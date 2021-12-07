Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police probe as tools stolen from two vans in Perthshire town

By Hannah Ballantyne
December 7 2021, 3.49pm Updated: December 7 2021, 7.02pm
Glenshee Street
Glenshee Street in Rattray. Image: Google.

Police are appealing for information after tools were stolen from two vans in Rattray in Perthshire.

Officers say the vehicles were targeted over the weekend.

In a statement a force spokesperson said: “We are currently investigating two thefts from vans parked in the communal parking area at Glenshee Drive, Rattray, over the past weekend.

Appeal For Information – Thefts From Vans, Glenshee Drive, RattrayWe are currently investigating two thefts from vans…

Posted by Tayside Police Division on Tuesday, 7 December 2021

“Firstly, a VW Transporter van was broken into and a number of tools were stolen.

“Secondly, a Mercedes Sprinter van was entered and two gift parcels stolen. These incidents happened sometime between 4.30pm on Friday December 3 and 6am on Monday December 6.

“If you have any information that could assist us, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference number is incident 0463 of December 6.”

