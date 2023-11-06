Eljamel public inquiry chair candidates identified as talks begin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Eljamel public inquiry chair candidates identified as talks begin

SNP health chief Michael Matheson says discussions are taking place with individuals who could oversee the public probe.

Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
Rogue surgeon Sam Eljamel.
Rogue surgeon Sam Eljamel.

The Scottish Government has identified possible candidates to chair up the inquiry into disgraced ex-NHS Tayside surgeon Sam Eljamel.

SNP health chief Michael Matheson says discussions are currently taking place with individuals who could be well-placed to oversee the public probe.

In a letter to Tory MSP Liz Smith, he told how the government’s solicitor general, Ruth Charteris, and the lord president, Colin Sutherland, had been spearheading efforts to find the right person.

Public inquiry next steps

Mr Matheson wrote: “Following the decision to establish a public inquiry, I wrote to the solicitor general asking her to pursue matters with the lord president in relation to identifying a chair.

“We are now at the stage where discussions have taken place and are underway with candidates identified by the lord president.

“I will provide a further update to Parliament once the chair is appointed and terms of reference developed.”

Liz Smith MSP. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

In Holyrood on Thursday, Ms Smith quizzed First Minister Mr Yousaf on what progress had been made ahead of the inquiry starting.

The SNP leader finally relented to the demands of Eljamel’s victims in September after we exclusively revealed he was going to call a public inquiry.

Victims of the rogue medic want to know why NHS Tayside allowed him to harm patients for so long before he was finally suspended.

Police probe latest

In August, it emerged in a bombshell report that the health board had received complaints about his behaviour years before action was taken.

Last month, we revealed the police probe into the bungling neurosurgeon had been escalated into a major investigation.

A month earlier, we told how officers who have been probing the doctor’s butchery fear he will never be extradited back to Scotland.

Eljamel fled to Libya years after his malpractice was exposed, and he is still believed to be residing there now.

More from Scottish politics

Kenmore Hotel and village shop timeline revealed as Taymouth tycoons meet locals
Maged and Elizabeth El-Nakla. Image: Nadia El-Nakla.
Dundee councillor Nadia El-Nakla's relief as parents escape war-torn Gaza
Chief operating officer of Long Covid Kids Helen Goss said she had heard the comments at a webinar and question and answer session in September 2021 (PA)
Campaigners for better public health measures during Covid ‘branded extremists’
Humza Yousaf and Rishi Sunak lead the Scottish and UK governments. Image: DC Thomson.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Alex Salmond and Ash Regan on Alba and the SNP
Glenrothes High School, Fife
Glenrothes 'super school' funding bid snubbed by Scottish Government
Deaths by homicide were the lowest ever recorded in 2022-23, new figures from the Scottish Government showed (Peter Byrne/PA)
Number of homicides in Scotland falls to lowest level since 1976
Dundee West MSP Joe FitzPatrick. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Dundee MSP Joe FitzPatrick quizzed over Covid Whatsapps sent while health minister
4
First Minister Humza Yousaf. Image: PA
Humza Yousaf says Dundee in-laws trapped in Gaza are drinking seawater to survive
4
First Minister Humza Yousaf said the Scottish Government supports business growth (Jane Barlow/PA)
Humza Yousaf says business growth ‘central to vision for wellbeing economy’
The paper will discuss migration (Jane Barlow/PA)
Migration and asylum policy plans for an independent Scotland to be published

Conversation