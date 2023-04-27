Bryan Sharp: Former Dundee footballer and tradesman dies aged 75

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bryan Sharp: Former Dundee footballer and tradesman dies aged 75

By Chris Ferguson
Bryan Sharp had been a footballer and golfer in Dundee.

Bryan Sharp, a noted Dundee footballer, golfer and tradesman, has died aged 75.

He was educated at Forebank Primary School then St John’s Secondary and featured in both schools football teams.

When he left school aged 16, he started work as a gardener before heading to Anfield for a trial with Liverpool FC.

It did not work out in Liverpool so he returned to Dundee and began his apprenticeship as a plumber while continuing to play football at junior then amateur level in Dundee until his mid 30s.

Bryan and father Alec Sharp shared love for football

A plumber by trade, Bryan, was also a golfer who won competitions at Caird Park, Carnoustie and later Scotscraig.

Bryan was born in January 1948 and his father, Alec, had been a professional footballer.

Alec was born in 1910 and began his career in the junior ranks in Dundee before turning out for North End and Violet. Alec was also a reserve for Scotland Juniors in a match against Wales, aged 17.

When he turned professional, Alec signed for Blackburn Rovers, Hull City, and he played with Bill Shankly at Falkirk before spells with East Fife and Raith Rovers.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

