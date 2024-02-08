Stirling cafe with vaulted ceilings and ‘great reputation’ has asking price cut

A Stirling cafe with vaulted ceilings and a “great reputation” has had its asking price cut.

Darnley Coffee House, on Bow Street, went on the market last summer for £250,000.

But the asking price has now been reduced to £240,000.

The coffee shop is situated within a grade A-listed building and features original 16th-century barrel-vaulted ceilings and traditional stone walls.

The cafe has been owned by Niall Pleace for the past 20 years and offers freshly baked goods, soup and coffee.

He said: “It has been an absolute joy running the Darnley all these years, there’s no place like it, but it is time for a change for me.

“I hope whoever takes it on gets as much pleasure from running it as I have.”

The coffee shop is described as having a “cosy atmosphere” and a “great reputation”, and can accommodate up to 30 guests.

It also has a rating of 4.5 on Tripadvisor, which gave it a Travellers’ Choice Award for 2023.

Darnley Coffee House is for sale through Christie & Co.

