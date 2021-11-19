Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Problem plunges famous Bell Rock lighthouse off Angus coast into darkness

By Graham Brown
November 19 2021, 1.55pm Updated: November 19 2021, 1.56pm
The Bell Rock lighthouse off the Angus coast. Pic: Shutterstock

The light has gone out on the world-famous Bell Rock beacon off the Angus coast.

Northern Lighthouse Board chiefs say a fault has plunged the 211-year-old structure into darkness.

And they are waiting for the right conditions to land a helicopter there to make the repair.

The Bell Rock is the world’s oldest operational sea-washed lighthouse.

It sits 11 miles off Arbroath and is clearly visible from the Angus town.

Residents noticed the light was not operating in recent days.

Ships have been warned about the fault.

Notice to Mariners in place

An NLB spokesperson said: “The Northern Lighthouse Board can confirm that the Bell Rock Lighthouse is currently not operating due to a defect.

“Mariners have been informed through an official Notice to Mariners which is issued through the Maritime and Coastguard Agency.

“Because the Bell Rock can only be accessed via a helicopter landing on a concrete platform at the base of the tower this requires a combination of low-tide, daylight and benign weather conditions.

Bell Rock
An unusual view of the Bell Rock. Pic: Ecossair Imaging

“The first tide and daylight opportunity to access the lighthouse since the breakdown was today, Friday November 19.

“However poor weather prevented this,” said the spokesperson.

“NLB’s operations team are keeping the situation under constant review and will access the lighthouse as soon as it is safe to do so.”

The nature of the problem has not been revealed.

Bell Rock
The beacon is the world’s oldest sea-washed lighthouse.

Miracle of engineering

Robert Stevenson built what is renowned as one of the wonders of the industrial world to protect ships from the infamous Inchcape reef.

The remarkable feat was completed between 1807 and 1810.

It stands 115 feet tall and its light is visible from 35 miles.

Keepers manned the Bell Rock until the 1980s when it was fully automated.

A recent Channel 5 documentary charted the lighthouse’s fascinating history.

Presenter Rob Bell explored the challenges which faced Stevenson in building the light on the reef in the treacherous North Sea.

Arbroath horse and cart ‘homecoming’ in gift to museum charting story of the Bell Rock lighthouse

