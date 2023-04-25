Dundee fans react to ‘joke’ away allocation for potential title-decider at Queen’s Park

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee fans will have to be sharp to get a ticket for their potential Championship title-decider at Queen’s Park.

The Dark Blues have been informed by their title rivals that there will be “very limited” away briefs at Ochilview, their home for this season.

Courier Sport understands there will only be around 400 available for travelling Dees.

The long trip north to Inverness on Saturday saw around 1,500 away fans travel to see the 1-1 draw in the Highlands.

Dundee fans in full voice after seeing their side take the lead pic.twitter.com/ML3Ub1SMWM — George Cran (@di_cranio) April 22, 2023

And many more than that would be expected for a potential title party, if results were to go the way of the Dark Blues.

The Championship title is now a straight shootout between Dundee and Queen’s Park with the Dee holding a one-point lead ahead of the final two matches of the season.

‘Absolute farce’

And Dees are unhappy that they may miss out on seeing their side clinch promotion back to the Premiership.

“Absolute farce, last game of the season both fans want to watch their team play, both clubs need the money? Play it somewhere where you can get a big revenue,” said Captain Gregor on Twitter.

Absolute farce, last game of the season both fans want to watch their team play, both clubs need the money? Play it somewhere where you can get a big revenue — CaptainGregor🇨🇷 (@gregor_evansx) April 25, 2023

Paul Dee added: “Oh well, they better prepare themselves for more of a crowd to be outside the ground than what is in it. Hope they are ready for that.”

Meanwhile, Sorare on a Budget said: “The same team that had a little over 600 fans against Hamilton the other week? Embarrassing.”

“That’s a joke, they know fine well they would make good money off this. No matter the league will be done by then anyway when we win Friday and they lose Saturday,” said Colin Hughes.

That’s a joke, they know fine well they would make good money off this, no matter the league will be done by then anyway when we win Friday and they lose Saturday — Colin Hughes (@cghughes87) April 25, 2023

“Joke,” Theo Middleton simply said on Facebook.

Who gets the tickets?

Others are concerned about who will get the tickets and how selection will be organised by the two clubs.

This is why we should have a points system when it comes to away games. Being selfish on this matter I am part of a group of around 500 fans who haven’t missed a game this whole season and I can end up not getting a ticket because we as a club don’t have any kind of system. — Nicola Ironside (@nicola_ironside) April 25, 2023

Dundee’s statement added: “Discussions are now taking place regarding the sale process for these tickets and we will provide a further update in due course.”

“Better be people who have been to most games and no just randoms,” said Matty McDonald.

And Nicola Ironside added: “This is why we should have a points system when it comes to away games.

“Being selfish on this matter I am part of a group of around 500 fans who haven’t missed a game this whole season and I can end up not getting a ticket because we as a club don’t have any kind of system.”

The match will be shown live on BBC Scotland next Friday with a 7.45pm kick-off.