fate in a decision which will slash the area’s all-weather lifeboat capability.

The Tayside stations have been at the centre of a major review since last year over new boats for local crews.

One station will be equipped with the lifesaving organisation’s state-of-the-art £2.5 million Shannon-class jet-propelled all-weather craft.

The other is to receive an inshore Atlantic 85 rigid inflatable boat (RIB).

The prospect of an all-weather downgrade for either station caused a storm when it emerged in October.

One Arbroath insider said they feared the move would put lives at risk.

“There is no comparison between these two lifeboats and it would be crazy to put crews out into the North Sea in an open RIB,” they said.

But RNLI chiefs say they are confident the combination will enhance the charity’s life-saving capability in the area.

And they have stressed there is no question of the safety of personnel being put at risk under the planned changes.

Crunch announcement for Tayside RNLI

On Friday, the two stations will learn which boat is going where.

It is understood senior RNLI figures will be visiting Tayside to deliver the decision and explain the rationale behind the outcome.

The Ferry and Arbroath each currently have all-weather lifeboats.

Both are scheduled for replacement.

Arbroath was due to receive a Shannon-class to replace its Mersey-class Inchcape by 2020.

But the decision was delayed.

The Angus station is one of Scotland’s oldest and the last in the country with a slipway.

Locating a Shannon-class there would require major infrastructure investment.

Members of the Arbroath crew were recently honoured for their bravery during a four-hour operation at the height of Storm Arwen.

Broughty Ferry regularly tops the league as Scotland’s busiest RNLI station.

It currently operates the Trent-class Elizabeth of Glamis.

Each station is also equipped with a D-class inshore RIB.

Montrose is the only Tayside station with a Shannon-class lifeboat, which arrived on station in 2015.

Arbroath RNLI operations manager Alex Smith said: “We are aware the decision is imminent, but know nothing more at this stage.”

‘Collaborative decision’

The RNLI said: “Over the next five years, the Mersey-class all-weather lifeboat in Arbroath, and the Trent-class all-weather lifeboat in Broughty Ferry will reach the end of their operational service and need replacing.

In October, they said: “Early analysis of data shows that the introduction of an Atlantic 85 to one station, and a Shannon-class lifeboat to the other, will enhance our charity’s ability to save lives.

“The insight and contribution from both lifeboat stations is imperative in helping the RNLI reach a collaborative decision on the correct lifeboat configuration for this stretch of water.”