D-day looms for Arbroath and Broughty Ferry stations in RNLI life-saving review

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

D-day looms for Arbroath and Broughty Ferry stations in RNLI life-saving review

Volunteer RNLI crews are about to learn what new lifeboats they will get under a shake-up set to remove all-weather capability from one of the stations.

By Graham Brown
The jet-powered Shannon-class is the RNLI's most modern lifeboat. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
The jet-powered Shannon-class is the RNLI's most modern lifeboat. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Arbroath and Broughty Ferry RNLI stations are about to learn their fate in a decision which will slash the area’s all-weather lifeboat capability.

The Tayside stations have been at the centre of a major review since last year over new boats for local crews.

One station will be equipped with the lifesaving organisation’s state-of-the-art £2.5 million Shannon-class jet-propelled all-weather craft.

The other is to receive an inshore Atlantic 85 rigid inflatable boat (RIB).

Arbroath is the last Scottish RNLI station with a slipway launch.

The prospect of an all-weather downgrade for either station caused a storm when it emerged in October.

One Arbroath insider said they feared the move would put lives at risk.

“There is no comparison between these two lifeboats and it would be crazy to put crews out into the North Sea in an open RIB,” they said.

But RNLI chiefs say they are confident the combination will enhance the charity’s life-saving capability in the area.

And they have stressed there is no question of the safety of personnel being put at risk under the planned changes.

Crunch announcement for Tayside RNLI

On Friday, the two stations will learn which boat is going where.

It is understood senior RNLI figures will be visiting Tayside to deliver the decision and explain the rationale behind the outcome.

The Ferry and Arbroath each currently have all-weather lifeboats.

Both are scheduled for replacement.

Arbroath was due to receive a Shannon-class to replace its Mersey-class Inchcape by 2020.

But the decision was delayed.

The Angus station is one of Scotland’s oldest and the last in the country with a slipway.

Locating a Shannon-class there would require major infrastructure investment.

Members of the Arbroath crew were recently honoured for their bravery during a four-hour operation at the height of Storm Arwen.

Broughty Ferry regularly tops the league as Scotland’s busiest RNLI station.

Broughty Ferry lifeboat station
Broughty Ferry lifeboat station. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

It currently operates the Trent-class Elizabeth of Glamis.

Each station is also equipped with a D-class inshore RIB.

Montrose is the only Tayside station with a Shannon-class lifeboat, which arrived on station in 2015.

Arbroath RNLI operations manager Alex Smith said: “We are aware the decision is imminent, but know nothing more at this stage.”

‘Collaborative decision’

The RNLI said: “Over the next five years, the Mersey-class all-weather lifeboat in Arbroath, and the Trent-class all-weather lifeboat in Broughty Ferry will reach the end of their operational service and need replacing.

In October, they said: “Early analysis of data shows that the introduction of an Atlantic 85 to one station, and a Shannon-class lifeboat to the other, will enhance our charity’s ability to save lives.

“The insight and contribution from both lifeboat stations is imperative in helping the RNLI reach a collaborative decision on the correct lifeboat configuration for this stretch of water.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

The jet-powered Shannon-class is the RNLI's most modern lifeboat. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
Inspectors find high number of unwitnessed falls at 'understaffed' Forfar care home
Carol Smillie presents Margaret Thomson with her award
Tealing 'dog whisperer' Margaret Thomson has won a prestigious industry award
The jet-powered Shannon-class is the RNLI's most modern lifeboat. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
Angus teenager learning to run again three years after horror accident
The jet-powered Shannon-class is the RNLI's most modern lifeboat. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
Widow’s mercy plea spares lorry driver from prison after Angus cyclist killed
Arbroath bus station
Drunk man terrified girl in his latest bus-related crime in Arbroath
The jet-powered Shannon-class is the RNLI's most modern lifeboat. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
Angus environmental campaigner who took on US Navy gets double royal honour from King…
Jon Marsh
Woman, 44, charged over crash that killed Angus biker
Crows of jubilant Brechin City players and supporters.
JAMIE GILLIES: Brechin City Highland League triumph is about much more than football
The jet-powered Shannon-class is the RNLI's most modern lifeboat. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
Boy, 12, reported to authorities over 'attack' on Angus 7-year-old
The jet-powered Shannon-class is the RNLI's most modern lifeboat. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
Former Montrose football star jailed for causing Fife dad's death

Most Read

1
The Forth Road Bridge.
18-year-old charged after Forth Road Bridge closure
2
The jet-powered Shannon-class is the RNLI's most modern lifeboat. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
Toothless thug stamped on friend and left him for dead in Dundee city centre…
3
Arbroath bus station
Drunk man terrified girl in his latest bus-related crime in Arbroath
4
The jet-powered Shannon-class is the RNLI's most modern lifeboat. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
Surprise as 2ft long snake spotted in Dundee garden
5
The jet-powered Shannon-class is the RNLI's most modern lifeboat. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
Boy, 16, in court to admit torching Fife hotel, forcing evacuations
6
The jet-powered Shannon-class is the RNLI's most modern lifeboat. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
Perth firm’s rescue mission for students affected by Tayside Aviation collapse
7
Dil'Se Muslims
Uncertainty over future of Dundee Indian restaurant as plans lodged for new eatery on…
8
The jet-powered Shannon-class is the RNLI's most modern lifeboat. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
Three charged and one in hospital after 11-hour police stand-off at Dundee multi
9
The jet-powered Shannon-class is the RNLI's most modern lifeboat. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
What went wrong with Dundee’s e-bikes and who foots the bill?
4
10
The jet-powered Shannon-class is the RNLI's most modern lifeboat. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
Historic Perthshire Inn with links to Jacobites on sale for £500k

More from The Courier

The jet-powered Shannon-class is the RNLI's most modern lifeboat. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
SNP motorhome: Key questions answered about £100k Fife campervan
The jet-powered Shannon-class is the RNLI's most modern lifeboat. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
Dunfermline team news as James McPake sets target to deny Clyde unique League One…
The jet-powered Shannon-class is the RNLI's most modern lifeboat. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
Angus Ambitions: What do Arbroath, Montrose, Forfar Athletic and Brechin City have left to…
Woman standing on a table in front of a 60th birthday banner.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Birthday girl Lorna showed me 60 is the new 40 - and…
Actors Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy playing William and Kate on location in St Andrews.
The Crown: Prince William and Kate Middleton take a stroll in St Andrews as…
The jet-powered Shannon-class is the RNLI's most modern lifeboat. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
EXCLUSIVE: Raith Rovers skipper Ross Matthews gives return timeline and 'can't wait' to be…
Steven Caulker in his time at Dundee. Image: SNS.
Steven Caulker relives 'insane' Dundee spell as he opens up on team-mates with tags,…
The jet-powered Shannon-class is the RNLI's most modern lifeboat. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
'Notable increase' in high-risk behaviour from Perth and Kinross kids since Covid - including…
The jet-powered Shannon-class is the RNLI's most modern lifeboat. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
Alliance Trust: Investment firm's designs on growth as AGM held at V&A Dundee
The jet-powered Shannon-class is the RNLI's most modern lifeboat. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
Montrose pay tribute to David Laing as they salute 'significant contribution' of long-serving late…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]