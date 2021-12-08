Seagreen: Europe’s most powerful wind turbine installed off Angus coast

An error occurred. Please try again.

The first turbine has been installed at the Seagreen wind farm off the Angus coast, set to become Scotland’s largest.

The installation of the first turbine, 17 miles off the coast of Angus, heralds the start of the next phase of the project.

A total of 114 wind turbines will be installed across the site.

This turbine is also the first V164-10.0 MW turbine installed globally.

At 10MW, it will be the most powerful turbine in terms of power rating currently installed offshore in Europe.

Once completed, the 1.1GW Seagreen offshore wind farm will be capable of generating around 5,000 GWh of renewable energy annually.

That is enough clean and sustainable electricity to power more than 1.6 million UK homes.

It would also help to save around 1.6m tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually.

The £3bn wind farm is a joint venture between SSE Renewables and TotalEnergies.

SSE Renewables is leading the development and construction of the Seagreen project, supported by TotalEnergies.

SSE Renewables will operate Seagreen on completion for its expected 25-year lifetime.

‘Pushing boundaries’ at Seagreen

Director of capital projects at SSE Renewables Paul Cooley said: “Seagreen is a project that’s always pushing boundaries and is full of firsts.

“Installing the first turbine at any offshore project is a really important milestone.

“When that turbine is also the first of its type to be installed anywhere in the world, it makes even more exciting.

“As Scotland’s offshore wind champion, I’m truly proud that SSE Renewables is breaking these boundaries on Seagreen.

“I’m looking forward to working across our teams to complete project delivery through 2022 ahead of entering commercial operation in 2023.”

The Seagreen turbine installation programme is running in parallel with the ongoing foundation installation campaign.

The foundation installation is being run by Seaway7 out of Scotland’s Port of Nigg.

First turbine a ‘fantastic achievement’

First power is expected by early next year with the offshore wind farm expected to enter commercial operation in 2023.

Project director John Hill said: “As key milestones go, the installation of the first turbine is one of the most exciting.

“It’s a fantastic achievement and a testament to the whole project team that we have reached this moment.

“We’re all looking forward to getting the remaining 113 turbines in.

“Once completed, Seagreen will make a significant contribution to our net zero targets by powering the equivalent of two thirds of Scotland’s homes.”

Earlier this year, Vestas announced that 87% of the V164 blades for the 1.1GW Seagreen project would be manufactured in the UK.

Of the 114 blade sets, 99 are being made at the company’s Isle of Wight facility.

The project continues to contribute to the local community.

There is a £1.8m community fund to create a legacy for Angus.

A new long-term operational base is being constructed at at Montrose Port using local contractors, while the project has also created new jobs in the town.