Kevin Holt laughs off Louis Moult goal battle as prolific Dundee United defender hails Tannadice trio

Kevin Holt has laughed off his battle with Louis Moult at the summit of the Dundee United scoring charts, insisting even he is rooting for the Tangerines striker.

Holt notched his eighth goal of the season on Saturday to rescue a 1-1 draw against Inverness, pulling level with prolific marksman Moult.

The towering centre-back, who bagged his maiden hat-trick against Partick Thistle last month, is just one strike away from equalling his best EVER career tally — achieved with the Jags last term.

“I’d like to beat my nine (goals) from last year,” said Holt. “Being so close, I am desperate to get above that and keep the momentum going for the team.

“I started off last season quite well, too, but got injured in October for a few months. That stopped me in my tracks.

“I wasn’t expecting to be up there with Louis (Moult) for top scorer!

“To be fair, I hope Louis goes on and finishes top scorer because his general play in the games has been brilliant.”

Deadly deliveries

Holt is similarly full of praise for Glenn Middleton, Declan Glass and Kai Fotheringham — the latter teeing up his goal on Saturday with a fine corner-kick — for their deadly deadly deliveries.

No side in the Championship have scored more than United’s seven goals from set-plays. The closest challenger is Ayr United with four.

“The deliveries have been great this year,” lauded Holt. “Every time the ball comes in the box, it looks a threat. There’s me, Dec (Declan Gallagher) or Moulty, Tony (Watt). We’ve got a few big boys in there.

“Set-plays are such a big part of the game, whether it’s free-kicks or corners, and we know the quality that the boys like Glenn (Middleton), Kai (Fotheringham) and Dec Glass have got.

“They have great deliveries and we work hard on things during the week.

“When you know the cross is going to be on the money most weeks from those boys, you can gamble; making that run, knowing it’s coming to the right place.”

Only a sensational Mark Ridgers save stopped Holt from bagging a brace on Saturday, with the former Hearts keeper clawing away another excellent header. Scott McMann then smashed the rebound over the bar.

He laughed: “That was some save, to be fair! I got a touch on it and thought it was in. He (Ridgers) got a big hand out from nowhere.

No surprises

United can take some solace from the fact Raith Rovers also drew 1-1 with Airdrie, meaning their four-point lead at the top of the Championship remains in tact.

“We don’t expect Raith to go away,” added Holt. “We are not taking the league lightly at all and we fully expect Raith to be right up there, right on our heels.”