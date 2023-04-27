Bryan Sharp: Former Dundee footballer and tradesman dies aged 75

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bryan Sharp, a noted Dundee footballer, golfer and tradesman, has died aged 75.

He was educated at Forebank Primary School then St John’s Secondary and featured in both schools football teams.

When he left school aged 16, he started work as a gardener before heading to Anfield for a trial with Liverpool FC.

It did not work out in Liverpool so he returned to Dundee and began his apprenticeship as a plumber while continuing to play football at junior then amateur level in Dundee until his mid 30s.

Bryan and father Alec Sharp shared love for football

A plumber by trade, Bryan, was also a golfer who won competitions at Caird Park, Carnoustie and later Scotscraig.

Bryan was born in January 1948 and his father, Alec, had been a professional footballer.

Alec was born in 1910 and began his career in the junior ranks in Dundee before turning out for North End and Violet. Alec was also a reserve for Scotland Juniors in a match against Wales, aged 17.

When he turned professional, Alec signed for Blackburn Rovers, Hull City, and he played with Bill Shankly at Falkirk before spells with East Fife and Raith Rovers.

You can read the family’s announcement here.