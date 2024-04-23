Olympia Dundee reopening plans confirmed after latest 3-month closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Olympia Dundee reopening plans confirmed after latest 3-month closure

The leisure and toddler pools - including the flumes - have been shut since early February.

By Ben MacDonald
Olympia was forced to close its pools at the start of February
The Olympia pools are set to reopen. Image: Alan Richardson

Plans have been revealed for the reopening of the leisure and toddler pools at Dundee’s Olympia centre after the latest three-month closure.

The leisure and toddler pools, including the flumes, have been shut since early February.

The facilities closed – less than two months after they had reopened following a £6 million repair job – when a metal rod fell and nearly hit swimmers.

It has now been confirmed the Olympia’s leisure pool, toddler pool and flumes will reopen on May 6.

Visitors will need to book one-hour slots for the first few weeks.

Customers thanked for patience as Olympia reopening plans confirmed

A spokesperson for operator Leisure and Culture Dundee said: “We look forward to welcoming everyone back.

“We know the importance of Olympia to our local communities and how it is a vital part of sport, physical activity and supporting wellbeing in the city of Dundee and beyond.

“We also thank everyone for their patience during the closure and can’t wait to see families enjoying our leisure pool and flume facilities again.

“A significant amount of work has been undertaken to prepare for the reopening of the facilities.

“Other areas of Olympia including the training/competition pool, gym and group exercise activity room continue to be open as normal.”

The announcement comes the day after councillors backed calls for an independent probe into the latest problems at the Olympia.

Conversation