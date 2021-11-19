Christmas toy appeals in Tayside and Fife: Here’s where to donate

An error occurred. Please try again.

When you’re buying festive gifts for family and friends, why not buy one extra for one of the many local Christmas toy appeals?

Adding one more gift to an already long shopping list, may cost a few pounds extra but the joy it could bring to a child living in poverty or difficult circumstances is priceless.

Many charities and groups are collecting donations of toys and other presents to distribute to kids who might otherwise miss out on the excitement of ripping gifts on Christmas morning.

We’ve compiled a list of drop-off points for just some of the Christmas toy appeals in Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perthshire.

Gifts suitable for babies, children and teenagers should be new and unwrapped.

Christmas toy appeals Tayside and Fife

Help For Kids

Dundee: Downfield Junior FC, McGills, Edmundson Electrical, Dundee & Angus College (Kingsway, Gardyne & Arbroath Campus), Morrisons, Currys, Tesco (South Road), The Post House Coffee Co & Deli, The Klub – KK Health & Fitness Limited, Dundee & Angus Cycle Hub, Toytown, BT, Dundee West Football Club, Dundee Fire Station, Bell Street Police Station, Stable Kitchens.

There is also a giving tree in the Overgate where people can pick a tag, buy a gift and hand it into the customer service desk.

Closing date December 20.

Kingdom Kids

Kirkcaldy: Morrisons, Gym64, Cowdenbeath: Morrisons, Glenrothes: Gym64, St Andrews: Morrisons, Dunfermline: Gym64, Cupar: Tesco.

Or you can make a donation here.

Closing date December 17.

Gift of Christmas Appeal Fife

Kirkcaldy: Morgan Napier Estate Agents, Nationwide Building Society, Ceramic Tile Warehouse, Rejects, Changes (hair salon), Fife Auto Centre, Remax Estate Agents, Glenrothes: Nationwide Building Society, Spar (Woodside), The Dog House, Spar (Glamis Centre), Cadham Library, Fife Auto Centre, Leslie Meadows Dental Care, Hallmark (Eastfield) Barrie Bookkeeping, Cupar: Nationwide Building Society, Wee Kingdom Soft Play Centre, Falkland: Falkland Centre for Stewardship, Pittenweem:

The Cocoa Tree, Anstruther: Coop, V-Dolls Hair and Beauty, Aeble, Leven: Mayfair Hairdressing, Nationwide Building Society, Fife Auto Centre, Craig Boyd Hairdressing, Leven Library and Local Office, Methil: Methil Library and Local Office, Burntisland: Novelli’s, Charlestown: The Scottish Lime Centre Trust, Cowdenbeath: Hallmark, Dunfermline: Nationwide Building Society, Lochview Cattery, Spar (Halbeath), Nationwide Building Society, Furniture Plus, Fife Auto Centre, Coop (Pilmuir Street, Shamrock Street, Robertson Road, Linburn Road), St Andrews: Spar (Tom Morris Drive), Starbucks, Fife Auto Centre, Sainsbury’s Local, Lochgelly: Cowdenbeath United Football Club, Dairsie: Dairsie Mini Mart, Inverkeithing: Akela’s Den, Ferrier & MacKinnon Opticians, Dysart: Furniture Plus, Dalgety Bay: Remax Estate Agents, Rosyth: Coop (Castlandhill Road), Freuchie: Spar, Kincardine: Blush Boutique, Tayport: Tayport Links Caravan Park, Oakley: Coop.

For more info and opening times click here and for its Amazon wishlists click here.

Closing date December 12.

Angus Toy Appeal

Arbroath: Morrisons, CEF, Wolseley (Plumbcentre), Tesco, Colin Smith, KT Hairdressers, Santander, Arbroath Taxis, Poundland, Candy Dreams, Arbroath Medical Centre, Addisons Garage, Meadowbank Inn, Abbey Pet Shop, Seaton Grove Nursing Home, Springfield Medical Centre, Hayshead Primary School Nursery, Warddykes Primary School, Muirfield Primary School, Buildbase, Howden, Inverbrothock Nursery,

Student Services D & A College, Arbroath High School, Arbroath Academy, Ladybird Playgroup, Arbroath Academy, Dancemania, Sarah Cargill Makeup Artist, KC Autos, Lochlands Adult Resource Centre, Royal Bank of Scotland, Friockheim: The Hub, Friockheim Primary School, Chapelton Cakes and Candles, Carnoustie: Visions, Franco’s Cafe, Pass it Forward, Tee Caddy, Monifieth: The Bay Diner, Adorn, David Lloyd, Kirriemuir: Kirriemuir Dental Practice, Colin Smith, Forfar: Tesco, Asda, Colin Smith, Cutters Cove, Unicare, SassyLou Crafts, Forfar Academy, Stef’s Barbers, Wolseley (Plumbcentre), Stepping Stones Playgroup, AM Phillips, Nationwide Building Society, Tannadice Primary School, Murton Tearoom and Nature Reserve, Monikie: Greystone Energy (Scotland) Ltd., Brechin: Matrix International, Beautiful Kaos, Mackie Motors, Brechin Castle Centre, Montrose: Nationwide Building Society, Robert Ritchie Hi-Fi, Tesco, The Barber Shop, Beauty by Elaine, Spicy Mo, Lochside Primary School, Borrowfield Primary School, Rosemount Primary School, NOV Rig Systems, Grey Harlings Hotel, Howdens.

For full addresses click here for the Facebook page. Angus Toy Appeal also has an Amazon wishlist where you can buy gifts to donate.

Borboleta Events Scotland Children’s Shoebox Appeal

Shoeboxes filled with gifts or individual gifts can be taken to: The Gallery Restaurant, Academy of Sport and Wellbeing and HISA office at Perth College UHI, and BrewDog in George Street, Perth.

For more information see the Facebook page.

Closing date December 10.

Salvation Army

Salvation Army churches and centres at: Southesk Terrace, Brechin, 45 Marketgate, Arbroath, Thurso Crescent, Dundee, 77 South Street, Perth, Michael Street, Buckhaven, 30 Hayfield Road, Kirkcaldy, Caskieberran Road, Glenrothes, Auchterderran Avenue, Lochgelly, Main Road, Wellwood, Dunfermline, Stenhouse Street, Cowdenbeath.

Closes mid-December.