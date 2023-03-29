Bell Rock blackout? Lighthouse workers to vote on strike action over 2% pay offer

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The historic Bell Rock off the coast of Angus could be plunged into darkness by landmark strike action involving Scotland’s lighthouse workers.

A union representing workers who maintain and operate Scotland’s lighthouses, beacons and bouys at sea has opened a month-long ballot in the dispute over pay.

Union Unite has branded a 2% offer as “insulting”.

Around 30 Unite members, including able seamen, base assistants, technicians and cooks will be balloted.

Centuries old beacon

The 212-year-old Bell Rock – the world’s oldest surviving sea-washed light – has been fully automated since the 1980s.

But the union warns strike action could put lighthouses and beacons around Scotland’s coast at risk.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s members at the NLB provide vital, and at times, lifesaving work by assisting mariners to pass safely through Scottish waters.

“In recognition of this valuable work, all they are asking for is a fair pay offer similar to other workers providing a key public service.”

The NLB has offered 2% following a pay freeze last year.

Unite say that represents a substantial real terms pay cut over two years.

Industrial officer Alison Maclean added: “If there is no revised pay offer then quite literally the beacons and buoys at sea could go out or remain faulty due to any strike action our members could take.

“This would present major safety issues for vessels passing through Scottish waters.”

‘No room to maneouvre’

NLB chief executive Mike Bullock said: “The Northern Lighthouse Board is aware members of Unite are being balloted for industrial action.

“NLB’s most important asset is its team of around 200 mariners, engineers and specialist support staff and we do everything practicable to ensure our people are provided with the right conditions to ensure they can continue to deliver a vital safety service to mariners.

“The financial pressure placed on individuals due to high inflation is fully appreciated.

“However, as an arm’s length body of the Department for Transport, NLB is bound entirely by UK Government pay policy.

“The NLB pay offer is subject to formal review and approval at each step.

“The pay settlement has gone through an exhaustive approval process which leaves NLB with no room to manoeuvre.”

The outcome of the ballot will be known on April 24.

2021 fault blacked out Bell Rock

The board maintains 208 lighthouses across Scotland and the Isle of Man.

Robert Stevenson’s structure 11 miles off the Angus coast is renowned as one of the industrial wonders of the world.

Its original shore station, the Signal Tower, is now an Arbroath museum.

In 2021, a generator fault blacked out the 115-foot tall lighthouse for three weeks.

Engineers had to wait for a weather window to carry out repairs just before Storm Barra swept in.