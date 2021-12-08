Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Storm Barra: Transport disruption clears after buses and trains affected

By Emma Duncan
December 8 2021, 7.20am Updated: December 8 2021, 3.11pm
Cars queueing on East Dock Street in Dundee on Tuesday night.
Cars queueing on East Dock Street in Dundee on Tuesday night.

Transport networks in Tayside and Fife have returned to normal after a day of disruption caused by Storm Barra.

Major roads including East Dock Street in Dundee were forced to close on Tuesday afternoon as 60mph gusts, rain and snow hit the region.

The closure caused “gridlock” during the evening rush hour, with the road remaining shut overnight, but it has now reopened after an assessment was carried out on reported damage to the Holiday Inn Express building.

Repairs were taking place on the hotel on Wednesday morning.

Several roads in Perth and Kinross, including the A93 Spittal of Glenshee, have also reopened.

A number of LNER services on Wednesday morning did not run any further north than Edinburgh.

The operator put on coach services to pick up passengers at stops in Angus, Dundee and Fife.

Passengers were encouraged to check before they travel but most services were operating as per timetable.

There have also been delays on ScotRail services between Montrose and Inverurie due to a speed restrictions, though most services across the country are now running as normal.