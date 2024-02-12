Grand 3-floor home a short walk from Stirling Castle has price slashed by £20k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Grand 3-floor home a short walk from Stirling Castle has price slashed by £20k

The property first went up for sale in November for £469,000.

By Ellidh Aitken
The home is a short walk from Stirling Castle. Image: Clyde Property
The home is a short walk from Stirling Castle. Image: Clyde Property

A grand home a short walk from Stirling Castle has had its price slashed by £20,000.

The property on Park Avenue first went up for sale in November for £469,000.

The three-floor villa is now being marketed for offers over £449,000.

The house, which is also close to King’s Park and Stirling Golf Club, spans more than 2,600 sq ft and has four bedrooms.

The grand home is on Park Avenue. Image: Clyde Property
The property is a short distance from the city centre. Image: Clyde Property

The property features a welcoming entrance vestibule and reception hallway.

There is also a formal living room with parquet flooring and a feature fireplace, as well as a WC.

On the first floor, there is another lounge with a distinctive fireplace, a formal dining room, a kitchen and a family bathroom.

This floor also houses the master bedroom with an en-suite shower room.

The entrance hallway. Image: Clyde Property
The main living room. Image: Clyde Property
The room has a feature fireplace. Image: Clyde Property
The downstairs WC. Image: Clyde Property
The home retains many traditional features. Image: Clyde Property
The lounge on the first floor. Image: Clyde Property
The lounge also has a fireplace. Image: Clyde Property
The formal dining room. Image: Clyde Property
The kitchen has a breakfast bar. Image: Clyde Property
The kitchen has a breakfast bar. Image: Clyde Property
The first-floor bathroom. Image: Clyde Property
The main bedroom. Image: Clyde Property
The masterbedroom has an en-suite. Image: Clyde Property
The en-suite shower room. Image: Clyde Property

The second floor has two generously sized double bedrooms and a study or single bedroom.

There is also a separate shower room on this floor.

The home’s front garden has space to create a seating area and there is off-street parking with a driveway and a garage.

The property has three floors. Image: Clyde Property
One of the bedrooms on the second floor. Image: Clyde Property
Another second-floor bedroom, which could also be used as a study. Image: Clyde Property
Another of the double bedrooms. Image: Clyde Property
The upstairs shower room. Image: Clyde Property

The home – which is being marketed by Clyde Property – is just a 20-minute walk to Stirling Castle and within easy reach of other city centre amenities.

Elsewhere in the Stirling area, a Victorian villa in Bridge of Allan is on the market for £1.15m.

And a grade A-listed cafe in Stirling is for sale for £240,000.

Conversation