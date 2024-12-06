Dundee at Hearts: Team news and who is the referee for Tynecastle tussle?

Dundee head to Tynecastle on Saturday on the back of their best Premiership run of the season.

Three wins and a draw from the last five matches have seen Tony Docherty’s side shoot up to fifth in the table.

Now they have their sights set on cementing their place in the top six when they head to the league’s bottom side.

A trip to Hearts is never easy – they lost both trips last term – but the form book is certainly with the Dark Blues.

The Jambos have no wins in the last five. Dundee have won 10 points from the last 15 available, Hearts have won four sprinkled in alongside a couple of UEFA Conference League defeats.

Can the Dee keep it going?

Courier Sport picks out all you need to know about the big weekend clash.

Team news

News on the injury front is improving for Dundee.

Curtis Main was back available in midweek while Scott Fraser is nearing a return. He won’t be fit for this one, though.

Billy Koumetio went off against Motherwell with a head knock but it wasn’t a concussion and he’s good to go.

Out are Ziyad Larkeche, Joe Shaughnessy and Clark Robertson alongside Fraser.

Hearts, meanwhile, have defensive injury issues.

Stephen Kingsley was stretchered off in some pain with a hamstring injury against Aberdeen and will undergo surgery.

Frankie Kent also went off with a thigh injury and is a doubt for this one.

And manager Neil Critchley revealed Craig Halkett played last week’s game with a back injury.

James Penrice returns after suspension.

Managers

Dundee boss Tony Docherty said: “You can’t look at the league table. You’re going to Tynecastle. I’ve watched their recent games, particularly against Aberdeen, where they’ve performed well.

“They’ve lost a couple of key players, as have I from my squad, but they’re a good side.

“Neil [Critchley] has now been in charge for 10 matches, so you can see from watching the games, he’s beginning to formulate the way he wants to play.

“They’re a really dangerous opponent but we’re very much looking forward to it with the form that we’re in at the moment.”

Opposite number Neil Critchley said: “We’ve had improvement in terms of our performances and now we’ve got a period of games coming up that we need to start putting some W’s on the board.

“They finished sixth last season. Obviously, they’ve got a manager who knows the Scottish game inside out and it will be a tough game.

“They’re in a good moment but we’re at home and it’s up to us to show what we’re about.”

Travel

Travelling fans should be aware of weather warnings in place for Storm Darragh between Dundee and Edinburgh across Saturday.

A yellow warning for wind is in place around the Queensferry Crossing while heavy rain could make road conditions tricky.

Past meetings

10/8/24 – Dundee 3-1 Hearts (Tiffoney 23, McCowan (p) 45, Taylor (og) 45; Kent 61)

11/5/24 – Hearts 3-0 Dundee (Vargas 35, Forrest 53, Shankland 90)

3/2/24 – Dundee 2-3 Hearts (McGhee 26, Cameron 59; Forrest 55, Shankland (p) 79 & 87)

23/1/24 – Hearts 3-2 Dundee (Nieuwenhof 57, Lembikisa 74, Oda 86; McGhee 19, Cameron 38)

27/8/24 – Dundee 1-0 Hearts (McCowan 63)

Referee

The man in the middle for this one is Colin Steven assisted by Chris Rae and Gordon Crawford.

Andrew Dallas is on VAR, assisted by David Dunne.

Steven has taken charge of 16 matches this term, dishing out two red cards and 56 yellows.

He took charge of Dundee’s 2-2 draw at Hibs earlier this season and Hearts’ 4-0 victory over St Mirren.