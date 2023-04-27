Our pictures as 1,000 Dundee kids run on first World Daily Mile Day

More than 1,000 Dundee schoolchildren have taken part in the first ever World Daily Mile Day.

Running alongside them in Baxter Park were Olympian Eilidh Doyle, Paralympians Owen Miller and Derek Rae, long distance runner Jake Smith and sports minister Maree Todd.

And our photographer Mhairi Edwards was there to capture the action.

The Daily Mile sees schools encourage 15 minutes of daily running, walking or wheeling to improve children’s health and wellbeing.

It has become a global phenomenon since it was launched 11 years ago by a Stirling head teacher who realised the fitness of her pupils was lacking.

Children running worldwide

Founder Elaine Wyllie, who now lives in Burntisland, Fife, was also at the event in Dundee – one of several being staged simultaneously around the world involving around 250,000 children.

She said: “We are so proud of the success of the Daily Mile over the past 11 years, and we want to keep this momentum going with the launch of this annual event, World Daily Mile Day.

“We have seen first-hand the benefits that The Daily Mile has on children’s physical, mental and social health and this event is designed to encourage children around the world to take part.”

A similar event was held in Dundee last year to celebrate 10 years of the programme, which has been adopted by 90 countries.

Schools taking part on Thursday were: Rosebank, Glebelands, Clepington, Dens Road, Our Ladies’, Ss Peter and Paul’s, Fintry and Kingspark.

Our pictures of Dundee Daily Mile Day