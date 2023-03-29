Bell Rock blackout? Lighthouse workers to vote on strike action over 2% pay offer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Bell Rock blackout? Lighthouse workers to vote on strike action over 2% pay offer

It is the first time Northern Lighthouse Board staff have considered industrial action.

By Graham Brown
The Bell Rock stands 11 miles off Arbroath. Image: Ian Cowe
The Bell Rock stands 11 miles off Arbroath. Image: Ian Cowe

The historic Bell Rock off the coast of Angus could be plunged into darkness by landmark strike action involving Scotland’s lighthouse workers.

A union representing workers who maintain and operate Scotland’s lighthouses, beacons and bouys at sea has opened a month-long ballot in the dispute over pay.

Union Unite has branded a 2% offer as “insulting”.

Around 30 Unite members, including able seamen, base assistants, technicians and cooks will be balloted.

Bell Rock Lighthouse off Arbroath
The Bell Rock light can be seen for 35 miles. Image: Shutterstock

Centuries old beacon

The 212-year-old Bell Rock – the world’s oldest surviving sea-washed light – has been fully automated since the 1980s.

But the union warns strike action could put lighthouses and beacons around Scotland’s coast at risk.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s members at the NLB provide vital, and at times, lifesaving work by assisting mariners to pass safely through Scottish waters.

“In recognition of this valuable work, all they are asking for is a fair pay offer similar to other workers providing a key public service.”

Bell Rock lighthouse
Drone pilot David Brown captured the seagull’s eye view of the Bell Rock lighthouse eleven miles off the coast from Arbroath. Image: Ecossair Imaging

The NLB has offered 2% following a pay freeze last year.

Unite say that represents a substantial real terms pay cut over two years.

Industrial officer Alison Maclean added: “If there is no revised pay offer then quite literally the beacons and buoys at sea could go out or remain faulty due to any strike action our members could take.

“This would present major safety issues for vessels passing through Scottish waters.”

‘No room to maneouvre’

NLB chief executive Mike Bullock said: “The Northern Lighthouse Board is aware members of Unite are being balloted for industrial action.

“NLB’s most important asset is its team of around 200 mariners, engineers and specialist support staff and we do everything practicable to ensure our people are provided with the right conditions to ensure they can continue to deliver a vital safety service to mariners.

“The financial pressure placed on individuals due to high inflation is fully appreciated.

“However, as an arm’s length body of the Department for Transport, NLB is bound entirely by UK Government pay policy.

“The NLB pay offer is subject to formal review and approval at each step.

“The pay settlement has gone through an exhaustive approval process which leaves NLB with no room to manoeuvre.”

The outcome of the ballot will be known on April 24.

2021 fault blacked out Bell Rock

The board maintains 208 lighthouses across Scotland and the Isle of Man.

Robert Stevenson’s structure 11 miles off the Angus coast is renowned as one of the industrial wonders of the world.

A painting of the Bell Rock under construction.

Its original shore station, the Signal Tower, is now an Arbroath museum.

In 2021, a generator fault blacked out the 115-foot tall lighthouse for three weeks.

Engineers had to wait for a weather window to carry out repairs just before Storm Barra swept in.

