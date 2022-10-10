Comparing tech spec of lifeboats coming to Arbroath and Broughty Ferry under radical RNLI plan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The RNLI has revealed a review which will see either Broughty Ferry or Arbroath lose their all-weather lifeboat.

RNLI chiefs say lifesaving cover can be provided by a combination of a state-of-the-art Shannon-class all-weather craft and an inshore Atlantic 85 rigid inflatable.

They have yet to decide where the boats will be stationed, with a decision due next year.

Here we look at the technical specification of the two lifeboats.

Shannon Class

Category: All weather

Cost: £2 – 2.5 million

Crew: Six

Maximum speed: 25 knots

Survivor capacity:

Self-righting – 23

Non self-righting – 79

Range/endurance: 250 nautical miles

Engines: 2 x 13-litre Scania D13 650hp engines with propulsion from twin Hamilton HJ364 waterjets

Construction: Hull, deck and wheelhouse – composite materials; predominantly epoxy resin film infusion glass sandwich construction, with carbon fibre in areas of high load

Currently 25 at stations and 4 in the relief fleet

Atlantic 85

Category: Inshore Rigid Inflatable Boat (RIB)

Cost: £140 – £180,000

Crew: 3-4

Maximum speed: 35 knots

Survivor capacity: 20

Range/endurance: Three hours maximum

Construction: Hull – polyester glass-reinforced fibre, with marine plywood stiffening

Inflatable collar – Hypalon-coated nylon

Engines: 2 x Yamaha 4-stroke engines at 115hp each

Currently 75 at stations and 20 in the relief fleet