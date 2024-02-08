Stirling cafe with vaulted ceilings and ‘great reputation’ has asking price cut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling cafe with vaulted ceilings and ‘great reputation’ has asking price cut

Darnley Coffee House, set in a beautiful grade A-listed building, went on the market last year.

By Kieran Webster
The cosy coffee shop.
Darnley Coffee House in Stirling has beautiful vaulted ceilings. Image: Christie & Co

A Stirling cafe with vaulted ceilings and a “great reputation” has had its asking price cut.

Darnley Coffee House, on Bow Street, went on the market last summer for £250,000.

But the asking price has now been reduced to £240,000.

The coffee shop is situated within a grade A-listed building and features original 16th-century barrel-vaulted ceilings and traditional stone walls.

Darnley Coffee House in Stirling.
Darnley Coffee House on Bow Street. Image: Christie & Co
The original 16th centaury vaults.
It has original 16th-century barrel-vaulted ceilings. Image: Christie & Co

The cafe has been owned by Niall Pleace for the past 20 years and offers freshly baked goods, soup and coffee.

He said: “It has been an absolute joy running the Darnley all these years, there’s no place like it, but it is time for a change for me.

“I hope whoever takes it on gets as much pleasure from running it as I have.”

The kitchen.
Darnley Coffee House provides freshly baked goods. Image: Christie & Co
Some of the 30 capacity seating.
It is situated in an A-listed building. Image: Christie & Co

The coffee shop is described as having a “cosy atmosphere” and a “great reputation”, and can accommodate up to 30 guests.

It also has a rating of 4.5 on Tripadvisor, which gave it a Travellers’ Choice Award for 2023.

Darnley Coffee House is for sale through Christie & Co.

Earlier this week, bosses at Oscar’s Wine Bar in Stirling confirmed they had taken the “difficult decision” to close.

