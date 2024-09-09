EXCLUSIVE: Traffic light fell from Dundee Olympia flume weeks before metal rod near miss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Traffic light fell from Dundee Olympia flume weeks before metal rod near miss

The crisis-hit leisure facility was forced into a three-month closure in February after a problem was discovered with the red flume.

Dundee Olympia reopens public use
Swimmers tested the centre ahead of the public reopening in December. Image: Alan Richardson.
By Laura Devlin

A traffic light fell from the flumes at Dundee’s Olympia centre just weeks before a metal rod nearly hit swimmers, The Courier can reveal.

The beleaguered leisure facility was forced into a three-month closure in February after a problem was discovered with the red flume.

It came two days after a support rod became detached from the flume structure and fell close to swimmers below.

This was the third incident involving falling items since the centre reopened in December 2023.

It had been shut for two years whilst £6 million worth of repairs were carried out by Dundee construction firm Robertson.

‘This has been two lucky escapes’

A freedom of information request (FOI) has revealed further details of the near misses and concerns surrounding the Olympia.

On January 4, an email sent from a council official – whose name has been redacted – detailed how one of the traffic lights fell from the top of the flumes to the ground level.

The correspondence said: “This is now the second incident/near miss within a short period of time.

“I’ve discussed with our head of operations that it’s really concerning me that we have items unsecure that could fall onto people.

“We need the Robertson’s inspections to be carried out as a matter of urgency.

The leisure and toddler pool shut for three months earlier this year. Image: Alan Richardson.

“We propose that a physical thorough inspection should also be carried out as there may be other high level items just waiting to fall.

“This has been two lucky escapes.”

The traffic light incident was the second time an item had fallen from height at the centre in less than week.

On December 29 the river rapids area was closed down as a precaution after a cable tray fell.

Correspondence between council officials show “the vibration from the working flumes” was determined as the “probable cause” of the failure.

The pool also features a rapid river.
The river rapids area at the Olympia was closed as a precaution in January. Image: Alan Richardson

The Courier reported on the river rapids closure earlier this year.

However Dundee City Council claimed it was to due “snagging” following the recent repairs.

The leisure and toddler pools were eventually closed on February 5 after the metal rod fell from a flume, causing an “explosion type noise” according to one email.

Flume pipework ‘not fit for purpose’

Documents obtained through the FOI request also revealed a myriad of problems with the Olympia flumes.

Following a site visit on February 13, contractors observed the original support system to the flume pipework was “not fit for purpose”, with various components missing or not installed correctly.

Officials also identified missing and broken threaded supports from the above flume platform.

In a joint statement, a spokesperson for Dundee City Council and Leisure & Culture Dundee said: “A number of issues which emerged at Olympia were dealt with and resolved.

The Olympia has been plagued with problems in recent times. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“Dundee City Council and Leisure & Culture Dundee worked to ensure that facilities could be re-opened once those matters had been addressed.

“Health and safety remains a top priority at all times.”

Last week, The Courier revealed Olympia staff had to be hosed down after a toddler pool was “super-dosed” with chlorine.

Conversation