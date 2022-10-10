Comparing tech spec of lifeboats coming to Arbroath and Broughty Ferry under radical RNLI plan

The RNLI has revealed a review which will see either Broughty Ferry or Arbroath lose their all-weather lifeboat.
RNLI chiefs say lifesaving cover can be provided by a combination of a state-of-the-art Shannon-class all-weather craft and an inshore Atlantic 85 rigid inflatable.
They have yet to decide where the boats will be stationed, with a decision due next year.
Here we look at the technical specification of the two lifeboats.
Shannon Class
Category: All weather
Cost: £2 – 2.5 million
Crew: Six
Maximum speed: 25 knots
Survivor capacity:
Self-righting – 23
Non self-righting – 79
Range/endurance: 250 nautical miles
Engines: 2 x 13-litre Scania D13 650hp engines with propulsion from twin Hamilton HJ364 waterjets
Construction: Hull, deck and wheelhouse – composite materials; predominantly epoxy resin film infusion glass sandwich construction, with carbon fibre in areas of high load
Currently 25 at stations and 4 in the relief fleet
Atlantic 85
Category: Inshore Rigid Inflatable Boat (RIB)
Cost: £140 – £180,000
Crew: 3-4
Maximum speed: 35 knots
Survivor capacity: 20
Range/endurance: Three hours maximum
Construction: Hull – polyester glass-reinforced fibre, with marine plywood stiffening
Inflatable collar – Hypalon-coated nylon
Engines: 2 x Yamaha 4-stroke engines at 115hp each
Currently 75 at stations and 20 in the relief fleet