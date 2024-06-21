Prom photos: Lochgelly High School Class of 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Prom photos: Lochgelly High School Class of 2024

The S6 leavers partied in Dean Park Hotel, Kirkcaldy.

Celebrating in style. Image: David Wardle
Celebrating in style. Image: David Wardle
By Cheryl Peebles

Lochgelly High School’s Class of 2024 had a night to remember at their leavers’ prom.

The Fife teenagers marked the end of exams and their school days at the Dean Park Hotel, Kirkcaldy.

And they made the most of the special event before going their separate ways in the world.

Our photographer was there to capture the grand occasion.

Lochgelly High School leavers’ prom features in our Class of ’24 series, in which we showcase pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife.

Lochgelly High School prom 2024

All photographs by David Wardle.

Kaci Courts and Lennon Martin.
Boys suited and booted.
Paige McKenzie.
In the pink.
Keava Doig, Jack Stewart and Ellie Butchart.
Ready for the grand occasion.
Excitement mounting.
Selfie time.
Smile for the camera!
Ellie Butchart and Kaci Courts.
Dressed to impress.
Sparkly Crocs for Ellie Butchart!
Catching up with teachers.
Eleereth Driske and Morgan Bryson.
Chenille Elliott, Evan Stritch-Briton and Skye Hunter.
Looking smart.
Get the party started!
Evan Stritch-Briton.
Wave your hands in the air!
Hilarity ensues.
Staff joined the celebrations.
Lochgelly High School Class of 2024.

More from Scotland

Grytviken was a key whaling site in South Georgia (Tony Martin/PA)
Memories of whaling industry collected for archive
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said deliberate fires are drain on its resources (PA)
Firefighters called to 40 deliberate fires every day last summer
Aaron McPherson, 17, died in hospital about two weeks after the crash (Police Scotland/PA)
Boy, 17, charged after teenager on e-bike killed in crash
There were an estimated 2.54 million households in Scotland in 2023 (PA)
Ageing population linked to high proportion of single-person households
The driver was rushed to hospital following the incident but died a short time later (PA)
Driver dies in hospital after road crash
Scotland fans celebrated as the national team earned a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Switzerland (Jane Barlow/PA).
Fans rejoice at 1-1 draw that keeps Scotland’s Euros hopes alive
Four men have been taken to hospital following an incident on a building site in Edinburgh (Nick Forbes/PA)
Four men taken to hospital following incident on Edinburgh building site
The report looked a sport participation among Scottish children, and how it has changed since the pandemic (PA)
Pandemic has led to drop in children’s participation in sport, report finds
Lady Dorrian has been Lord Justice Clerk since April 2016 (PA)
Lord Justice Clerk Lady Dorrian to retire next year
The crash occurred near Elgin in Moray on Monday evening (Joe Giddens/PA)
Driver killed and two passengers seriously injured in van crash

Conversation