Stirling cafe with vaulted ceilings and ‘great reputation’ has asking price cut

Darnley Coffee House, set in a beautiful grade A-listed building, went on the market last year. By Kieran Webster February 8 2024, 1:36pm A Stirling cafe with vaulted ceilings and a "great reputation" has had its asking price cut. Darnley Coffee House, on Bow Street, went on the market last summer for £250,000. But the asking price has now been reduced to £240,000. The coffee shop is situated within a grade A-listed building and features original 16th-century barrel-vaulted ceilings and traditional stone walls. The cafe has been owned by Niall Pleace for the past 20 years and offers freshly baked goods, soup and coffee. He said: "It has been an absolute joy running the Darnley all these years, there's no place like it, but it is time for a change for me. "I hope whoever takes it on gets as much pleasure from running it as I have." The coffee shop is described as having a "cosy atmosphere" and a "great reputation", and can accommodate up to 30 guests. It also has a rating of 4.5 on Tripadvisor, which gave it a Travellers' Choice Award for 2023. Darnley Coffee House is for sale through Christie & Co. Earlier this week, bosses at Oscar's Wine Bar in Stirling confirmed they had taken the "difficult decision" to close. More from The Courier Stunning family home in Stirling countryside has price slashed by £20k
