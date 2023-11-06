Kevin Holt laughs off Louis Moult goal battle as prolific Dundee United defender hails Tannadice trio

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Kevin Holt laughs off Louis Moult goal battle as prolific Dundee United defender hails Tannadice trio

Holt and Moult both have eight goals this term.

By Alan Temple
Kevin Holt ahead of a Dundee United fixture
Kevin Holt has been an unlikely goal machine for Dundee United. Image: SNS

Kevin Holt has laughed off his battle with Louis Moult at the summit of the Dundee United scoring charts, insisting even he is rooting for the Tangerines striker.

Holt notched his eighth goal of the season on Saturday to rescue a 1-1 draw against Inverness, pulling level with prolific marksman Moult.

The towering centre-back, who bagged his maiden hat-trick against Partick Thistle last month, is just one strike away from equalling his best EVER career tally — achieved with the Jags last term.

Dundee United's Kevin Holt celebrates his leveller against Inverness
Kevin Holt celebrates his leveller. Image: SNS

“I’d like to beat my nine (goals) from last year,” said Holt. “Being so close, I am desperate to get above that and keep the momentum going for the team.

“I started off last season quite well, too, but got injured in October for a few months. That stopped me in my tracks.

“I wasn’t expecting to be up there with Louis (Moult) for top scorer!

“To be fair, I hope Louis goes on and finishes top scorer because his general play in the games has been brilliant.”

Deadly deliveries

Holt is similarly full of praise for Glenn Middleton, Declan Glass and Kai Fotheringham — the latter teeing up his goal on Saturday with a fine corner-kick — for their deadly deadly deliveries.

No side in the Championship have scored more than United’s seven goals from set-plays. The closest challenger is Ayr United with four.

Kai Fotheringham in action for Dundee United
Kai Fotheringham teed up Holt’s leveller. Image: SNS

“The deliveries have been great this year,” lauded Holt. “Every time the ball comes in the box, it looks a threat. There’s me, Dec (Declan Gallagher) or Moulty, Tony (Watt). We’ve got a few big boys in there.

“Set-plays are such a big part of the game, whether it’s free-kicks or corners, and we know the quality that the boys like Glenn (Middleton), Kai (Fotheringham) and Dec Glass have got.

“They have great deliveries and we work hard on things during the week.

“When you know the cross is going to be on the money most weeks from those boys, you can gamble; making that run, knowing it’s coming to the right place.”

Kevin Holt's diving header sealed a draw for Dundee United against Inverness
Holt’s diving header was crucial. Image: SNS

Only a sensational Mark Ridgers save stopped Holt from bagging a brace on Saturday, with the former Hearts keeper clawing away another excellent header. Scott McMann then smashed the rebound over the bar.

He laughed: “That was some save, to be fair! I got a touch on it and thought it was in. He (Ridgers) got a big hand out from nowhere.

No surprises

United can take some solace from the fact Raith Rovers also drew 1-1 with Airdrie, meaning their four-point lead at the top of the Championship remains in tact.

Lewis Vaughan of Raith Rovers scores against Dundee United
Lewis Vaughan put Raith Rovers ahead versus Dundee United as the sides drew 1-1. Image: SNS.

“We don’t expect Raith to go away,” added Holt. “We are not taking the league lightly at all and we fully expect Raith to be right up there, right on our heels.”

Conversation