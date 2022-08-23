Seagreen: First power at Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm off Angus coast

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The £3 billion Seagreen offshore wind farm off the Angus coast has started producing power.

In the early hours of Monday morning, the first Vestas turbine – of a total 114 – was connected to the grid.

The 1,075 MW wind farm is expected to be fully operational in the first half of 2023.

The wind farm is a joint venture between SSE Renewables and TotalEnergies.

SSE Renewables director of global offshore wind Paul Cooley said this is a fantastic achievement for everyone connected to the project.

“The project has already brought benefits to the local community and the UK supply chain,” he said.

“Once completed, Seagreen will make a significant contribution to Scotland and the UK’s ambitious renewable energy targets.”

When fully operational, the site will produce around five terawatt hours (TWh) of renewable electricity per year.

That is enough to power the equivalent of 1.6 million households.

It is also the site of Europe’s most powerful wind turbine, which was installed last year.

Seagreen first power

Seagreen will be the world’s deepest fixed bottom wind farm with its deepest foundation due to be installed at 59 metres below sea level in December.

TotalEnergies entered into an agreement with SSE Renewables to acquire a 51% stake in the Seagreen project in June 2020.

SSE Renewables is leading the development and construction of the Seagreen project, supported by TotalEnergies.

SSE Renewables will operate Seagreen on completion for its expected 25-year lifetime.

TotalEnergies renewables senior vice president Vincent Stoquart said: “This marks a new step in the development of TotalEnergies’ offshore activities capacity.

“This milestone will contribute directly to our objective of reaching 35 GW of renewable electricity capacity worldwide by 2025.”