Storm Barra: Transport disruption clears after buses and trains affected

Transport networks in Tayside and Fife have returned to normal after a day of disruption caused by Storm Barra.

Major roads including East Dock Street in Dundee were forced to close on Tuesday afternoon as 60mph gusts, rain and snow hit the region.

The closure caused “gridlock” during the evening rush hour, with the road remaining shut overnight, but it has now reopened after an assessment was carried out on reported damage to the Holiday Inn Express building.

Repairs were taking place on the hotel on Wednesday morning.

Several roads in Perth and Kinross, including the A93 Spittal of Glenshee, have also reopened.

A number of LNER services on Wednesday morning did not run any further north than Edinburgh.

For the Aberdeen services, we've coaches planned to leave Aberdeen at the original departure time. 1 x 07:52 Aberdeen to Edinburgh direct

2 x 07:52 Aberdeen to Edinburgh all stops 1 x 09:52 Aberdeen to Edinburgh direct

2 x 09:52 Aberdeen to Edinburgh all stops — London North Eastern Railway (@LNER) December 8, 2021

The operator put on coach services to pick up passengers at stops in Angus, Dundee and Fife.

Passengers were encouraged to check before they travel but most services were operating as per timetable.

There have also been delays on ScotRail services between Montrose and Inverurie due to a speed restrictions, though most services across the country are now running as normal.