Scotland Prom photos: Lochgelly High School Class of 2024 The S6 leavers partied in Dean Park Hotel, Kirkcaldy. Celebrating in style. Image: David Wardle By Cheryl Peebles June 21 2024, 9:58am June 21 2024, 9:58am Lochgelly High School's Class of 2024 had a night to remember at their leavers' prom. The Fife teenagers marked the end of exams and their school days at the Dean Park Hotel, Kirkcaldy. And they made the most of the special event before going their separate ways in the world. Our photographer was there to capture the grand occasion. Lochgelly High School leavers' prom features in our Class of '24 series, in which we showcase pictures from some of the leavers' proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife. Lochgelly High School prom 2024 All photographs by David Wardle. Kaci Courts and Lennon Martin. Boys suited and booted. Paige McKenzie. In the pink. Keava Doig, Jack Stewart and Ellie Butchart. Ready for the grand occasion. Excitement mounting. Selfie time. Smile for the camera! Ellie Butchart and Kaci Courts. Dressed to impress. Sparkly Crocs for Ellie Butchart! Catching up with teachers. Eleereth Driske and Morgan Bryson. Chenille Elliott, Evan Stritch-Briton and Skye Hunter. Looking smart. Get the party started! Evan Stritch-Briton. Wave your hands in the air! Hilarity ensues. Staff joined the celebrations. Lochgelly High School Class of 2024.
