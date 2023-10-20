EXCLUSIVE: Eljamel scandal now ‘major investigation’ as police escalate probe into disgraced Dundee surgeon

The long-running police probe into disgraced former NHS Tayside neurosurgeon Sam Eljamel has been escalated to a “major investigation”, The Courier can reveal.

The senior detective who was heading up the case told patients a specialist team has taken over the inquiry into whether the rogue doctor’s actions were criminal.

We can also reveal that an independent neurosurgeon who has been pouring over files detailing the treatment of victims will soon produce his report on Eljamel.

His conclusions will be crucial in dictating whether officers can pursue criminal charges against the butcher neurosurgeon who is alleged to have repeatedly harmed patients.

Last month, we revealed Police Scotland fear Eljamel will never be extradited to Scotland from Libya, where he is believed to be staying.

It came just days after First Minister Humza Yousaf finally relented to the demands of campaigners and granted a full public inquiry into the scandal.

The surgeon fled the country years ago after working for NHS Tayside between 1995 and 2013, before his eventual suspension and dismissal.

Letter sent to patients

In a letter to patients on Wednesday, Detective Inspector Gavin McKinlay revealed he was no longer in charge of the probe as it develops.

He said the decision to order a public inquiry generates a significant amount of work for police.

“In order to manage this, the investigation has now been passed to officers within the Major Investigation Team who are well equipped to deal with the demands that this extra work will make,” he wrote.

It’s understood a “significant number” of patient complaints are being examined.

The scandal was first brought to the attention of police in 2018.

Mr McKinlay had initially hoped to stay on as the lead investigator, but told Eljamel’s victims that was no longer feasible.

‘Skilled investigators’

Detective Inspector Willie Murdoch, who works with the major investigations squad, will now take charge.

He said to patients: “Willie and his team are skilled investigators with a wealth of experience dealing with complex, protracted enquiries and will keep you updated with developments as they occur.”

Mr McKinlay told patients the neurosurgeon’s review which is set to be published soon will be a “significant step forward”.

But he added: “Clearly it will take some time to digest the contents and discussion will thereafter be required with the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.

“Once a decision has been made around criminality I will ensure that you are advised.”

Lead campaigner Jules Rose, who was harmed by Eljamel when he should have been suspended in 2013, welcomed the case being escalated.

Ms Rose said: “I am delighted. Patients have campaigned hard for answers.

“Along with the public inquiry, we hope that no stone is left unturned in understanding what went so very wrong.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing and we continue to work alongside partner agencies.”

