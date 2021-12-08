Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bell Rock lighthouse shining bright again off Angus coast

By Graham Brown
December 8 2021, 2.55pm Updated: December 8 2021, 4.11pm
The Bell Rock lighthouse is working again.
The light of the Bell Rock is burning bright again off the Angus coast.

Around three weeks after a fault plunged the famous lighthouse into darkness, engineers have completed a temporary fix.

And they managed to get the job done just before Storm Barra swept in.

But they will be back on Inchcape Rock when the weather improves to make a permanent repair to the generator issue which caused the blackout.

Bell Rock Lighthouse

The Bell Rock sits 11 miles off the coast of Arbroath.

It is the world’s oldest sea-washed lighthouse still operating.

But last month a technical problem put the 211-year-old beacon out of action.

Weather window

The Northern Lighthouse Board said the repair operation required a helicopter to land on the concrete pad at the base of the lighthouse.

Drone pilot David Brown captured the seagull’s eye view of the Bell Rock lighthouse eleven miles off the coast from Arbroath.

But it needed a combination of low-tide, daylight and benign weather conditions.

The lighthouse remained blacked out during the ferocity of Storm Arwen as it battered Angus and the east coast.

Ships were warned of the fault through an official Notice to Mariners issued through the Maritime and Coastguard Agency.

However, the weather window required for the repair arrived at the beginning of this week.

A Northern Lighthouse Board spokesperson said: “A team of NLB technicians landed by helicopter at the Bell Rock lighthouse on Monday during a brief break in the recent severe weather.

“Because of tide and daylight constraints the visit was necessarily short.

“Therefore a temporary repair was made to rectify a problem with the diesel generator starting system.

“We will need to do a further visit when daylight, tides and good weather allow, to put in place a permanent arrangement.

“The light has been returned to service and is operating normally.

“They were off the Bell safely yesterday morning before Storm Barra hit!”

Wonder of the industrial world

Robert Stevenson’s structure is considered one of the wonders of the industrial world.

It is 115 feet tall and the light is visible from 35 miles.

And it took three years to complete the complex feat of engineering before it first shone in 1810.

The Bell Rock was manned by lighthouse keepers until being fully automated in the 1980s.

Its construction and remarkable history was the subject of a recent Channel 5 documentary.

