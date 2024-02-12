Latest Olympia pools closure NOT linked to £6m repairs say Dundee leisure chiefs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Latest Olympia pools closure NOT linked to £6m repairs say Dundee leisure chiefs

The council has explained why it has been forced to shut the leisure and toddler pools.

By Ben MacDonald
Olympia was forced to close its pools last week
A metal rod from one of the flumes at Olympia fell last week, nearly hitting swimmers. Image: Alan Richardson

Dundee leisure chiefs say the latest closure of two Olympia swimming pools is NOT linked to recent repairs at the centre.

Last week, The Courier revealed that more repair work is needed after a metal rod fell and nearly hit swimmers at the centre.

The leisure and toddler pools were forced to shut after a piece of the frame that supports the red flume became “detached”.

The incident came less than two months after the Olympia reopened following a two-year closure for £6 million worth of repairs.

Lib Dem councillor Fraser Macpherson contacted the council’s head of design and property services to ask for more details about this latest closure.

Council chiefs explain latest Olympia pools closure

In response to Mr Macpherson, Neil Martin said: “These elements of the flumes were not part of the refurbishment and upgrade works recently completed.

“Therefore, the contractor and supply chain involved in the works are not directly associated to this issue.

“There was a failure of the water supply pipe to the red flume. The pipe is suspended from the underside of the flume launch pad.

“The failure is believed to have been caused by vibration in the pipe, possibly by a water surge or temporary disruption in flow.

The toddler pool is shut. Image: Alan Richardson

“Consequently, the pipe fractured. The flume had to be turned off as a result.

“As a direct consequence of the red flume supply pipe failure, the jolt to the pipe and bracket supports has caused the support rod to move out of line.

“This wouldn’t occur under normal operation and is due to the recent burst rather than a pool-wide issue.

“Although not involved directly with this issue, the contractor and relevant suppliers are working with the council to rectify this as quickly as possible.”

Cllr Fraser Macpherson asked for reasons behind the closure
Cllr Fraser MacPherson is hoping for no further closures. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

Mr Macpherson said: “It is vital that going forward, all of Olympia’s facilities are available for public use at all times.”

A timescale for the latest repairs has not been confirmed.

After details of the latest closure emerged, readers of The Courier hit out – with one claiming Dundee “is a progressively worse place to live”.

A petition calling for an inquiry into the Olympia saga has been launched.

Meanwhile, The Courier has taken a look at the key figures involved in the Olympia since its opening.

More from Dundee

Stephen Hardstaff at a previous court appearance in 2021.
St Andrews man drank FIVE litres of whisky before racism on bus
Tracey Todd, 56, was last seen on Friday evening
Concerns grow for woman, 56, missing from Dundee
Fat Boy Slim and Biffy Clyro were interested in Dundee gigs.
Council turned down bid to host Fatboy Slim and Biffy Clyro gigs in Dundee
Jeanette Irvine suffered horrific injuries in the nightclub bottle attack in Arbroath. Images: Supplied.
Mum recalls terrifying Arbroath nightclub bottle attack: 'I thought I wasn’t going to see…
The Body Shop store in Dundee
Dundee shoppers react to 'tragic' news as The Body Shop set to call in…
Emergency services were called to Victoria Road, Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Woman, 48, dies after taking unwell near Dundee city centre
Paedophile banker David Todd.
Dundee banker with 'worst abuse images ever seen' has internet access limited
Gray Street in Broughty Ferry could be one street where motorists would have to pay for parking.
Broughty Ferry drivers and business owners divided on potential parking charges
10
Pictured at the new Olympia in 2013, left to right: Louise Martin, chair of sportscotland; Councillor Stewart Hunter; Ken Guild; Stewart Murdoch, director of Leisure and Culture Dundee and David Dorward, chief executive of Dundee City Council.
Dundee Olympia: Who are key figures in scandal surrounding crisis-hit centre?
6
View of the front of Balgay Girls' Industrial School, Dundee, 18 January 1932. Image: DC Thomson
Dundee girls’ school documentary to be shown to child abuse inquiry

Conversation