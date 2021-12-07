Storm Barra LIVE: Updates as strong winds and heavy snow hit Tayside and Fife

An error occurred. Please try again.

Tayside and Fife are being battered by their second storm in less than a fortnight as Storm Barra brings strong winds and heavy snow to the region.

Gusts of about 60mph have been recorded and several areas have been hit with power cuts.

There is also severe disruption to the transport network with train and bus services cancelled and roads closed.

The snow gates at Glenshee in Highland Perthshire have also been closed, with higher areas expected to see flurries of snow throughout Tuesday.

A yellow weather warning is in place for snow and wind until midnight.

Storm Barra: Live updates from Tayside and Fife

