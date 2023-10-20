EXCLUSIVE: Eljamel scandal now ‘major investigation’ as police escalate probe into disgraced Dundee surgeon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

EXCLUSIVE: Eljamel scandal now ‘major investigation’ as police escalate probe into disgraced Dundee surgeon

The development comes as The Courier can also reveal a report on the rogue former NHS Tayside doctor is due within weeks.

Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
Sam Eljamel is believed to be living in Libya. Image: DC Thomson.
The long-running police probe into disgraced former NHS Tayside neurosurgeon Sam Eljamel has been escalated to a “major investigation”, The Courier can reveal.

The senior detective who was heading up the case told patients a specialist team has taken over the inquiry into whether the rogue doctor’s actions were criminal.

We can also reveal that an independent neurosurgeon who has been pouring over files detailing the treatment of victims will soon produce his report on Eljamel.

His conclusions will be crucial in dictating whether officers can pursue criminal charges against the butcher neurosurgeon who is alleged to have repeatedly harmed patients.

Last month, we revealed Police Scotland fear Eljamel will never be extradited to Scotland from Libya, where he is believed to be staying.

It came just days after First Minister Humza Yousaf finally relented to the demands of campaigners and granted a full public inquiry into the scandal.

First Minister Humza Yousaf granted a public inquiry into the Eljamel scandal. Image: PA

The surgeon fled the country years ago after working for NHS Tayside between 1995 and 2013, before his eventual suspension and dismissal.

Letter sent to patients

In a letter to patients on Wednesday, Detective Inspector Gavin McKinlay revealed he was no longer in charge of the probe as it develops.

He said the decision to order a public inquiry generates a significant amount of work for police.

“In order to manage this, the investigation has now been passed to officers within the Major Investigation Team who are well equipped to deal with the demands that this extra work will make,” he wrote.

It’s understood a “significant number” of patient complaints are being examined.

The scandal was first brought to the attention of police in 2018.

Mr McKinlay had initially hoped to stay on as the lead investigator, but told Eljamel’s victims that was no longer feasible.

‘Skilled investigators’

Detective Inspector Willie Murdoch, who works with the major investigations squad, will now take charge.

He said to patients: “Willie and his team are skilled investigators with a wealth of experience dealing with complex, protracted enquiries and will keep you updated with developments as they occur.”

Mr McKinlay told patients the neurosurgeon’s review which is set to be published soon will be a “significant step forward”.

But he added: “Clearly it will take some time to digest the contents and discussion will thereafter be required with the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.

“Once a decision has been made around criminality I will ensure that you are advised.”

Lead campaigner Jules Rose.

Lead campaigner Jules Rose, who was harmed by Eljamel when he should have been suspended in 2013, welcomed the case being escalated.

Ms Rose said: “I am delighted. Patients have campaigned hard for answers.

“Along with the public inquiry, we hope that no stone is left unturned in understanding what went so very wrong.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing and we continue to work alongside partner agencies.”

Find more of our exclusive coverage of the Eljamel scandal here:

 

