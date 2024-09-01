EXCLUSIVE: Dundee Olympia staff had to be hosed down after toddler pool ‘super-dosed’ with chlorine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

EXCLUSIVE: Dundee Olympia staff had to be hosed down after toddler pool ‘super-dosed’ with chlorine

The details have only emerged after a 6-month battle by The Courier to get hold of documents.

The toddler pool at the Olympia in Dundee
The toddler pool at Dundee Olympia. Image: Alan Richardson
By Ellidh Aitken

Staff at the Dundee Olympia had to be hosed down after a toddler pool was “super-dosed” with chlorine, it has emerged.

New details of safety concerns at the swimming centre have been revealed after a six-month fight by The Courier to get hold of documents.

The centre reopened to the public in December after a two-year closure and £6 million worth of repairs.

However, it was closed for another three months between February and May after a metal rod fell and almost hit a swimmer, and due to issues with the dosing of pool chemicals.

A freedom of information request by The Courier – first submitted to Leisure and Culture Dundee (LCD) in February – has now revealed further details of these problems.

Leisure and Culture Dundee say these issues have since been addressed.

Staff ‘hosed off’ at Olympia after pool ‘super-dosed’ with chlorine

We have obtained a series of emails and other reports showing the scale of the problems – particularly around the dosing of the pools.

Names have been redacted from the emails but the messages were exchanged between senior management at LCD, which operates the Olympia, and Dundee City Council, which owns the building.

After the publicly-funded leisure body failed to respond to The Courier’s request for six months, the documents were finally released after the case was appealed to the Scottish Information Commissioner.

Issues with keeping safe chemical levels in the pools were known at least a couple of weeks before the centre reopened to the public in December, and two months before the problem forced it to shut again.

On one occasion, staff who had been in the toddler pool had to be “hosed off” after it was “super-dosed (with) chlorine to unsafe levels”.

The leisure and toddler pools were closed for three months earlier this year. Image: Alan Richardson

The correspondence – from January – said: “The signs are that, from the point we let people into the pools, the dosing system has not been able to cope.

“Prior to opening, I raised my concerns about them and it was having issues even before we had the public in, including an occasion where one of the pools super dosed chlorine to unsafe levels leading to us having to remove staff from the pools and hose them off.

“We have subsequentially had to make interventions this week to prevent the same thing happening to the public.”

Risk assessments stated that chemical dosing problems could cause skin and eye irritations, and “could lead to harm from both too little or too many chemicals”.

If safe dosing could not occur, the recommendation was to close the pools.

Rust affects diving boards at Olympia
The centre reopened after two years in December. Image: Alan Richardson

Emails exchanged between bosses on January 15 said that from December 11 onwards – when the first swimmers entered the pools for private test sessions – the centre had faced “big issues” with the dosing of chemicals.

Staff reported going through “a lot” of hydrochloric acid – used to reduce the pH of the water – while chlorine levels also were not rising quickly enough.

This continued into January – when the pools remained open to the public – as readings started to take “bigger swings” due to the control units timing out.

On January 10, an email said there was no chlorine in the toddler pool, despite levels being high the previous day.

The issues were related to the leisure and toddler pools sharing a tablet hopper – which doses chemicals.

Dundee Olympia opening period ‘operational nightmare’ due to chemical dosing issues

Further correspondence between bosses on January 11 showed growing fears about the situation.

An email said: “We have struggled through the opening period, however the last five (to) six days (have) been an operational nightmare because of the chemical dosing.

“Having identified the issues prior to opening we have worked with our plant ops team and gone off the advice of (swimming pool contractor) Barr & Wray.

“It’s not working and my concern is raising (sic) considerably.

“The dosing system is getting worse rather than better.”

Staff said the reopening of Olympia had been an “operational nightmare”. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The documents added that the control units were timing out up to seven times a day and that the chemical levels were either “far too high or low”.

There were also health and safety issues around staff accessing a control panel for a pump in the toddler pool.

One email from January 29 stated: “The toddlers’ pool pump trips out as soon as we put the power back on to the control panel.

“We should not be going into this panel as it is a health and safety issue and we are not trained electricians.”

Staff also said that another pump was leaking oil and that sand was found in the leisure pool and was collecting in the rapid river.

Three items fell from height at Olympia before three-month closure

In February, LCD shut the Olympia’s leisure and toddler pools, including the flumes, after a metal rod fell and nearly hit swimmers.

An email from the duty manager said that the steel rod fell on February 3 and “fortunately it never struck a member of staff or public”.

The documents also revealed that this was the third item to have fallen from height in the same area in the preceding weeks – though there are no other details on these incidents.

However, bosses believed that the danger had “potentially passed” as staff could not see anything else likely to fall.

The water pipe the rod was attached to was also supported in other ways and it did not seem likely that anything else would be dislodged.

A metal rod fell and nearly hit swimmers at the Olympia in February. Image: Alan Richardson

An email chain from February 5 also showed that leisure bosses expected the pools to reopen within days after closing.

An email said: “Based on the timelines we have in regards contractors, it is likely that they won’t be reopen until Wednesday/Thursday.”

However, the pools did not reopen for another three months.

Risk assessments were updated later on February 5 to include the possibility of items falling from height from the flumes, missing bolts from the flume structure, movement in the flume tower and overall structure, and items falling from height in the pool hall.

The documents said there was a “likelihood of harm from an impact from above”, including a head injury, broken bones, and the potential for a fatality.

The control measures were to close the areas affected until they were made safe.

Leisure and Culture Dundee confirmed that the problems have since been addressed.

A spokesperson said: “Measures to resolve the issues highlighted have been completed and addressed.”

In a separate development, the Olympia’s training pool was forced to close in May after it was found emptied of water.

The Courier has taken a closer look at the numbers behind the leisure centre’s problems.

We have also explored six controversies that have rocked Leisure and Culture Dundee in recent years.

Conversation