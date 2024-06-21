Prom photos: Lochgelly High School Class of 2024

Lochgelly High School’s Class of 2024 had a night to remember at their leavers’ prom.

The Fife teenagers marked the end of exams and their school days at the Dean Park Hotel, Kirkcaldy.

And they made the most of the special event before going their separate ways in the world.

Our photographer was there to capture the grand occasion.

Lochgelly High School leavers’ prom features in our Class of ’24 series, in which we showcase pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife.

Lochgelly High School prom 2024

All photographs by David Wardle.