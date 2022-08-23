‘Expanded outdoor seating areas will help our Perth restaurants survive disruptive City Hall works’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Expanded outdoor seating areas will help our Perth restaurants survive disruptive City Hall works’

By Hannah Ballantyne
August 23 2022, 9.54am
Cristian Cojocaru, owner of Crido's restaurant.
Cristian Cojocaru, owner of Crido's restaurant.

Three Perth restaurant bosses claim expanding their outdoor seating areas will help them “survive” during “disruptive” works on City Hall.

Café Tabou, Crido’s and Monterey Jack’s on St John’s Place have all been granted permission by the council to host more diners outside.

The City Hall project got under way in 2021 but led to complaints from nearby business owners in April that customers were being affected by the “noisy and dusty” works.

And earlier this month, tapas restaurant Bistua closed – with owner Ciro Sito directly blaming the City Hall works for putting diners off.

Works at City Hall.

Cristian Cojocaru, owner of Crido’s, told The Courier the expansion of outdoor seating areas – some of which will have covers and heaters for the colder months – could help “revive” business in the city centre.

He said: “The original seating area we had was very small and only had a few chairs so it looked like we were closed. People didn’t really check otherwise.

“We’ve now expanded this area to make it much bigger.

“The City Hall works have been very disruptive. We do understand that when it is complete it will be a good thing, but it has not been so good for business.

The Crido’s seating area is set to expand.

“We now feel positive that we will survive the City Hall refurbishment works.

“Our extended seating area is permanent.”

Scott Beaton, regional manager of Monterey Jack’s, said: “The City Hall works have stopped a lot of people coming to our street.

“It’s been worrying for us.

Scott Beaton, regional manager of Monterey Jack’s.

“This seating area will mean we have the opportunity to serve more people and keep business flowing.

“As a business we feel fully supported by the council.”

Wojciech Majkowski, general manager of Café Tabou, says the move could help the business “stay afloat”.

He added: “It’s a very positive step.

“The seating area shows that we are fully open for business.”

Café Tabou’s seating area faces on to the City Hall works.

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “The extended seating areas for these premises are permanent and not just for the duration of the City Hall works.

“The recent permissions were made possible by improvements and increase in the space available as well as revised traffic management arrangements.

“Once the conversion of the City Hall and improvement of the surrounding area are complete this will no doubt also benefit local businesses by bringing in an increased number of people visiting the new cultural area in the city centre.”

