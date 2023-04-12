Angus claims world record as giant wind turbine parts pass Broughty Ferry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus claims world record as giant wind turbine parts pass Broughty Ferry

The giant structures stunned onlookers as they passed Broughty Ferry.

By Gavin Harper
A barge shipping turbine jacket foundations for installation at Seagreen passing Broughty Ferry. Image: Ken le Grice/Seagreen Wind Energy.

The world’s deepest wind turbine foundation has been installed at Seagreen, the £3 billion wind farm off the Angus coast.

The foundation was transported to the Seagreen site on a barge by main contractor Seaway 7.

There it was met by the Saipem 7000 – the semi-submersible crane vessel which is used to lift each of the 2,000-tonne turbine foundations into place.

The installation means Seagreen has now topped its own record from October 2022. A previous foundation was installed at a depth of 57.4 metres.

The deepest foundation, otherwise known as a jacket, has been installed at a depth of 58.6 metres.

A barge shipping turbine jacket foundations passing Broughty Ferry. Image: Ken le Grice/Seagreen Wind Energy.

It also marks the installation of the 112th jacket out of 114 at Seagreen.

The final wind turbine foundation is expected to be installed later this week.

‘Seagreen is making history’

Minister of state for energy, security and net zero Graham Stuart said: “This is another terrific milestone for both Scotland and the UK’s world-leading offshore wind industry.

“Seagreen is making history with the world’s deepest wind turbine foundation which, once operational, will play an invaluable role in powering more of Britain from Britain.”

The £3bn project is a joint venture between SSE Renewables and TotalEnergies.

SSE chief executive Alistair Phillips-Davies said the completion of Seagreen is an important part of the firm’s £12.5bn net zero acceleration plan.

He added: “This is not only a significant step on the road to project completion but also shows how we continue to innovate and push the boundaries of technology to power change.”

Angus wind farm ‘boosts UK’s energy security’

John Hill, Seagreen project director, praised the work of the 50-plus people involved in the installation of the jacket. 

He said: “Our ability to install jackets at this depth, in what is a challenging geographical area, boosts the UK’s energy security and means consumers can benefit from the strong winds available far out in the North Sea.”

The world’s deepest wind turbine foundation being installed at Seagreen. Image: Seagreen Wind Energy.

Each foundation will support a Vestas V164-10 MW turbine. First power was achieved in August 2022 with the offshore wind farm expected to enter commercial operation later this year.

When complete, the 1.1GW wind farm will be capable of generating around 5,000 GWh of renewable energy annually. That is enough to power more than 1.6m UK homes.

