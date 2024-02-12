Latest Olympia pools closure NOT linked to £6m repairs say Dundee leisure chiefs

Dundee leisure chiefs say the latest closure of two Olympia swimming pools is NOT linked to recent repairs at the centre.

Last week, The Courier revealed that more repair work is needed after a metal rod fell and nearly hit swimmers at the centre.

The leisure and toddler pools were forced to shut after a piece of the frame that supports the red flume became “detached”.

The incident came less than two months after the Olympia reopened following a two-year closure for £6 million worth of repairs.

Lib Dem councillor Fraser Macpherson contacted the council’s head of design and property services to ask for more details about this latest closure.

Council chiefs explain latest Olympia pools closure

In response to Mr Macpherson, Neil Martin said: “These elements of the flumes were not part of the refurbishment and upgrade works recently completed.

“Therefore, the contractor and supply chain involved in the works are not directly associated to this issue.

“There was a failure of the water supply pipe to the red flume. The pipe is suspended from the underside of the flume launch pad.

“The failure is believed to have been caused by vibration in the pipe, possibly by a water surge or temporary disruption in flow.

“Consequently, the pipe fractured. The flume had to be turned off as a result.

“As a direct consequence of the red flume supply pipe failure, the jolt to the pipe and bracket supports has caused the support rod to move out of line.

“This wouldn’t occur under normal operation and is due to the recent burst rather than a pool-wide issue.

“Although not involved directly with this issue, the contractor and relevant suppliers are working with the council to rectify this as quickly as possible.”

Mr Macpherson said: “It is vital that going forward, all of Olympia’s facilities are available for public use at all times.”

A timescale for the latest repairs has not been confirmed.

After details of the latest closure emerged, readers of The Courier hit out – with one claiming Dundee “is a progressively worse place to live”.

A petition calling for an inquiry into the Olympia saga has been launched.

Meanwhile, The Courier has taken a look at the key figures involved in the Olympia since its opening.