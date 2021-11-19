Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Courts

Motorist narrowly missed pedestrian in Kirkcaldy bakery crash

By Kirsty McIntosh
November 19 2021, 2.30pm Updated: November 19 2021, 5.25pm
Hayfield Road sign
The crash happened on Hayfield Road

A Kirkcaldy woman narrowly missed a pedestrian as her car careered off the street and into a tree.

Vicky McCormick lost control of her Vauxhall Astra on the town’s Hayfield Road.

Pedestrian Vicky Welsh, who was waiting for a lift, was forced to jump out of the way as McCormick mounted the kerb.

Fiscal depute Xander Van der Scheer told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court the incident took place at 5.45am.

He said: “Witness Welsh was waiting at the point where she normally gets picked up.

“She was on her phone when the vehicle came speeding towards her – she believed it to be well above the 30mph limit.

“The car continued to speed towards Ms Welsh and she was forced to step back as it showed no signs of stopping.

“She saw the accused driving as it mounted the pavement and struck a Stephen’s Bakery sign.

“It continued careering about the car park and collided with a tree.”

Witness rushed to help

Mr Van der Scheer said Ms Welsh had gone to McCormick’s aid after the car struck the tree.

He said: “She went over to the car and saw smoke emanating from the engine.

“She helped the accused get out.

“The accused tried to leave the scene as she needed to go to a nearby friend’s house.”

He said when police arrived McCormick gave them false details, pretending she was another woman entirely.

Blamed another vehicle

Solicitor Martin Maguire, defending, said the woman whose details McCormick had given was a former friend.

He said that McCormick had told him the incident occurred due to another vehicle “deviating”, causing her to lose control.

McCormick, 35, of Dunsire Street, Kirkcaldy, admitted driving carelessly on Hayfield Road on September 3 last year by driving at excessive speed for the road conditions, losing control, mounting the kerb, forcing Ms Welsh to jump out of the way, and hitting a shop sign, bin and tree.

McCormick admitted she was uninsured at the time.

She also pled guilty to attempting to pervert the course of justice by giving police officers the name and date of birth of another woman.

Sentence was deferred for reports.