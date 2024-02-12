Grand 3-floor home a short walk from Stirling Castle has price slashed by £20k

A grand home a short walk from Stirling Castle has had its price slashed by £20,000.

The property on Park Avenue first went up for sale in November for £469,000.

The three-floor villa is now being marketed for offers over £449,000.

The house, which is also close to King’s Park and Stirling Golf Club, spans more than 2,600 sq ft and has four bedrooms.

The property features a welcoming entrance vestibule and reception hallway.

There is also a formal living room with parquet flooring and a feature fireplace, as well as a WC.

On the first floor, there is another lounge with a distinctive fireplace, a formal dining room, a kitchen and a family bathroom.

This floor also houses the master bedroom with an en-suite shower room.

The second floor has two generously sized double bedrooms and a study or single bedroom.

There is also a separate shower room on this floor.

The home’s front garden has space to create a seating area and there is off-street parking with a driveway and a garage.

The home – which is being marketed by Clyde Property – is just a 20-minute walk to Stirling Castle and within easy reach of other city centre amenities.

