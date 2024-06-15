Christian school that teaches ‘from a Biblical perspective’ reveals plans to open in Dunblane

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Christian school that teaches ‘from a Biblical perspective’ reveals plans to open in Dunblane

Melville Knox plans to open its fourth independent fee-paying Scottish primary.

By Kirsten Johnson
Pupils at a Melville Knox school. Image: Melville Knox Scotland/ Facebook
Pupils at a Melville Knox school. Image: Melville Knox Scotland/ Facebook

A Christian school where all subjects are taught with a ‘biblical perspective’ is hoping to set up in Dunblane.

Melville Knox plans to open its fourth independent fee-paying Scottish primary in the town.

A public meeting will be held in the town’s Free Church today, where attendees will be told of the church’s unique vision.

A mission statement on the official Melville Knox Christian Schools website states: “Since God created all things and all knowledge belongs to Him, our schools teach each subject on the curriculum from a Biblical perspective.

“Christianity affects the whole of life, including how we think and learn and so we teach how to love God with all the heart and mind.”

The school group, which preaches Creationism, has previously spoken out against the secularisation of the Scottish education system and warned that Christian families were turning to home education.

Melville Knox currently runs two small independent primary schools in Glasgow and one in Aberdeen.

Fees are kept “low”, the school states, in order to offer “ready access” to Christian education but parents are urged to consider the “great advantages” of “studying the Christian worldview across the whole curriculum”.

Every day, pupils study English and maths and two afternoons a week are dedicated to learning either a science or a social studies topic.

Gaelic is currently taught to all pupils and French is introduced in the P4-7 class. Specialists teach art, music and PE and IT and health and wellbeing are integrated throughout the curriculum.

Writing on the website, one teacher states: “Although the same subjects are taught as in state schools, they are taught in a different way. Our curriculum starts from a Biblical foundation and builds up.

Melville Knox schools ‘teach children to work for God’s glory’

“Not only is there a difference at a curricular level, but also in the school’s ethos. Is the ultimate goal of education that the children should get good exam results, an ideal career, and succeed in life? Or should we be teaching them from P1 onwards to be working for God’s glory?”

Another admits: “In a Christian school, you can live what you believe, being honest and open. You do not have to be as guarded as you would be in a state school.

“It is wonderful to be able to discuss God in all aspects of the curriculum, drawing the children’s attention to the love, nature and beauty of God in all subjects.”

The schools, which are officially registered with Education Scotland, were named after John Knox, who led the Reformation, and renowned educationalist Andrew Melville.

The Information event, open to all, will take place at Dunblane Free Church, Beech Road, today between 3.30pm – 5pm.

More from News

New blue bins for paper and card being rolled out in Monifieth. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Angus waste chiefs address 4 key points as new bin scheme starts
Archie Macpherson
Archie Macpherson: The voice of Scottish football could talk forever about his love of…
Ludvig Aberg took a one-shot lead into the third round of the US Open on his championship debut (Matt York/AP)
US Open day two: Ludvig Aberg heads into weekend with an eye on history
File photo dated 22/11/22 of the Princess of Wales during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in London, held during the State Visit to the UK by President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa. A new portrait honouring the courage and dignity of the Princess of Wales and captures the princess at the first state banquet of the King’s reign is to feature on the cover of Tatler magazine. The painting by British-Zambian artist Hannah Uzor took inspiration from Kate’s cancer diagnosis video message to the nation. Issue date: Wednesday May 22, 2024.
Princess of Wales has promoted causes supporting children and mental health
Lindsay Robinson said she was still in shock after learning she is to become a Member of the Order of the British Empire (Liam McBurney/PA)
Mother who shared experience of postnatal depression becomes an MBE
A collection of British newspapers (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say – June 15
Debutant Ludvig Aberg holds a one-shot lead at the halfway stage of the 124th US Open (Matt York/AP)
Sweden’s Ludvig Aberg holds one-shot lead at halfway mark of US Open
Francesco Molinari made the halfway cut in the US Open thanks to a hole-in-one on his last hole (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Francesco Molinari makes halfway cut with last-gasp hole-in-one
Tiger Woods missed the cut in what could be his last US Open (Matt York/AP)
Open Championship to be Tiger Woods’ last event of the season
Jeremy Corbyn is standing as an independent (Lucy North/PA)
Corbyn to say expansion of private sector ‘not the answer’ to NHS crisis

Conversation