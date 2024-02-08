Michael Matheson resignation leaves Eljamel investigations in limbo as victims set for FIFTH health secretary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Michael Matheson resignation leaves Eljamel investigations in limbo as victims set for FIFTH health secretary

One Eljamel campaigner said he was tired of the SNP's 'health minister hokey cokey'.

By Justin Bowie
Michael Matheson quit as health secretary. Image: Fraser Bremner/PA.
Michael Matheson quit as health secretary. Image: Fraser Bremner/PA.

Victims of disgraced neurosurgeon Sam Eljamel face being left in limbo again as the SNP install a fifth health secretary since the scandal first erupted.

Patients harmed by the ex-Dundee doctor fear Michael Matheson’s departure could lead to further delays for a promised public inquiry into the NHS Tayside scandal.

Mr Matheson announced his resignation on Thursday morning after months of pressure to quit for running up an £11,000 iPad bill.

He granted the public inquiry, along with separate one-to-one reviews for patients, last September after eight years demands from relentless campaigners.

I, like most patients, am truly sick of the Scottish Government’s new version of the health minister hokey cokey. In, out, in out, until you get found out.

– Campaigner Pat Kelly.

Disgraced Dundee surgeon Sam Eljamel.
Disgraced former NHS Tayside surgeon Sam Eljamel. Image: DC Thomson.

Since then, victims of Eljamel – who repeatedly botched operations on patients between 1995 and 2013 – have grown frustrated over a lack of progress in getting the inquiry started.

Mr Matheson has also been forced to answer questions over uncertainty surrounding under-fire Jason Leitch’s role in the process.

Lead campaigner Pat Kelly, harmed by Eljamel in 2007, first demanded a public inquiry in 2015 when Deputy First Minister Shona Robison held the health brief.

His pleas went unanswered by four consecutive health secretaries, including First Minister Humza Yousaf, until the government U-turned last year.

Eljamel campaigner Pat Kelly. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Mr Kelly warned he was sick of the SNP’s “health minister hokey cokey”.

He worries the new health secretary will have to spend lots of time learning about the long-running controversy from scratch.

The former Dundee DJ said: “How many more health ministers will there be before we even start the public inquiry?

“Now another one has to be brought up to speed on the Eljamel debacle.

“I, like most patients, am truly sick of the Scottish Government’s new version of the health minister hokey cokey. In, out, in out, until you get found out.”

Lead Eljamel campaigner Jules Rose. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Jules Rose, another lead campaigner who was harmed by Eljamel, warned a change in health chief cannot be an excuse for any further delays.

The Kinross mum was furious last month when Mr Yousaf was unable to say for certain the public inquiry would kick off this year.

Last week we reported a candidate to chair the probe into the scandal had been identified.

Ms Rose said: “Seeing through yet another health secretary only adds to the compounded frustration and anxiety all victims of Eljamel feel.

“On behalf of all harmed patients, we certainly will not be accepting any delays.”

Tory MSP Liz Smith. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Mid Scotland and Fife Tory MSP Liz Smith has regularly quizzed Mr Matheson on the progress of setting up the inquiry.

She said: “The very last thing the Eljamel patients need is yet further delay and prevarication.

“As soon as the first minister appoints a new health secretary, l will immediately be in touch to seek the answers about the public inquiry and clinical reviews which have, so far, not been forthcoming.”

