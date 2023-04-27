Dundee ticket allocation for potential title-decider at Queen’s Park increased after SPFL step in

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee’s ticket allocation for next week’s potential Championship decider at Queen’s Park has been increased after the SPFL stepped in.

Supporters of the Dark Blues had branded the Spiders’ decision to offer “very limited” away tickets as a “joke” and “embarrassing”.

And prompted Dundee chiefs to request the SPFL Board make a ruling on their behalf.

The match at Ochilview, the temporary home ground of Queen’s Park this season, will see a straight shootout for first place, should the Spiders avoid defeat at Greenock Morton on Saturday.

A bumper away following would be expected before Queen’s Park informed Dundee there would only be around 400 tickets available for travelling supporters.

However, the SPFL have now ruled the minimum offered to the Dark Blues should be 1,000 tickets.

A club statement read: “Dundee FC is very pleased to announce that, following representations made by the club, the SPFL Board has determined that Queen’s Park FC is required to at least double our original ticket allocation for next Friday’s fixture at Ochilview to a minimum of 1,000.

“Whilst this is still considerably less than the expected level of demand, the club would like to sincerely thank both the SPFL Board and Police Scotland for their prompt and careful consideration of our arguments in the interests of public safety and on behalf of our loyal supporters.

“Once tickets are received, the timing of sale arrangements will be announced.”

The match will also be live on BBC Scotland, kick off 7.45pm.