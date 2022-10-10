Comparing tech spec of lifeboats coming to Arbroath and Broughty Ferry under radical RNLI plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Comparing tech spec of lifeboats coming to Arbroath and Broughty Ferry under radical RNLI plan

By Graham Brown
October 10 2022, 4.00pm
Only one jet-propelled Shannon-class lifeboat will be coming to Arbroath or Broughty Ferry.
Only one jet-propelled Shannon-class lifeboat will be coming to Arbroath or Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

The RNLI has revealed a review which will see either Broughty Ferry or Arbroath lose their all-weather lifeboat.

RNLI chiefs say lifesaving cover can be provided by a combination of a state-of-the-art Shannon-class all-weather craft and an inshore Atlantic 85 rigid inflatable.

They have yet to decide where the boats will be stationed, with a decision due next year.

Here we look at the technical specification of the two lifeboats.

Shannon Class

A Shannon-class lifeboat on trials at Arbroath.

Category: All weather

Cost: £2 – 2.5 million

Crew: Six

Maximum speed: 25 knots

Survivor capacity:

Self-righting – 23
Non self-righting – 79

Range/endurance: 250 nautical miles

Engines: 2 x 13-litre Scania D13 650hp engines with propulsion from twin Hamilton HJ364 waterjets

Construction: Hull, deck and wheelhouse – composite materials; predominantly epoxy resin film infusion glass sandwich construction, with carbon fibre in areas of high load

Currently 25 at stations and 4 in the relief fleet

Atlantic 85

An Atlantic 85 is stationed at Stonehaven lifeboat station.

Category: Inshore Rigid Inflatable Boat (RIB)

Cost: £140 – £180,000

Crew: 3-4

Maximum speed: 35 knots

Survivor capacity: 20

Range/endurance: Three hours maximum

Construction: Hull – polyester glass-reinforced fibre, with marine plywood stiffening
Inflatable collar – Hypalon-coated nylon

Engines: 2 x Yamaha 4-stroke engines at 115hp each

Currently 75 at stations and 20 in the relief fleet

