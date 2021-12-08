Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Seagreen: Europe’s most powerful wind turbine installed off Angus coast

By Gavin Harper
December 8 2021, 5.26pm
The first turbine has been installed at Seagreen.
The first turbine has been installed at the Seagreen wind farm off the Angus coast, set to become Scotland’s largest.

The installation of the first turbine, 17 miles off the coast of Angus, heralds the start of the next phase of the project.

A total of 114 wind turbines will be installed across the site.

This turbine is also the first V164-10.0 MW turbine installed globally.

At 10MW, it will be the most powerful turbine in terms of power rating currently installed offshore in Europe.

Once completed, the 1.1GW Seagreen offshore wind farm will be capable of generating around 5,000 GWh of renewable energy annually.

That is enough clean and sustainable electricity to power more than 1.6 million UK homes.

It would also help to save around 1.6m tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually.

The £3bn wind farm is a joint venture between SSE Renewables and TotalEnergies.

SSE Renewables is leading the development and construction of the Seagreen project, supported by TotalEnergies.

SSE Renewables will operate Seagreen on completion for its expected 25-year lifetime.

‘Pushing boundaries’ at Seagreen

Director of capital projects at SSE Renewables Paul Cooley said: “Seagreen is a project that’s always pushing boundaries and is full of firsts.

Paul Cooley, director of capital projects at SSE Renewables.

“Installing the first turbine at any offshore project is a really important milestone.

“When that turbine is also the first of its type to be installed anywhere in the world, it makes even more exciting.

“As Scotland’s offshore wind champion, I’m truly proud that SSE Renewables is breaking these boundaries on Seagreen.

“I’m looking forward to working across our teams to complete project delivery through 2022 ahead of entering commercial operation in 2023.”

The Seagreen turbine installation programme is running in parallel with the ongoing foundation installation campaign.

The first Seagreen jacket foundations arrived in Scotland in the summer.

The foundation installation is being run by Seaway7 out of Scotland’s Port of Nigg.

First turbine a ‘fantastic achievement’

First power is expected by early next year with the offshore wind farm expected to enter commercial operation in 2023.

Project director John Hill said: “As key milestones go, the installation of the first turbine is one of the most exciting.

“It’s a fantastic achievement and a testament to the whole project team that we have reached this moment.

“We’re all looking forward to getting the remaining 113 turbines in.

The vast majority of the blade sets for Seagreen are being produced by Vestas in the Isle of Wight.

“Once completed, Seagreen will make a significant contribution to our net zero targets by powering the equivalent of two thirds of Scotland’s homes.”

Earlier this year, Vestas announced that 87% of the V164 blades for the 1.1GW Seagreen project would be manufactured in the UK.

Of the 114 blade sets, 99 are being made at the company’s Isle of Wight facility.

The project continues to contribute to the local community.

There is a £1.8m community fund to create a legacy for Angus.

A new long-term operational base is being constructed at at Montrose Port using local contractors, while the project has also created new jobs in the town.

