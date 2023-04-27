Our pictures as 1,000 Dundee kids run on first World Daily Mile Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Our pictures as 1,000 Dundee kids run on first World Daily Mile Day

Children ran with Olympian Eilidh Doyle, Paralympians Owen Miller and Derek Rae and long distance runner Jake Smith

Miles and smiles at Baxter Park. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Miles and smiles at Baxter Park. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
By Cheryl Peebles

More than 1,000 Dundee schoolchildren have taken part in the first ever World Daily Mile Day.

Running alongside them in Baxter Park were Olympian Eilidh Doyle, Paralympians Owen Miller and Derek Rae, long distance runner Jake Smith and sports minister Maree Todd.

And our photographer Mhairi Edwards was there to capture the action.

The Daily Mile sees schools encourage 15 minutes of daily running, walking or wheeling to improve children’s health and wellbeing.

It has become a global phenomenon since it was launched 11 years ago by a Stirling head teacher who realised the fitness of her pupils was lacking.

Children running worldwide

Founder Elaine Wyllie, who now lives in Burntisland, Fife, was also at the event in Dundee – one of several being staged simultaneously around the world involving around 250,000 children.

She said: “We are so proud of the success of the Daily Mile over the past 11 years, and we want to keep this momentum going with the launch of this annual event, World Daily Mile Day.

“We have seen first-hand the benefits that The Daily Mile has on children’s physical, mental and social health and this event is designed to encourage children around the world to take part.”

A similar event was held in Dundee last year to celebrate 10 years of the programme, which has been adopted by 90 countries.

Schools taking part on Thursday were: Rosebank, Glebelands, Clepington, Dens Road, Our Ladies’, Ss Peter and Paul’s, Fintry and Kingspark.

Our pictures of Dundee Daily Mile Day

Dundee schoolchildren took part in the Daily Mile at the same time as peers around the world. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
World Daily Mile t-shirts to mark the occasion. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Keep going, amost there! Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Putting in the efforts. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Baxter Park was a hive of physical activity. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Wave to the camera! Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
It was a joyful morning. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Setting off for the Daily Mile. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
School staff also joined in. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
The Daily Mile is credited with improving health and wellbeing. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Friends eager to get off the starting line. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Excitment mounts for the mass run. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Olympian Eilidh Doyle was impressed by the efforts. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
A high five from Paralympian Derek Rae. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Daily Mile founder Elaine Wyllie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Lord Provost Bill Campbell congratulated the kids after their run. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Miles and smiles at Baxter Park. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Miles and smiles at Baxter Park. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Miles and smiles at Baxter Park. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Miles and smiles at Baxter Park. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Miles and smiles at Baxter Park. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Miles and smiles at Baxter Park. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
