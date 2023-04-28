RNLI: Broughty Ferry lands state-of-the-art craft in lifesaving review which has plunged Arbroath station into crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
RNLI: Broughty Ferry lands state-of-the-art craft in lifesaving review which has plunged Arbroath station into crisis

A Shannon-class lifeboat - the pride of the RNLI fleet - is to be stationed at Broughty in a u-turn by charity chiefs to equip Arbroath with the jet-powered craft.

By Graham Brown
An RNLI shake-up will see a Shannon-class lifeboat stationed at Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
An RNLI shake-up will see a Shannon-class lifeboat stationed at Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Arbroath RNLI could be plunged into crisis after charity chiefs reversed a promise to equip the Angus station with a state-of-the art £2.5 million all-weather lifeboat.

The outcome of a major lifesaving review will see a jet-propelled Shannon-class head to one of Scotland’s busiest stations at neighbouring Broughty Ferry.

And instead Arbroath will receive an open Atlantic 85 rigid inflatable boat (RIB).

Last October, RNLI bosses revealed the plan to downgrade the current all-weather capability of the two stations.

But they say the changes will enhance the will enhance the ability of local crews to save lives at sea.

And they reflect the changes the RNLI has seen in water use across the stretch of coastline.

“It is vital that we continue to evolve so we are fit for the future,” said RNLI Head of Region for Scotland, Jill Hepburn.

Broiughty Ferry is to receive the RNLI's most modern Shannon-class lifeboat under Tayside changes.
A Shannon-class lifeboat is to the stationed at Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Brown/DCT Media

Station meetings

The review outcome was delivered to the two stations on Friday.

And the decision has been met with anger by senior figures at the Angus station, who say they will walk away from the rescue charity.

Operations manager Alex Smith launched a furious broadside at the organisation.

“This is exactly what myself and the crew feared – but it does not make it any easier to take,” said the former fisherman.

He has given more than 20 years of service to the RNLI, the last 14 as operations manager at Arbroath.

Arbroath RNLI operations manager Alex Smith has condemned a charity lifesaving review which denies the town a new all-weather lifeboat.
Arbroath RNLI operations manager Alex Smith with the toewn station in the background. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“They haven’t told us anything about the justification behind the decision.

“But an open RIB is entirely unsuitable for a station like Arbroath.

“I will have no part in putting our crew out in the open North Sea in bad weather in a boat like that,” said Alex.

“One of our DLAs (deputy launching authority) Ian Swankie is as shattered by this decision as I am.

“Between us we have more than a century of experience of the waters around Arbroath, as fishermen and through the lifeboat.

“It seems they have been prepared to just completely ignore that experience.”

Broughty Ferry RNLI is to be equipped with a Shannon-class lifeboat.
The jet-powered Shannon-class is the RNLI’s most modern lifeboat. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

RIB shortcomings

The 35-knot B-class Atlantic is one of the RNLI’s fastest boats.

“It’s fast, but it’s an inshore RIB and it is replacing an all-weather lifeboat,” said Alex.

“An Atlantic 85 won’t be able to go out as far as the Bell Rock (lighthouse) in severe weather.

“And in the last couple of months we have had three shouts to Seagreen (offshore windfarm) which is 26 miles away.

Bell Rock lighthouse off the coast of Arbroath.
The Bell Rock light sits 11 miles off the coast of Arbroath.

“They say we’ll be covered by our flank stations of Montrose and the Ferry, which will both have Shannons.

“They will take the time to get to a shout we can’t get to.

He added: “For the best part of a decade we have been promised a Shannon.

“That was verified three times up to 2019 by the board and trustees.

“We’ve been given no proper explanation of why that has changed.

“I just feel there has been no transparency or honesty through this.

“And the final outcome is what we thought it would be – we are devastated.”

Morale at rock bottom

“I worry about what this will mean for Arbroath station – it’s a decision which has left morale at zero.

“This is one of the oldest stations in Scotland,” Alex added.

“It has one of the proudest histories of saving lives.

Arbroath is the last lifeboat station in Scotland with a slipway launch.
Arbroath lifeboat station was established in 1803. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“But, like Broughty Ferry, it is also one which has seen very dark days,” he added.

Both Tayside station suffered tragedy with the loss of crews in the past – Arbroath when the Robert Lindsay capsized in 1953 and the Ferry through the Mona disaster of 1959.

Alex added: “This decision has hurt everyone associated with Arbroath RNLI.

“I have guild members nearly in tears – they feel they have been badly let down by the RNLI.

“But the other thing this did was  pitch two stations against each other and that is not a good thing.

“Whatever the reasons behind this decision – and we’re still to be told them – the RNLI has a major job on its hands to restore Arbroath’s faith in it as an organisation.”

The RNLI reasoning behind the decision

RNLI Scottish chief Jill Hepburn said: ‘The addition of an Atlantic 85 and Shannon-class lifeboat to support the current D-class inshore lifeboats on station will see Tayside and Angus boast the most up-to-date lifesaving craft in the RNLI fleet.

“The Atlantic 85 lifeboat safely serves 106 lifeboat stations around the UK and Ireland, including Stonehaven and Macduff further north on the east coast of Scotland.

“With a top speed of 35 knots, the Atlantic 85 is much faster than both the Mersey and the Shannon Class all-weather lifeboats; it can reach casualties more quickly and it also has a better coastal capability.

Jill continued: “The RNLI is continually reviewing its lifesaving capabilities around the coast of the UK and Ireland, to make sure we have the right boats and equipment in the right places to enable our crews to save as many lives as possible.

“The input from both lifeboat stations throughout the review has been key in helping us understand the bigger picture and I would like to thank them for their contributions and all that they do in saving lives at sea.

“As the RNLI approaches its 200th anniversary it is vital that we continue to evolve so we are fit for the future.

“The commitment we are making today to invest in the replacement of lifeboats in Arbroath and Broughty Ferry with two state-of-the-art vessels will undoubtedly improve the service we provide to Tayside and Angus for years to come.”

 

Comparing tech spec of lifeboats coming to Arbroath and Broughty Ferry under radical RNLI plan

