Olympia Dundee reopening plans confirmed after latest 3-month closure

Plans have been revealed for the reopening of the leisure and toddler pools at Dundee’s Olympia centre after the latest three-month closure.

The leisure and toddler pools, including the flumes, have been shut since early February.

The facilities closed – less than two months after they had reopened following a £6 million repair job – when a metal rod fell and nearly hit swimmers.

It has now been confirmed the Olympia’s leisure pool, toddler pool and flumes will reopen on May 6.

Visitors will need to book one-hour slots for the first few weeks.

Customers thanked for patience as Olympia reopening plans confirmed

A spokesperson for operator Leisure and Culture Dundee said: “We look forward to welcoming everyone back.

“We know the importance of Olympia to our local communities and how it is a vital part of sport, physical activity and supporting wellbeing in the city of Dundee and beyond.

“We also thank everyone for their patience during the closure and can’t wait to see families enjoying our leisure pool and flume facilities again.

“A significant amount of work has been undertaken to prepare for the reopening of the facilities.

“Other areas of Olympia including the training/competition pool, gym and group exercise activity room continue to be open as normal.”

The announcement comes the day after councillors backed calls for an independent probe into the latest problems at the Olympia.