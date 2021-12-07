Police probe as tools stolen from two vans in Perthshire town

An error occurred. Please try again.

Police are appealing for information after tools were stolen from two vans in Rattray in Perthshire.

Officers say the vehicles were targeted over the weekend.

In a statement a force spokesperson said: “We are currently investigating two thefts from vans parked in the communal parking area at Glenshee Drive, Rattray, over the past weekend.

“Firstly, a VW Transporter van was broken into and a number of tools were stolen.

“Secondly, a Mercedes Sprinter van was entered and two gift parcels stolen. These incidents happened sometime between 4.30pm on Friday December 3 and 6am on Monday December 6.

“If you have any information that could assist us, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference number is incident 0463 of December 6.”